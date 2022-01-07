

















































 
























^


 













 








Entertainment
 
'COVID is so real': Pia Wurtzbach recovering from COVID-19
 


Jan Milo Severo - Philstar.com
January 7, 2022 | 3:52pm





 
'COVID is so real': Pia Wurtzbach recovering from COVID-19
Miss Universe 2015 Pia Wurtzbach walks the Miss Universe red carpet on Sunday, Jan. 29, 2017. 
Philstar.com / Efigenio Toledo IV
 


MANILA, Philippines — Miss Universe 2018 Pia Wurtzbach revealed that she tested positive for COVID-19 while vacationing in United Kingdom.


In her Instagram account, Pia said she's fully vaccinated and received her booster shot but she still experienced all COVID-19 symptoms. 


"I caught COVID here in the UK even though I’ve been fully vaccinated & received my booster shot already. Kumpleto din ako ng flu & pneumonia vaccines," Pia wrote. 


"I eat healthy & I’m active, but I still got it. I got all the symptoms too. Fever, sore throat, body pain, runny rose, cough, & I also lost my sense of smell & taste. It’s not like a regular cold or flu that goes away after a few days. I’ve never been sick for this long, which lasted more than a week," she added. 


 








 


The beauty queen, however, said that she is set to complete her quarantine tomorrow. 


"I’m one day away into completing isolation with my sister, @sarahwurtzbach who also caught it. We both tested negative already, thank God," she said. 


"The worst is through. I am recovering well. I am beyond grateful my parents are safe. Di sila nahawa sakin," she added. 


In line with recent news about a woman dubbed "Poblacion Girl," Pia pleaded everyone to be resposible in following health protocols.


"Guys, COVID is so real... Please take this seriously cos anyone can get it no matter how healthy you are. Being fully vaccinated doesn’t stop you from getting the virus but it helps you overcome it. Please follow health & safety protocols... It seems easy for anyone to just break protocols & still go out even when they know they tested positive... Meron pa diyan, may symptoms na & have the means to get tested pero ayaw nilang maconfirm na may COVID sila, tas lalabas parin... Ang dami nang nagkasakit. I don‘t wanna sound preachy but let’s not be selfish & go breaking protocols, hoarding supplies, refusing to get tested & vaccinated," she said.


"I hope we can start 2022 right. Let’s look after one other by getting those jabs, staying in isolation if needed, stop gathering in big groups, frequent hand washing, & please wear those masks properly."


RELATED: 'Dear Gwyneth Chua': Internet users slam 'Poblacion Girl' over COVID-19 protocols breach


 










 









PIA WURTZBACH

















Philstar

























    

  • Latest
  • Trending
    • 















Trending






Latest














Trending







Melissa de Leon shares ordeal in  raising son Renzo







Melissa de Leon shares ordeal in raising son Renzo



By Leah Salterio |
1 day ago 


When actress Melissa de Leon-Joseph gave birth to her eldest son, Renzo, 29 years ago, she was more than happy that she finally...








Entertainment
fbtw













'I guess this is goodbye': Kris Aquino shows Mel Senen Sarmiento's explanation for breakup







'I guess this is goodbye': Kris Aquino shows Mel Senen Sarmiento's explanation for breakup



By Jan Milo Severo |
3 days ago 


"Queen of All Media" Kris Aquino has confirmed her breakup with fiancé Mel Sarmiento.








Entertainment
fbtw













Mano Po Legacy: A gathering of veteran and promising stars







Mano Po Legacy: A gathering of veteran and promising stars



By Jerry Donato |
3 days ago 


These stars, who represent different generations of talent, form the ensemble acting of Mano Po Legacy: The Family Fortune....








Entertainment
fbtw













Original 'Voltes V' Japan producer lauds Pinoy version







Original 'Voltes V' Japan producer lauds Pinoy version



By Marane A. Plaza |
1 day ago 


Netizens have expressed how they're skeptical of the Filipino adaptation, but the "Voltes V" franchise owner himself said...








Entertainment
fbtw













'Ay salamat naman': Internet users react to 'TV Patrol' return to free TV







'Ay salamat naman': Internet users react to 'TV Patrol' return to free TV



By Jan Milo Severo |
3 days ago 


After almost two years since it went off-air, ABS-CBN news program “TV Patrol” is now back on free TV through...








Entertainment
fbtw










Latest









Karen Davila misses 'TV Patrol' return to free TV due to COVID-19







Karen Davila misses 'TV Patrol' return to free TV due to COVID-19



By Jan Milo Severo |
53 minutes ago 


Kapamilya broadcaster Karen Davila revealed that she and her family tested positive for COVID-19. 








Entertainment
fbtw













Himesh Patel: Station Eleven highlights resilience amid a pandemic







Himesh Patel: Station Eleven highlights resilience amid a pandemic



By Nathalie Tomada |
17 hours ago 


In a sense, it was a case of life imitating art imitating life for Himesh Patel when he filmed Station Eleven.








Entertainment
fbtw













Iya and Jose cook up more delectable meals and &lsquo;food for thought&rsquo; in Eat Well Season 3







Iya and Jose cook up more delectable meals and ‘food for thought’ in Eat Well Season 3



By Jerry Donato |
17 hours ago 


Not totally far from their real-life persona, Iya Villania and Jose Sarasola play the characters Mamazing Iya and Chef Cuz...








Entertainment
fbtw













KC Concepcion attends 'Sex and the City' premiere; Samantha Jones makes 'And Just Like That' cameo







KC Concepcion attends 'Sex and the City' premiere; Samantha Jones makes 'And Just Like That' cameo



By Marane A. Plaza |
23 hours ago 


"I love that your vagina is getting air time", said Samantha Jones' text message to Carrie Bradshaw in the latest episode...








Entertainment
fbtw













Influencer loses nearly 100k followers over 'racist' tweets







Influencer loses nearly 100k followers over 'racist' tweets



By Jan Milo Severo |
1 day ago 


British influencer Elle Darby apologized after her decade-old alleged racist and homophobic tweets resurfaced online.&nb...








Entertainment
fbtw










Recommended














 

 






































Are you sure you want to log out?








X






Login


Philstar.com is one of the most vibrant, opinionated, discerning communities of readers on cyberspace. With your meaningful insights, help shape the stories that can shape the country. Sign up now!









 
FORGOT PASSWORD?



SIGN IN







or sign in with