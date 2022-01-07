'COVID is so real': Pia Wurtzbach recovering from COVID-19

MANILA, Philippines — Miss Universe 2018 Pia Wurtzbach revealed that she tested positive for COVID-19 while vacationing in United Kingdom.

In her Instagram account, Pia said she's fully vaccinated and received her booster shot but she still experienced all COVID-19 symptoms.

"I caught COVID here in the UK even though I’ve been fully vaccinated & received my booster shot already. Kumpleto din ako ng flu & pneumonia vaccines," Pia wrote.

"I eat healthy & I’m active, but I still got it. I got all the symptoms too. Fever, sore throat, body pain, runny rose, cough, & I also lost my sense of smell & taste. It’s not like a regular cold or flu that goes away after a few days. I’ve never been sick for this long, which lasted more than a week," she added.

The beauty queen, however, said that she is set to complete her quarantine tomorrow.

"I’m one day away into completing isolation with my sister, @sarahwurtzbach who also caught it. We both tested negative already, thank God," she said.

"The worst is through. I am recovering well. I am beyond grateful my parents are safe. Di sila nahawa sakin," she added.

In line with recent news about a woman dubbed "Poblacion Girl," Pia pleaded everyone to be resposible in following health protocols.

"Guys, COVID is so real... Please take this seriously cos anyone can get it no matter how healthy you are. Being fully vaccinated doesn’t stop you from getting the virus but it helps you overcome it. Please follow health & safety protocols... It seems easy for anyone to just break protocols & still go out even when they know they tested positive... Meron pa diyan, may symptoms na & have the means to get tested pero ayaw nilang maconfirm na may COVID sila, tas lalabas parin... Ang dami nang nagkasakit. I don‘t wanna sound preachy but let’s not be selfish & go breaking protocols, hoarding supplies, refusing to get tested & vaccinated," she said.

"I hope we can start 2022 right. Let’s look after one other by getting those jabs, staying in isolation if needed, stop gathering in big groups, frequent hand washing, & please wear those masks properly."

