Charo Santos, Christian Bables lead Metro Manila Film Fest 2021 winners; here's full listÂ 

Charo Santos, Christian Bables lead Metro Manila Film Fest 2021 winners; here's full list

Charo Santos-Concio, Daniel Padilla, and Rans Rifol in a scene from 'Kun Maupay Man It Panahon'

MANILA, Philippines — Veteran performers Charo Santos -Concio and Christian Bables led the 47th Metro Manila Film Festival awards night last December 27 by emerging as Best Actress and Best Actor respectively.

The awardees and hosts wore face masks at SM Aura’s Samsung Hall, where the awards rites was held. Presentors announced the names of the nominees per category through an online video.

The honor roll: