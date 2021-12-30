Film about Jose Rizal's life, works screens worldwide for Rizal Day
MANILA, Philippines — In celebration of Rizal Day today, the National Commission for Culture and the Arts (NCCA), through its Sentro Rizal sites, will hold a series of showings for "Rizal’s Pen," a film by Nicolas B. Pichay.
Screening from December 29 until January 1, "Rizal’s Pen" is a short film about Patrick, who, while contending with life under quarantine, discovers the humanistic and liberating force of the works of Rizal.
Reading about Rizal’s life, Patrick realizes the genius in the man and — in Rizal's life as an exile — shadows that of Patrick ‘s own, whose mother is an overseas Filipino worker. Urian Best Actor 2021 Nanding Josef and Annie Luis, chanteuse, appear in special cameo roles.
This production is brought to you by the NCCA, Tanghalang Pilipino and the Department of Foreign Affairs.
The schedule of screening in various sites are:
USA
Sentro Rizal Agana
Online
December 30 to January 1, Guam time
Facebook: @PHinAgana
Sentro Rizal San Francisco
Online
December 30
Facebook: @PHinSF
Sentro Rizal Washington DC
Online
FB Watch Party / FB Premiere
December 30
1:00 p.m. ET
Facebook: @PHinUSA
Middle East
Sentro Rizal Jeddah
On-site
December 29
2:00 p.m. (KSA TIME)
JPCG Hall, Jeddah, K.S.A.
Europe
Sentro Rizal Rome
On-site
December 29 and 31, whole day
Philippine Embassy in Rome’s Public Area
Asia
Sentro Rizal Beijing
Blended
December 30
9:00 a.m. (Beijing Time)
Sentro Rizal Beijing, Embassy of the Philippines, Beijing, PRC
Sentro Rizal Hong Kong
On-site
December 29
6:00 pm, Hong Kong PCG Public Area
Online
December 30
Facebook: @PHLinHK
Sentro Rizal Seoul
On-site
December 29, 4:45 p.m. (Korean time)
2nd Floor Sentro Rizal, Philippine Embassy Seoul
For more details, kindly contact the International Affairs Section - Sentro Rizal through [email protected] / [email protected]
