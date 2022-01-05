Alyssa Valdez, Anji Salvacion are PBB Celebrity Kumunity Top 2

Alyssa (left) received 22.63 percent of the final votes, while Anji received 13.6 percent. Both ladies received P100,000 each as a prize for reaching the Top 2.

Volleyball star Alyssa Valdez and young singer-actress Anji Salvacion emerged as the Pinoy Big Brother Celebrity Kumunity Top 2 after winning the most number of votes from viewers, former housemates and challenges.

“Nagpapasalamat ako sa lahat ng mga tao na since day one ay patuloy na sumusuporta hindi lang sa amin, but sa lahat po na naging celebrity housemates ni Kuya. To my family, sana naging proud kayo kahit nag-rap, kumanta, anuman ang nagawa ko sa loob, sana proud pa rin kayo,” Alyssa said. “Thank you, Kuya. Talagang babaunin namin ang lahat ng mga natutunan namin sa loob ng bahay dito sa outside world.”

Alyssa received 22.63 percent of the final votes, while Anji received 13.6 percent. Both ladies received P100,000 each as the prize for reaching the Top 2. They defeated 15 other celebrities, who spent 11 weeks in the famous Bahay ni Kuya completing various tasks and challenges that tested their strength, character and camaraderie.

Anji burst into tears as she expressed gratitude to her supporters. She said, “I am so thankful to everyone. May na-i-inspire pala sa akin. Kasi ang pasaway ko. Kung wala rin kayong lahat, di ako mapupunta dito sa kung saan ako tumatayo. I can’t wait to learn a lot things here outside kasi madadala ko talaga yung mga natutunan ko sa loob ng bahay ni Kuya.”

Miss Grand International 2020 first runner-up Samantha Bernardo, online sensation Madam Inutz and Miss Q & A grand finalist Brenda Mage made it to the Final 5.

The three other housemates, who made it to the Final 5, were evicted on Saturday night. Miss Grand International 2020 first runner-up Samantha Bernardo and online sensation Madam Inutz came close at third and fourth places with 13.53 percent and 13.03 percent votes, respectively, while Miss Q & A grand finalist Brenda Mage got only 2.84 percent.

Alyssa was the only housemate who was not nominated for eviction during the entire run of the celebrity edition.

During the Big Celebrity Final Five Tell All challenge, the former Ateneo collegiate volleyball player refrained from naming any housemate who does not deserve to be in the Top 2, stating that the remaining housemates had worked hard to be in the Final Five and they were all deserving.

When asked if she was playing safe in refusing to name a housemate, Alyssa responded, “I think I am just really being honest with myself and honest with you kasi kitang-kita naman ng lahat ng tao kung ano po ang pinagdaanan naming lahat. And wala po akong karapatan husgahan sino ang hindi pwedeng makasama sa Top 2. Hindi ko makwkwestyon yung dedikasyon, yung binigay nila ang sarili nila, oras nila, effort nila sa loob ng bahay.”

Anji was questioned why she deserved to be voted into the Top 2. “Dito ko gustong makilala ang sarili ko at ipakita sa ibang tao yung totoong ako na kahit ganito man ako, minsan baboy ako, pero gusto ko rin like matanggap din ako sinuman ako,” she explained. “Handa rin akong tumanggap ng pagkakamali ko atsaka na-le-learn ko siya.”

Alyssa and Anji had the opportunity to greet and advise siblings Nathan, a flight instructor, and Raf, a beauty vlogger Raf, who were also given the first challenge by Kuya.

Vlogger Seham Daglas of Iloilo, dentistry student Zach Guerrero (Aurora), student-rider Aleck Iñigo (Las Piñas), model Thamara Alexandria, SEA Games gold medalist Michael Ver Comaling (Leyte), businesswoman Isabel Laohoo, model Laziz Rustamov and Gin Regidor (Cebu) are among the new adult housemates.

Three additional housemates who topped their respective campaigns on Kumu will soon enter the PBB house. They are Andrei King from the male Kumunity, Kathleen Agir from the female Kumunity and Roque Coting Jr. from the LGBTQIA+ Kumunity.

The Top 2 housemates from the three editions — celebrity, adult and teen — will compete for the title of Big Winner.

Fans should watch for the reunion of the celebrity housemates on the Kumulitan show which will now also have Robi as one of the hosts. Meanwhile, the Striving Streamer of Quezon, Eian Rances, will take over the Kumunity G sa Gabi every 9 p.m. on Kumu until Jan. 7.

Watch the PBB Kumunity Season 10 weekdays on Kapamilya Channel, A2Z, Kapamilya Online Live, Jeepney TV, iWantTFC, and TFC every 5:45 p.m. with replays at 11:10 p.m. on the Kapamilya Channel. On weekends, the popular reality TV show airs at 7 p.m.