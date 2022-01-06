Saying Goodbye stars look forward to May 2022 elections, urge everyone to vote wisely

Since everybody had just welcomed the new year, the cast members of the iQiYi series Saying Goodbye couldn’t help but reflect on their journey in 2021 and hope for better things to come in 2022. This was true when The STAR asked them to describe their 2021 in a nutshell and share what they look forward to this year, during a virtual media conference.

Aside from this pandemic to end, the Kapamilya stars also reminded everyone to exercise their right to vote and choose the right government officials in the upcoming May elections.

Andrea Brillantes

2021 was an “overwhelming and very stressful” year for Blythe, Andrea’s real name. While she acknowledged that it was the best year for some, it wasn’t also great for others. But, personally for her, it was tough because it was the year she contracted COVID-19. She also mentioned the havoc brought about by Typhoon Odette in the Visayas and Mindanao regions and empathized with the victims.

Nevertheless, she said, “I am happy that we are still standing alive and keep on fighting.” She told The STAR that “I am also grateful for all the blessings that I received (last) year. At sobra akong nagpapasalamat kay Lord na binibigyan pa rin niya ako ng lakas.”

She looks forward to a better year for all, wishing that everything will go back to normal like in the pre-pandemic time, “Kasi andami ko ng na-mi-miss — face-to-face media conferences, my fans, premiere nights, Christmas special in Araneta, etc.”

Lastly, Andrea expressed optimism over the coming May polls. “Sana magkaroon ng pagbabago at sana maging matalino ang mga Pilipino sa pagboto. Sana maging matalino tayong lahat at iboto natin yung tingin natin na matutulungan tayong lahat.”

Seth Fedelin

Seth, for his part, admitted that last year wasn’t a perfect year for him but he focused rather on the positive things that happened to him.

“Despite of the pandemic, at least, I still received some blessings from Him,” he said. “I would describe my 2021 as solid. Kasi ayokong mag-focus dun sa pangit na nangyari sa akin. Mas pinapahalagahan ko ang kung ano man yung natatanggap ko na blessing, mga magagandang dumating sa buhay ko.”

In 2022, he claimed that this will be his year and for everyone as well. “Yung COVID, siguro nandiyan na yan. Siguro mas magiging responsible lang ang mga tao. Natuto na ho tayong lahat. Kumbaga yung 2020, 2021, kinalabit lang tayo ni God. So, 2022, naniniwala ako na magiging OK at maayos ang lahat.”

Seth, likewise, cautioned about vote buying in the May elections. “’Wag tayong tumanggap ng P500… Pagyamanin po natin yung sarili nating moral. ’Wag nating payamanin kung sino man diya-an.”

Kobie Brown

The showbiz newcomer Kobie trusts that this year “can even be a greater year for us.”

“I am hoping that the people of the Philippines can vote wisely. I am hoping we can get the (ABS-CBN) franchise back soon,” he added.

Career-wise, it is going very well at the moment for Kobie. “I’m very happy with the opportunities that I am getting. I’m still new here in the industry, dami pa akong matutunan. I can’t wait for this year to sana get more projects and discover myself more as an artist.”

Andi Abaya

“We all went through so many challenges for 2021,” began Andi. “Here comes 2022, I’m pretty sure a lot of us have learned from all the challenges we’ve faced.”

For the voters, Andi stressed to “choose the right and responsible set of government officials.”

“Lahat naman pinagdaanan natin, andami nating natutunan and I hope that we can learn from all these challenges na sana in 2022, we can avoid them. Matulungan natin yung bansa at matulungan natin ang isa’t isa. We can all recover slowly from everything that we have faced,” she furthered.

On the other hand, she considered everything that happened in her career last year as a “big surprise” for her. “Hindi ko in-expect na makakamit ko yung pangarap ko sa industriyang ito. Bata pa lang ako, nangangarap lang ako nun. Now that I’m here, I’m pursuing my dreams, I’m achieving my goals. I’m so grateful for it. And in 2022, I will work hard to open more doors for me in this industry.”

Nio Tria

In general, Nio, son of Cherry Pie Picache, described his 2021 as a “year of change.”

“There was a lot of things na inaasahan na hindi nangyari or blessings that arrived na you never expected. For example, I never expected to be part of this industry, I mean to act, to become an actor. (But) by God’s grace, I was given the opportunity and I’m enjoying my work,” shared Nio.

“There’s a lot of change happening in my life but I’m very blessed that it is happening because change is always needed (for me) to grow. I’m looking forward to what’s to come this 2022,” he added.

In the series Saying Goodbye, according to the synopsis, Elise (played by Andrea) is finally helping Ricky (Seth) tick off his bucket list as they grapple with his imminent death. It is written and directed by Dolly Dulu.

(Saying Goodbye is now streaming for free exclusively on the iQiyi PH app or iQ.com. A new episode drops every Saturday night at 8.)