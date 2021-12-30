Film about Jose Rizal's life, works screens worldwide for Rizal Day

MANILA, Philippines — In celebration of Rizal Day today, the National Commission for Culture and the Arts (NCCA), through its Sentro Rizal sites, will hold a series of showings for "Rizal’s Pen," a film by Nicolas B. Pichay.

Screening from December 29 until January 1, "Rizal’s Pen" is a short film about Patrick, who, while contending with life under quarantine, discovers the humanistic and liberating force of the works of Rizal.

Reading about Rizal’s life, Patrick realizes the genius in the man and — in Rizal's life as an exile — shadows that of Patrick ‘s own, whose mother is an overseas Filipino worker. Urian Best Actor 2021 Nanding Josef and Annie Luis, chanteuse, appear in special cameo roles.

This production is brought to you by the NCCA, Tanghalang Pilipino and the Department of Foreign Affairs.

The schedule of screening in various sites are:

USA

Sentro Rizal Agana

Online

December 30 to January 1, Guam time

Facebook: @PHinAgana

Sentro Rizal San Francisco

Online

December 30

Facebook: @PHinSF

Sentro Rizal Washington DC

Online

FB Watch Party / FB Premiere

December 30

1:00 p.m. ET

Facebook: @PHinUSA

Middle East

Sentro Rizal Jeddah

On-site

December 29

2:00 p.m. (KSA TIME)

JPCG Hall, Jeddah, K.S.A.

Europe

Sentro Rizal Rome

On-site

December 29 and 31, whole day

Philippine Embassy in Rome’s Public Area

Asia

Sentro Rizal Beijing

Blended

December 30

9:00 a.m. (Beijing Time)

Sentro Rizal Beijing, Embassy of the Philippines, Beijing, PRC

Sentro Rizal Hong Kong

On-site

December 29

6:00 pm, Hong Kong PCG Public Area

Online

December 30

Facebook: @PHLinHK

Sentro Rizal Seoul

On-site

December 29, 4:45 p.m. (Korean time)

2nd Floor Sentro Rizal, Philippine Embassy Seoul

For more details, kindly contact the International Affairs Section - Sentro Rizal through [email protected] / [email protected]