Enzo Pineda considers 2021 one of his best years despite pandemic

It was a busy year for Enzo Pineda in 2021 despite the pandemic constraints.

In fact, the actor considered last year as one of his best years ever after having won his first acting award, completed the basic citizen military course and started studying culinary agriculture.

For the past years, Enzo felt that he has matured a lot, especially during this global health crisis, and he owed it to his parents, siblings and girlfriend Michelle Vito, who have been his No. 1 supporters ever since.

“I didn’t expect this pandemic that I would do so much… It’s because of them. Despite this pandemic, nabuhayan ako eh. You can achieve anything as long as you put your heart and prayers into it,” he told The STAR in an exclusive Zoom interview.

He cited his special someone, Kapamilya actress Michelle, as the big factor on why he’s been doing these things. “She inspires me to become a better human being every day, better son, boyfriend and citizen. I’m just really thankful for everything that she has done in my life. Napaka-swerte ko.”

During the interview, he shared more of his career as an actor, Marine reservist and plantito.

First acting award

After 12 years in the entertainment industry, Enzo finally won his first acting award for his performance in Jason Paul Laxamana’s psychological drama, He Who Is Without Sin, which was released in 2020. Enzo bagged the Best Supporting Actor at the 69th Filipino Academy of Movie Arts and Sciences Awards (FAMAS) last Dec. 12.

In the movie, he plays Lawrence, a television reporter, who has dark secrets. He encounters Martin (played by Elijah Canlas), a broadcast journalism student, who idolizes him, while interviewing random people on the street. The two meet again in a coffee shop and Martin tells different versions about their “meet-up” to his friends.

Enzo didn’t expect he would win the award. He said, “Actually, just being nominated is already a blessing for me, to be honest. I didn’t expect this because right now I’m also (into) different things like I finished my military reservist training for Navy, also nag-Marines din ako and now I’m taking up culinary agriculture. Wala talaga yung utak ko lately sa acting. But surprisingly, finally after 12 years, because of this film, nanalo na rin ako ng first acting award ko. I’m just really thankful for everything.”

“Since (it is) pandemic, knowing that my family is safe, nakakain kami araw-araw, for me, that’s more than enough. So, definitely, this is the cherry on top of my year kasi parang andami ko pa lang ginagawa last year. To be honest, this is one of my best years kasi andami kong na-achieve na hindi ko akalain na kaya ko palang pagsabay-sabayin ang mga bagay na ito. I’m just really thankful to FAMAS for believing in my talent. It feels good,” he added.

Enzo was up against veteran actors in the Best Supporting Actor category, like Ian Veneracion, Michael de Mesa, Dominic Ochoa, Matteo Guidicelli, Micko Laurente and Jake Macapagal.

The 31-year-old thespian recalled he was with Michelle when he found out he won. “My handler called me, ‘Guess what? You won!’ (I said) ‘Huh, What?’ Naka-loud speaker pa ako. Then si Michelle was like, ‘Nanalo ka! Iiyak na yan.’ Sabi ko, ‘Huh, hindi ako iiyak.’”

“But deep inside, I guess I was crying. Sabi ko, finally ilang beses kong ini-imagine sa utak ko (the idea) of me receiving an award. As in, sobrang daming beses na. Of course, whatever you attract I guess it will eventually come true,” he furthered.

Daring, experimental role

Enzo’s family was ecstatic as well, including his older brother, who cried happy tears upon knowing his latest achievement.

Although his family had a contrasting reaction at first due to the film’s “daring and experimental” theme, Enzo, nevertheless, took on the challenging role of a “credible newscaster/child abuser.”

“Itong role talaga na ‘to is (to show how) sexual abusers make their moves, manipulate, everything and so forth. It’s really a difficult character to play. Hindi talaga sang-ayon magulang ko because, of course, when they watched it, they would see me kissing somebody young tapos kung anu-ano pa yung nangyayari sa movie. Even my girlfriend, napapapikit na lang, kung bakit ko ginawa yun. Of course, ang family mo naman they would always want you to have those wholesome roles,” explained Enzo.

But he told himself, “You have to trust yourself because if you really want to win an award, (you have to try tough roles). For me, it’s part of the craft to be explorative, to take on different, challenging roles. If you really want to be nominated, at least you have to do what other people don’t do. You have to do those difficult roles na hindi talaga masyadong ginagampanan.” His efforts paid off and he eventually won an award.

Enzo shot two other films this year and he hopes that these “will transpire into a nomination.”

He had his first breakthrough in showbiz via GMA’s reality talent show StarStruck, where he was a finalist in the fifth season. He later joined ABS-CBN and has appeared in some series and movies, including, FPJ’s Ang Probinsyano, Bagani and Home Sweetie Home.

The Kapamilya actor has an upcoming movie project called Best of Show with Janine Gutierrez and helmed by Auraeus Solito.

Proud plantito, reservist

Outside showbiz, Enzo has actively pursued other interests.

For one, he developed a passion for cooking, thanks to Michelle who was the one who influenced his interest in it.

Now, as a plant lover equipped with culinary skills, he developed interest into something else. “You see it is the best of both worlds — from farm to table. Whatever I plant, I get to use it as a product so sabi ko maybe this is my chance to study again kasi nakaka-miss naman talaga mag-aral. I have the time, (so) why not (enroll).”

So, he pursued a diploma course in Culinary Agriculture for two years at the Center for Culinary Arts. “Pero flexible naman siya eh. If there’s a project, I can stop naman. Pero ang inspiration ko nga is because I like to cook for my family and also I like being a plantito,” he admitted.

Last year, Enzo also completed his basic citizen military course as a Marine reservist under the Philippine Navy. The graduation ceremony was attended by Michelle and his family. He enlisted in the Marines because he wants to make his family proud and serve the country.

As part of the training, he had to endure all the physical and mental challenges, including sleeping in tents and waking up early in the morning.

“Natutulog lang ako sa tent na kung umuulan tumatagos yung tubig, so kailangan mong maglagay ng poncho sa taas. ‘Pag natutulog ka, sa lupa lang or kung may yoga mat ka, ganun yung tirahan namin every day,” he shared.

He would also wake up every day at 3 a.m. to get ready and finish the training at around 11 p.m.. “Kahit umiika na ako, kahit hindi na ako makalakad, laban lang,” said he.

Nonetheless, this “very humbling” experience taught him how to live a simple life. “Sa totoo lang, sa training… kasi usually sabay-sabay kami naliligo lahat, nagmamadali, makaligo ka lang ng mag-isa ka, makapag-relax, sobrang laking bagay na yun. Or makatulog ka lang ng konti, OK na… Nag-swimming pa kami sa kanal,” he shared.

“Yung mga bagay na pag-uwi mo, yung simpleng bagay na makahiga ka sa kama, may electric fan nga lang, kahit walang air-con, masaya na ako. It teaches you how to have resilience. I do suggest it to everybody (to join military training).”

He is ready to report for duty if called to and clarified that enlisting in the military as a reservist has nothing to do with any future plans to go into politics, being the son of Rep. Enrico Pineda and publicist Macy Pineda.