'Tara Boracay as a friend': Paolo Contis, Yen Santos spotted together anew
 


Jan Milo Severo - Philstar.com
December 31, 2021 | 12:40pm





 
'Tara Boracay as a friend': Paolo Contis, Yen Santos spotted together anew
In this photo posted by a social media user from Malay, Aklan on December 29, 2021, Paolo and Yen Santos were spotted in Boracay. 
Mikee Clariz Ebina Sullano via Facebook
 


MANILA, Philippines — Kapuso actor Paolo Contis and actress Yen Santos are trending again after they were spotted at the airport on their way to Boracay. 


Social media user Mikee Clariz Ebina Sullano of Malay, Aklan posted photos of the rumored couple in her Facebook account. 



“Tara boracay as a friend,” Mikee captioned her post. 


The post went viral on social media, with some fueling pregnancy rumors because of her figure. 




A month after LJ Reyes revealed that she and Paolo ended their relationship, Paolo and Yen were spotted dining in Baguio. They were also spotted in Manaoag, Pangasinan.


Paolo, however, cleared the name of Yen, saying she was never the reason behind the breakup with LJ.


“She was never the reason of our break up. I was. Kung matagal na kaming hindi okay ni LJ, it was mainly because of me. Masyado niyo siyang diniin sa issue na to. Pati pag promote namin ng movie nabahiran na ng kung anu-ano,” Paolo said. 


“When LJ left for the States with the kids, I went to Baguio for 3 days dahil ayaw ko sa Manila at gusto kong makapag isip isip. Naging insensitive ako about the possible effects nung issue and I invited Yen for a day para may makausap since malapit lang siya sa North din. She went there as a friend. Hindi ko naisip na madadamay siya ng ganito. I’m sorry for this,” she added. 


 










 









