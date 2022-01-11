Pregnant Iya Villania tests positive for COVID-19

MANILA, Philippines — Kapuso host Iya Villania, who is pregnant with her 4th child with husband Drew Arellano, tested positive for COVID-19.

In her Instagram account, Iya shared photos of her kids behind a glass door while she’s in isolation.

“The situation here in Casa Arellano. Drew and I are still hanging onto that little chance that maybe the kids are spared,” she wrote.

“This post is for all mamas and papas that are going thru the same thing and have to endure not hugging and kissing their children. This was the hardest thing to accept upon learning I was + (and I’m not taking about my pregnancy test),” she added.

The “24 Oras” host said that it broke her heart to see her youngest Alana cry, and that she can’t comfort her because of her situation.

“Primo gets it, Leon is okay too because he follows his kuya’s lead, but Alana?? Boy, it broke my heart to see her cry for me and not being able to console her even for a bit,” she said.

At the end of her post, Iya shared tips to parents who are experiencing the same situation.

“So mamas in this same situation, you are not alone! My tip? Try not to cry!!!! Coz the tears will only cause nasal congestion and lengthen recovery! I know, I know… ang hirap! Man, I CRIED!!!” she said.

“But you have to get over it as soon as you can and get in that speed car towards recovery for your family Kapit guys! There’s a whole bunch of us! We can do it!” she added.

