McLisse begins their beautiful life together with daughter Felize

Showbiz-watchers were pleasantly surprised when McLisse, the portmanteau of McCoy de Leon and Elisse Joson, introduced their baby daughter Felize to the public last Oct. 31. They were stunned at how the couple were able to keep the pregnancy private. Only their respective families and Kapamilya bosses were aware of it.

The love story of McCoy de Leon and Elisse Joson can be likened to a fairy tale, where the happy ending is only the beginning of the couple’s beautiful life together.

We knew how the constant togetherness of McCoy and Elisse as housemates inside the Pinoy Big Brother house in 2016 became easy for them to fall in love. The fans showed all-out support even while their love affair became topsy-turvy. McCoy and Elisse parted ways but their love for each other didn’t fade away.

August of 2020 when the public learned that McCoy and Elisse were back in each other’s arms through a photo of them together on what looked like a cruise, which the former posted on his Instagram with the caption, “Always all ways.”

It was January of last year when McCoy made a sweet gesture of sending a video of birthday greetings to Elisse from people close to her heart. Elisse, who was then in the US, was truly touched by her boyfriend’s effort.

“When I found out I was pregnant, we didn’t plan kung ano yung gagawin namin,” said Elisse when she and McCoy agreed to appear in The Interviewer Presents, a segment of the Boy Abunda Talk Channel on YouTube. “We talked to our families and bosses at doon namin naisip na mas maganda sigurong tayo-tayo na lang ang nakakaalam. We decided na sa Amerika na lang ako mag-stay for a while.”

McCoy disclosed they chose to keep the matter away from social media. “Given na mapag-uusapan kami bilang trabaho namin na pagiging artista, natakot kami para sa anak namin, dahil sa sasabihin ng mga tao. Pero lahat sila masaya; natutuwa kaya yung takot namin noon (nawala), kumbaga, in God’s time lahat.”

Elisse admitted that the last time she talked about McCoy in public was March 2018, during her guesting in Magandang Buhay. They were going through a rough patch then. Thus, she was quoted as saying, “We’re learning to communicate with each other. Parang may mahirap na pinagdadaanan pero kahit matagal yung proseso, ngayon pa lang namin natututunan na mag-mature sa mga bagay-bagay – na may mga priorities and along the way we will be okay. ‘Yung communication sobrang important.”

Elisse admitted they failed to handle their situation well. Both of them allowed negative talks to get in the way that caused much friction to their relationship. “Siguro dahil bata pa kami that time. Inuna namin ‘yung emotions kaysa sa isipin namin na meron kaming work, at hindi dapat pairalin kung anuman ‘yung nararamdaman namin kasi nandito kami sa ganitong industriya and that time parang nangyayari sa amin kahit nasa work, makikita sa mga mukha namin na hindi kami okay.”

McCoy even unfollowed Elisse on social media. That was August of 2018. He admitted that he was hurt by what was happening between them.

Was there a third party? Both replied in the negative.

McCoy said their “tampuhan” began on the set of Wansapanataym but he could no longer remember the reason. He tried to talk to Elisse during the 2018 ABS-CBN Ball but she said it was not the best time. “Sabi n’ya, hindi na muna ngayon at naiintindihan ko naman po at binigay ko sa kanya,” shared McCoy.

The separation lasted for a year and it was McCoy who made the first move by reaching out to the actress through a text message.

“We had a dance performance sa isang awards (night) and after ng dance ko, pagka-harap ko she was in front of me at ngumiti s’ya na pinigilan n’ya and then nagkasabay kami sa elevator. The feeling was light. Then I sent a text na nakakangiti na s’ya,” shared McCoy to which Elisse agreed by saying that they never stopped being friends.

It was June 2021 when McCoy finally confirmed that they got back together. He said the reconciliation happened before the pandemic and they were just low-key.

From that day forward, the couple have been showering each other with much love. Their trip to Boracay helped them discover more about each other.

“We realized that even couples like girlfriend-boyfriend, you’ll get to know each other more when you go on a vacation. Makikita n’yo kung paano i-de-deal ang isa’t-isa,” said Elisse.

In one of McCoy’s IG posts, he referred to Elisse as “asawa.” I asked if there are plans of tying the knot soon and McCoy responded, “Ngayon, gusto ko s’ya i-assure na asawa ko siya! Kasama ko na s’ya habang buhay. Soon naman yun (wedding).”

Now happily together, McCoy and Elisse launched Felizia Jewelry. According to the couple’s posts, the first collection “speaks a story that expresses love, hope and everything in between.” The videos and photos Elisse posted also showed that the pieces of jewelry are elegant and fashionable — made of 18k gold and natural diamonds. (For details, visit wear.felizia on Instagram.)

According to Elisse, it was McCoy’s mom who broached the idea to start the business. “Need ni baby ng diaper at gatas, so we are willing to consider all the opportunities that come our way.”

These days, McCoy and Elisse are balancing work and family. McCoy was recently seen in Yorme The Movie, while Elisse stars with K Brosas in Will You Marry? under Mavx Productions, Inc. for Netflix. She also plays one of the lead charactera in the horror-comedy movie titled Izla, currently streaming on Netflix.

(To watch the full interview, visit the Boy Abunda Talk Channel or Batalk Channel on YouTube.)