Iya and Jose cook up more delectable meals and â€˜food for thoughtâ€™ in Eat Well Season 3

Iya and Jose cook up more delectable meals and ‘food for thought’ in Eat Well Season 3

Iya Villania on fourth pregnancy: ‘I just try my best to still keep on track with my eating. I just try to eat healthy.’

Not totally far from their real-life persona, Iya Villania and Jose Sarasola play the characters Mamazing Iya and Chef Cuz in each episode of their GMA 7’s cooking show, Eat Well. Live Well. Stay Well.

Their talking point revolves around, for instance, a predicament of Mamazing Iya’s female friend about what food to cook for her and husband’s wedding anniversary. With his culinary expertise, Chef Cuz readily offers a delectable, healthy and budget-friendly suggestion to solve the gastronomic problem.

The past two seasons have seen the hosts, marooned in the white-red kitchen setting, prepare with enthusiasm meals and snacks that suit every Filipino family’s palate. Iya and Jose are still at it when the program premieres its third season today at 11:20.

Jose Sarasola: ‘When I moved to GMA last year, it was my dream to have a cooking show and to have a third season… I’m just so thankful for it.’

“Because we’re still in the pandemic, we wanna make celebrations at home special pa rin… We wanna keep the family safe,” said Iya, who shared early this week that she and husband Drew Arellano are expecting their fourth baby, in a virtual press conference. “So, we celebrate by staying home and making the celebration special pa rin at home through the special meals that we prepare. So, what’s great about having a cooking show and what’s great about cooking is that you never really run out of ideas. It’s really just a matter of presenting them to our Kapuso. So that we can give them different ideas because there’s something na hindi natin naiisip.”

On being pregnant, or as one may put it, having a bun in the oven, Iya shared that “I’m four months” and added that when she and Drew would watch Primo, Alonzo and Alana playing, “parang sabi namin ang saya kung magdagdag pa tayo. Ayan nabuntis, but you know what, it’s so hard to say kung kailan talaga isasara yung factory. It’s hard to say, kung akala ko nga tapos na kami kay Alana, parang who am I to say na ‘last OK na ‘to.’” With this good news, everybody only wishes her a healthy pregnancy.

“Anything in moderation is safe,” said Iya of her diet. “I just try my best to still keep on track with my eating. I just try to eat healthy. I try not to indulge in bread, in the things that make me bloat.”

Back to Eat Well. Live Well. Stay Well, full-time and work-from-home moms can spare some of their time from daily activities to learn from Iya and Jose how to cook something new for their lunch or dinner menu.

“Through this, we get to show them how they still get to make these meals special, how they can still celebrate in a great way at home through these little tips that we’ll be showing them through this show,” added Iya.

Yes, having breakfast, lunch and dinner, plus the in-between snacks are day-to-day family events, as a wont, however, Jose said the show will touch on specific events at home. He and Iya will come up with yummy, healthy recipes that viewers can do in their kitchen. These recipes will somehow help family members get started with the show’s title as a lifestyle mantra.

“Especially for those who have the New Year’s resolution of making healthier food choices,” said Iya, whose show finds a reliable partner in Ajinomoto to cook easy-to-do, delicious, yet healthy meals.

Eat Well. Live Well. Stay Well informs viewers that they can get the nutrients they need from the food they eat, aside from taking vitamins. Like in the past, as the hosts prepared either a meal or a snack, they also shared nutritional benefits of certain ingredients (such as that some herbs boost one’s immune system and help prevent one from having allergies and nasal congestion, and red bell peppers’ lycopene (antioxidant) helps fight free radicals in the body), with cooking tips and information on healthy methods of cooking, like pan roasting.

As for food-creativity-wise, the hosts will have “something up their sleeve.”

“It’s something that they often have in their houses but we can do it in a different way, para naman ma-iba din siya tulad ng Sinanglay na Tilapia,” shared Iya. “That was something new and even the way we cooked it, na may gata, tapos may pechay pa… even the Tortang Talong, for sure our mommies are running out of ideas, that’s why you watch this show para magkaroon ka ng mga bagong ideas. So, we’ll be teaching them to serve up these (meals) in a new way. Para naman kahit paano (meals) will look different to those who will eat them at home and will remain appetizing.”

With that scrumptious twist, Jose affirmed that “Talagang ni-level up namin. Kailangan talagang abangan ng mga Kapuso yung mga twists namin sa mga very simple recipes that are given a different take (or twist), para sa family (members) na mag-enjoy, na wow ibang klaseng Tortang Talong ito na healthier na masarap pa rin.”

As talents working in the new normal, Iya and Jose have only gratitude in their heart and hope for better opportunities to come. “Every time you start a new show, you’re always just hoping na tumagal kayo… of course, you can’t expect kasi wala naman sa amin yun, nasa tao yun if people enjoy what they’re getting from us,” reflected Iya. “We’re happy na umabot kami ng third season at sana may fourth pa.”

For Iya’s co-host, Jose was just ecstatic because “when I moved to GMA last year, it was my dream to have a cooking show and to have a third season… yung blessing talaga, I’m so thankful for it. I don’t take it for granted.” He was also grateful for the trust the people behind the show have given him and the platform, in which Jose and Iya can show their “prowess in cooking and entertaining people.”

Iya and Jose will simply continue to encourage and inspire viewers to eat well, live well and stay well.