Himesh Patel: Station Eleven highlights resilience amid a pandemic

In the 10-episode series Station Eleven, Himesh stars as Jeevan, a journalist who helps out strangers during a fl u outbreak.

In a sense, it was a case of life imitating art imitating life for Himesh Patel when he filmed Station Eleven.

The HBO series about a pandemic was shot while the Yesterday and Don’t Look Up star and everyone else were living through a real-life pandemic. It is now being aired amid COVID-19 still raging due to the Omicron variant.

An adaptation of Emily St. John Mandel’s 2014 international bestseller with the same title, the dystopian drama tells in multiple timelines the story and intertwining lives of several people just shortly before, during and 20 years after a deadly flu wipes out 90 percent of humanity. The survivors try to restore and rebuild whatever is left in their reimagined world, post-pandemic.

Himesh plays Jeevan, a journalist with some first-aid skills, who in Episode 1 rushes to help Arthur (Gael Garcia Bernal), the lead star of the Shakespearean play he is watching, who suddenly collapses on stage and dies on Day 1 of the flu outbreak.

Later on, Jeevan accidentally meets one of the show’s child actors, a girl named Kirsten (played by Matilda Lawler and by Black Mirror star Mackenzie Davis as an adult). He initially helps her find her way home, but ends up becoming the young girl’s guardian amid the chaos that separates her from her family.

The show presents both familiar and far-fetched pandemic scenarios, but there are some serious what-ifs, maybes and if-onlys being raised and possibly applicable to real life in the new normal or post-COVID world.

Station Eleven is now on its seventh episode and the critics’ consensus so far, as per Rotten Tomatoes, is an impressive 97-percent score for the show.

“Having read the book, I loved the story and so, yeah, I was running towards it,” Himesh told The STAR in a recent virtual interview about his reasons for joining the series.

Himesh, who had to audition for his part, further said that he admired the work of showrunner Patrick Somerville and director Hiro Murai, and just wanted to be part of their collaborative project.

“In terms of what attracted me to it in the first place, I think with Patrick, I really enjoyed Maniac and I thought he was a really interesting storyteller. And Hiro is such a brilliant director, he’s one of the best directors around. And I really enjoyed everything he’s done — from (TV shows) Atlanta to Barry to all the music videos he’s directed. It was a great combination of creatives,” he added.

As part of his preparation for the role, the British actor concentrated on his accent. “(I was) kind of being — not just general American — but trying to be as specific as I could to Chicago (setting of the series). I’m sure there will be a lot of Chicagoans who will assess whether I’ve been successful (laughs),” he said.

He also did research on pandemics, even before having gone through the real thing.

Himesh recalled watching a series that delved into pandemics that “obviously in the last 18 months, it’s been haunting me.”

“It kind of ended like (the series) was talking, it’s not a case of if, it’s a case of when. And I remember being slightly scared by that concept. And learned not long later, we found ourselves living through it,” he said.

The filming got delayed as the world was placed on lockdown just after they did Episode 1.

“Obviously, there was a long gap between shooting the pilot and shooting the rest of the show. I guess I really wind up doing a lot of research simply by being in lockdown,” he said.

According to Himesh, his portrayal in the series was definitely informed and influenced by his own pandemic experiences.

“Just being shut in for quite a long time and having things taken away that you previously took for granted, I think that was obviously, again, oddly good research. Because it may get you some part of the way to understanding what it may be like to live in a world that has completely collapsed, which is what, obviously, we end up living in Station Eleven.”

He particularly mentioned Episode 7, “which is all set within an apartment.”

“There was a lot of research in terms of sort of what toll that might take on you mentally after a certain amount of time,” he said.

The series also literally lives by the showbiz slogan, “the show must go on,” while touching on the world of celebrity or what remains of it in a post-apocalyptic society.

In the series, Kirsten, the child Jeevan looked after, comes out of the pandemic still an actress — a “star” of sorts as she leads a traveling troupe of musicians.

For Himesh, Station Eleven has something to say about celebrities and “what they used to represent and what does that mean in the new world where those sort of structures don’t exist, where being a celebrity or being, you know, famous doesn’t really mean anything.”

“But then, what’s interesting is obviously (20 years after) we have Kirsten as an actress of a traveling troupe of actors. So, artists are still really important. Theater is still really important. That brings a lot to people, which I think is the case no matter what,” he continued.

“And also (the character Kirsten) is famous, she’s quite well-known on the circuit that they go on. She’s a very well-known actress. So, it’s an interesting outlook on what might be if everything were to disappear. Do we still find a way back to certain, sort of, ways of thinking?”

Meanwhile, The STAR asked Himesh about what has so far changed personally, especially in terms of his outlook as an actor, over the pandemic.

He shared, “It certainly puts a lot of things into perspective, you know.”

“But in terms of my experience of working on Station Eleven, I was really amazed by the resilience of everyone sort of coming together and making it happen. It reminded me how no matter what you’re making, you’re never doing it on your own. You know, the crew are all supporting you.

“It was highlighted to me, really. By doing it in the way that we did where everyone was being extra careful even in their personal lives so as to not bring anything, to wearing, you know, PPE the whole day. You know, I didn’t really get to see anyone’s face until we were shooting outside towards the end! But there was still a sense of togetherness and it was a good reminder for me that, you know, we support each other,” he ended.

(Station Eleven is now streaming on the HBO GO app or via www.hbogoasia.ph.)