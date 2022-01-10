Man makes fake bomb threat to advance in line at Doja Cat concert

Doja Cat is seen performing Live on New Year's Day 2022 from the Royal Deck at Atlantis Paradise Island on January 01, 2022 in Nassau, Bahamas.

MANILA, Philippines — A man faked a bomb threat at a free Doja Cat concert in Indianapolis, which resulted to his arrest.

The downtown Indianapolis outdoor venue was quickly cleared by the the Indianapolis Metropolitan Police Department (IMPD) following the initially scary threat. Authorities then investigated the veracity of the threat, and soon discovered that the man’s backpack was actually empty.

“A fan wanted to advance in line so he exercised very poor judgment and told those around him in line he had a bomb in his backpack,” Deputy Chief Joshua Barker told the Indianapolis Star. “Someone did the right thing and alerted IMPD. The backpack was clean.”

The incident occurred moments before gates for the event opened at 5 p.m. The crowd's entry into the concert site was delayed for roughly 20 minutes, and Doja Cat’s concert continued as scheduled. Thankfully, no one was reported harmed from the incident.

The Indianapolis Metropolitan Police Department also released an update on its Twitter page.