

















































 
























^


 













 








Entertainment
 
Man makes fake bomb threat to advance in line at Doja Cat concert
 


Marane A. Plaza - Philstar.com
January 10, 2022 | 3:49pm





 
Man makes fake bomb threat to advance in line at Doja Cat concert
Doja Cat is seen performing Live on New Year's Day 2022 from the Royal Deck at Atlantis Paradise Island on January 01, 2022 in Nassau, Bahamas.
AFP / Getty Images for Atlantis Paradise Island / Jason Koerner
 


MANILA, Philippines — A man faked a bomb threat at a free Doja Cat concert in Indianapolis, which resulted to his arrest.  


The downtown Indianapolis outdoor venue was quickly cleared by the the Indianapolis Metropolitan Police Department (IMPD) following the initially scary threat. Authorities then investigated the veracity of the threat, and soon discovered that the man’s backpack was actually empty.


“A fan wanted to advance in line so he exercised very poor judgment and told those around him in line he had a bomb in his backpack,” Deputy Chief Joshua Barker told the Indianapolis Star. “Someone did the right thing and alerted IMPD. The backpack was clean.”


The incident occurred moments before gates for the event opened at 5 p.m. The crowd's entry into the concert site was delayed for roughly 20 minutes, and Doja Cat’s concert continued as scheduled. Thankfully, no one was reported harmed from the incident.


The Indianapolis Metropolitan Police Department also released an update on its Twitter page.


 




 


 










 









DOJA CAT

















Philstar

























    

  • Latest
  • Trending
    • 















Trending






Latest














Trending







WATCH: Movies, TV series you should not miss this 2022







WATCH: Movies, TV series you should not miss this 2022



By Marane A. Plaza |
6 hours ago 


From the much-awaited "The Batman" that stars Robert Pattinson, and the long-anticipated "The Matrix Resurrections,"...








Entertainment
fbtw













Filipinos well-represented in 'Spider-man: No Way Home', thanks to Lola






 
Filipinos well-represented in 'Spider-man: No Way Home', thanks to Lola



By Jan Milo Severo |
2 days ago 


The Filipino community was well represented in the blockbuster film “Spider-man: No Way Home” with Jacob Batalon...








Entertainment
fbtw













Great power, great responsibility: 'Spider-Man: No Way Home' review







Great power, great responsibility: 'Spider-Man: No Way Home' review



By Kristofer Purnell |
8 hours ago 


At long last, the latest installment in the Marvel Cinematic Universe's ever-growing franchise has swung into Philippines...








Entertainment
fbtw













Start the new year right the Marie Kondo way







Start the new year right the Marie Kondo way



By Pat-P Daza |
17 hours ago  


The past few days saw a surge in COVID cases. Health experts are saying that the omicron variant is here and spreading like...








Entertainment
fbtw













MJ Rodriguez is first trans to win Golden Globes Best Actress







MJ Rodriguez is first trans to win Golden Globes Best Actress



By Marane A. Plaza |
4 hours ago 


MJ Rodriguez has won the historic Golden Globes Best Actress Award for her role in the TV series "Pose"








Entertainment
fbtw










Latest









'Squid Game' star Jung Ho-yeon is first East Asian model on 'Vogue' cover







'Squid Game' star Jung Ho-yeon is first East Asian model on 'Vogue' cover



By Marane A. Plaza |
2 hours ago 


The model turned actress, who shot to fame due with hit Netflix series "Squid Game", makes history as the first East Asian...








Entertainment
fbtw













'Power of the Dog,' 'West Side Story' win top prizes at untelevised Golden Globes







'Power of the Dog,' 'West Side Story' win top prizes at untelevised Golden Globes



4 hours ago 


"The Power of the Dog" and "West Side Story" on Sunday took the top film prizes at an untelevised Golden Globes, largely ignored...








Entertainment
fbtw













After pivoting back to entertainment, TV5 set for &lsquo;more exciting&rsquo; 2022







After pivoting back to entertainment, TV5 set for ‘more exciting’ 2022



By Nathalie Tomada |
17 hours ago 


TV5 is set to beef up its programming by rolling out more original content this 2022.








Entertainment
fbtw













Alfred Vargas tests positive for COVID-19







Alfred Vargas tests positive for COVID-19



1 day ago 


Rep. Alfred Vargas (Quezon City), an actor, is among the thousands who recently contracted the virus that causes COVID-1...








Entertainment
fbtw













Jo Berry hopes to inspire in Little Princess







Jo Berry hopes to inspire in Little Princess



By Jerry Donato |
1 day ago 

 
Jo is proud to represent the ‘little people and differently abled’ in showbiz, saying ‘I’m here not...








Entertainment
fbtw










Recommended














 

 






































Are you sure you want to log out?








X






Login


Philstar.com is one of the most vibrant, opinionated, discerning communities of readers on cyberspace. With your meaningful insights, help shape the stories that can shape the country. Sign up now!









 
FORGOT PASSWORD?



SIGN IN







or sign in with