Ogie recalls late dadâ€™s COVID-19 battle, honors frontliners

Ogie recalls late dad’s COVID-19 battle, honors frontliners

Ogie Alcasid was emotional when he recounted his late father’s battle with the dreaded COVID-19 last year. At the same time, his heart-wrenching personal experience led to the all-star masterpiece Bayaning Tunay, which is meant to honor the unsung heroes of today, the frontliners.

He was in tears during a virtual media call when he narrated the story of what he went through when they lost their father in September 2020 due to COVID-19.

“Nagkaroon ng surge,” began Ogie. “A lot of our frontliners were having a difficult time. Alam naman po natin kung anong nangyari sa kanila, na nahirapan sila. Halos wala silang karilyebo.”

“Nung panahon na yun, wala pa kasing bakuna. Many were terrified. I searched on Google kung sinong midwife and nurse na pwede for COVID. I made so many calls. When I’d tell that my father got infected with COVID, umaayaw sila and that was understandable. Talagang nung panahon na yun nakakatakot,” he added.

Luckily, after so many tries, one brave soul took the job. “But this guy, his name was William Gonzaga, sabi niya, ‘Sige po, ready na po ako. Katatapos ko lang ng quarantine and I will do it,’” shared Ogie.

Ogie with his late dad Herminio Alcasid Sr.

William was their only connection to Ogie’s dad until his last breath. “William was there lalo na nung humina yung father ko. Hindi na niya (my dad) ako makausap dahil hindi na niya mapindot yung iPad. Hanggang sa we lost our dad already.”

William further went beyond his duties of attending to Ogie’s sick dad by accompanying the singer-actor’s siblings to their father’s cremation rites. That kind act earned William the trust and admiration of Ogie. “Sabi ko, ‘Grabe yung dedication ng taong ‘to. I always call him as our angel.’”

Eventually, William became his friend and he is one of the frontliners, who are excited for the music project. “Si William is just a representative, one person, one face that I know but there are millions all over the world na frontliners na Filipino na ito ang kanilang ginagawa when they swore sa kanilang ginagampanang trabaho, na ito’y gagawin nila,” said the Kapamilya singer-songwriter.

He added, “We all know that we Filipinos ‘pag sinabi nating ganun, we go beyond the call of service. It is out of love and that is what touches our hearts.”

This incident has inspired Ogie to create a year-end song as a gift for all the sacrifices the frontliners offered amid the pandemic. “Something has to be done. Eh ano naman ang alam ko – kumanta lang at magsulat at magpatawa. So I started writing something together and what came to mind was the word saludo.”

“Saludo, saludo/Sa inyong kabayanihan/Salamat, salamat/Sa inyong pagmamalasakit/Mahal namin kayo, ng taos puso/Bayaning tunay kayo,” the lyrics go.

Despite the downtrend cases of COVID-19, the threat of Omicron is still real, said Ogie. With this, the healthcare workers are still on the frontline. And so, Bayaning Tunay, “is our little way of saying, No. 1, thank you; No. 2, honoring them for the bravery that they have shown during this war against COVID. And to tell them that, kasi hindi naman tayo pwedeng magyakapan, pero this is us saying we want to (give you a) pat on the back and tell you, ‘We love you and thank you,’” he remarked.

Ogie hopes that every time the track is heard, shared and played on various platforms, it will remind us, “that we went through a difficult period and we might perhaps do that again. Who was there in the forefront? It was the frontliners,” he said.

The star-studded Bayaning Tunay is performed by the country’s big artists such as Ogie and his wife, Regine Velasquez-Alcasid, Gary Valenciano, Lea Salonga, Zsa Zsa Padilla, Pops Fernandez, Martin Nievera, Lani Misalucha, Noel Cabangon, Piolo Pascual, Bamboo, Ely Buendia and Rico Blanco.

Erik Santos, Christian Bautista, Jed Madela, Nyoy Volante, Angeline Quinto, KZ Tandingan, Morissette, Klarisse, Janine Berdin, Jason Dy, Sam Concepcion and Lara Maigue are also part of the beautiful collaboration.

Ogie thanked the song’s production consultant Gary V, producer and ABS-CBN Music creative director Jonathan Manalo, arranger Homer Flores, and the people who helped him all throughout including the individuals behind the music video.

He also clarified that “there is no political agenda” behind the song and that they “just want to help.” “Gusto kong sabihin, lahat po ito hindi tumanggap ni isang kusing. They did it out of love and service, and out of appreciation for our frontliners,” revealed Ogie.

According to the media release, Ogie’s “initiative was relayed to Dr. Tony Leachon who is the chairman of Kilusang Kontra Covid (KilKoVid), a civil society group formed in Quezon City to help the QC government with its COVID-19 pandemic efforts. KilKoVid then connected with the health care workers sector through Dr. Maricar Limpin of the Philippine College of Physicians to apprise them of this forthcoming support.”

Dr. Tony, Dr. Maricar, KilKoVid executives Professor Popo Suanes and lawyer Dot Gancayco were present at the virtual media conference.

Meanwhile, Ogie described his 2021 as an amazing year. “Career-wise, as you already know, I’m already part of It’s Showtime. So, I work every single day. I’m swabbed four times a week. It’s a blessing. But more than that, I think ‘pag nasa TV ako at nakakapag-bigay ako ng kasiyahan, ang sarap nun sa puso. So, parang hindi talaga ako nagtatrabaho,” he told The STAR.

Ogie is also part of the Sunday show ASAP Natin ‘To. “We sing our hearts out. What more can you ask (for)? Dun sa punto na yun (career), OK.”

In terms of his personal life, he also feels contented. “I have a wife who is so beautiful, so amazing and so supportive of what I do. And (I have) my children and everybody is safe. I met people like, the KilKoVid people. It’s a blessing to meet people who just wanna help, who want to serve and it’s infectious. Marami pa tayong gagawin. This is just the beginning.”

(Bayaning Tunay is now available on music streaming services worldwide.)