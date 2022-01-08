

















































 
























'Grabe ang pasasalamat': Belle Mariano on winning Best Love Team with Donny Pangilinan
 


Jan Milo Severo - Philstar.com
January 8, 2022 | 9:32am





 
Donny Pangilinan and Belle Mariano in the set of teen romance series "He's Into Her."
Instagram / belle_mariano
 


MANILA, Philippines — Kapamilya actress Belle Mariano expressed her gratitude to the fans of her love team with Donny Pangilinan. 


Belle and Donny won the 2021 Best Love Team in the recently concluded Tag Awards Chicago.


In a virtual press conference of her upcoming show “Click Like Share” on Thursday, Philstar.com asked Belle what’s her reaction on winning the award. 


“I saw that when I was scrolling on Twitter and grabe ang pasasalamat ko sa lahat ng mga sumusuporta sa amin,” Belle said. 








“Alam niyo yung kahit malayo tayo sa isat-isa, nasa ibang lugar kayo, talagang napaparamdam niyo pa rin sa amin yung pagmamahal niyo  at suporta niyo so thank you so much,” she added. 


When asked if she’s willing to be partnered with someone else, Belle said negative.   


“Right now I can’t see myself being paired with another,” she said. 


DonBelle bested the love teams of Seth Fedelin and Andrea Brillantes, Kyle Echarri and Francine Diaz, Mikee Quintos and Kelvin Miranda, and Jak Roberto and Barbie Forteza.  


“TAG Awards launched in 2020, with an advocacy to spread positivity and goodwill. Our YouTube channel will highlight the achievement of remarkable individuals, excelling in the field of entertainment, music, social media, and entrepreneurship,” said Elijah Golden, the founder of TAG Media Chicago.


RELATED: Donny Pangilinan, Belle Mariano win Best Love Team in Tag Awards Chicago 

 


 










 









