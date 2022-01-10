

















































 
























Entertainment
 
MJ Rodriguez is first trans to win Golden Globes Best Actress
 


Marane A. Plaza - Philstar.com
January 10, 2022 | 12:44pm





 
MJ Rodriguez is first trans to win Golden Globes Best Actress
MJ Rodriguez arrives for the Hollywood Reporter's Women in Entertainment Gala at the Fairmont Century Plaza, in Los Angeles, California, December 8, 2021.
AFP / Valerie Macon
 


MANILA, Philippines — MJ Rodriguez makes "herstory" as the first trans woman to win a Golden Globe Best Actress Award.


Michaela Jaé "Mj" Rodriguez, 31 years old, snagged the Golden Globe for best actress award in a TV drama for her remarkable role as house mother and nurse Blanca on the FX show "Pose." The milestone makes history as she is the first trans actress to win a Golden Globe. 


In 2021, Rodriguez also made history as the first trans performer to be nominated for a lead at the Emmys for the same role. Although she did not take home the award last year, the Golden Globes award this season sure made up for it. It is also the first award the show "Pose" has ever received since its first run in 2018.


"Pose" has been hailed as the largest trans cast in a scripted series to date.


'Power of the Dog,' 'West Side Story' win top prizes at untelevised Golden Globes


 










 









