Charo Santos, Christian Bables lead Metro Manila Film Fest 2021 winners; here's full listÂ 

Charo Santos, Christian Bables lead Metro Manila Film Fest 2021 winners; here's full list
December 29, 2021 | 5:44pm
MANILA, Philippines — Veteran performers Charo Santos -Concio and Christian Bables led the 47th Metro Manila Film Festival awards night last December 27 by emerging as Best Actress and Best Actor respectively.
The awardees and hosts wore face masks at SM Aura’s Samsung Hall, where the awards rites was held. Presentors announced the names of the nominees per category through an online video.
The honor roll:
- Best Actress in a Leading Role -- Charo Santos-Concio ("Kun Maupay Man It Panahon")
- Best Actor in a Supporting Role – John Arcilla ("Big Night!")
- Best Actress in a Supporting Role - Rans Rifol ("Kun Maupay Man It Panahon")
- Best Actor in a Supporting Role – John Arcilla ("Big Night!")
- Best Director - Jun Robles Lana ("Big Night!")
- Best Screenplay - Jun Robles Lana ("Big Night!")
- Best Cinematography -- Carlo Canlas Mendoza ("Big Night!")
- Best Editing --:Lawrence Fajardo ("A Hard Day")
- Best Production Design -- Juan Manuel Alcazaren ("Kun Maupay Man It Panahon")
- Best Picture - "Big Night!"
- Second Best Picture -- "Kun Maupay Man It Panahon"
- Third Best Picture -- "A Hard Day"
- Jury Prize Award -- Daniel Padilla ("Kun Maupay Man It Panahon")
- Best Director - Jun Robles Lana ("Big Night!")
- Best Screenplay: Jun Robles Lana ("Big Night!")
- Gatpuno Antonio J. Villegas Cultural Award -- "Kun Maupay Man It Panahon"
- Gender Sensitivity Award: "Big Night!"
- Best Cinematography: Carlo Canlas Mendoza ("Big Night!")
- Best Editing: Lawrence Fajardo ("A Hard Day")
- Best Production Design: Juan Manuel Alcazaren ("Kun Maupay Man It Panahon")
- Best Visual Effects: Mofac Creative Works, Hue Media Quantum Post, Ogie Tiglao ("Kun Maupay Man It Panahon")
- Best Original Theme Song: “Umulan Man O Umaraw” ("Huling Ulan Sa Tag-Araw")
- Best Musical Score: Teresa Barrozo ("Big Night!")
- Best Sound: Albert Michael Idioma ("A Hard Day")
- Best Float: "Huwag Kang Lalabas"
- Natataging Gawad MMFF: Chairman Danny Lim and Dr. Bienvenido Lumbera
- Marichu Vera Perez Maceda Memorial Award: Rosa Rosal
- MMDA Creator Jury’s Choice Award: "Kandado"
Sponsored Articles
<
>
Philstar
- Latest
- Trending
Trending
Latest
Trending
Latest
Recommended