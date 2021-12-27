Fil-Am music director Troy Laureta celebrates OPM in new album

Foreign artists singing Original Pilipino Music (OPM) hits from your childhood is something that Filipino-American music director Troy Laureta has always dreamed of and he just did that with the release of his latest album GILIW: A Troy Laureta OPM Collective Vol. 2.

A year after he launched Kaibigan: A Troy Laureta OPM Collective Vol. 1, here comes GILIW, a 13-track album featuring some of America’s notable artists, rendering their own versions of Tagalog popular songs.

Troy pays tribute to his roots as he continues to present Filipino music and talents on the international stage.

GILIW includes Magkasuyo Buong Gabi, a duet by Deborah Cox and American Idol season 2 winner Ruben Studdard; Laging Tapat, performed by American singer Skylar Stecker; Paano Ang Puso Ko featuring R&B and pop group All-4-One; and Araw Gabi by Never Enough singer Loren Allred.

Fernando Varela is likewise part of the album with his rendition of You Are My Song and singer-songwriter Shoshana in Kailangan Ko’y Ikaw.

On the local front, Boy Abunda joined the music collaboration via the Interlude: Pag-ibig; Jona with her version of Someone To Love Me; The Voice Kids Philippines season 4 contestant Adah in Kaibigan intro; Cheesa, Troy’s sister, for Kaba; and Nicole Scherzinger and Regine Velasquez-Alcasid for Nandito Ako.

And of course, Jake Zyrus sang Maghintay Ka Lamang and Outro: Kung Kita’y Kapiling. Jake dedicates Maghintay Ka Lamang to her mom and hopes that “more people will understand more of the Filipino culture and music.”

The initiative of Troy to give new interpretation by Filipino and non-Filipino collaborators to OPM is the premise of the two albums, that is, to “celebrate the country’s music and create a face and voice for the Filipinos” in the global scene.

“Using artists like All-4-One, Loren, Skylar and Adah (will promote OPM to the world stage). I’m hoping that with the collaboration of the two (Filipinos and non-Filipinos), we are all able to use our own voices to just celebrate this kind of music. I think it’s really important to have Asian representation and being aware of the Filipino identity,” said Troy in a digital media conference.

He advocates for such because, “Growing up, I didn’t have that. When someone listens to GILIW, All-4-One singing Paano Ang Puso Ko or The Greatest Showman singer singing Araw Gabi, hopefully, they get inspired and be like, ‘Oh my God, I feel seen, I feel heard.’ I’m hoping that it makes more relatable to the people that aren’t Filipinos as well as Filipinos.”

“I grew up listening to Filipino music. To be able to create and a beacon of hope and inspiration for somebody like myself that didn’t have that growing up is something that what GILIW and Kaibigan was about – is to inspire people to go for it,” he reiterated. “Who knew that All-4-One and Never Enough singer (are) gonna sing the Filipino songs that I sang at six years old? To be able to just use my voice and what God gave me to inspire and give hope to people that needed it, especially during this (pandemic) time (is my motivating force).”

During this extraordinary time also, Troy got to reintroduce his relation with God, who is the greatest source of motivation of an artist. “It kinda taught me that life is too short. And it kinda gave me the courage to do it. I’m a musical director by trait so I’m used to be in the background with these guys (Jake and Cheesa) and around the singers that you, guys, see. So, it was very scary for me and very emotional time,” admitted Troy.

Troy has done various projects in the past with Filipino talents and he still wants to collaborate with more OPM artists. “I still want to continue doing music. I love singers, I love this kind of music and I think that not a lot of it is being produced these days. So, I would hope to continue making love songs, beautiful songs and in terms of OPM, I’m gonna continue promoting Filipino music,” he told The STAR.

“It’s such a beautiful form of music, its songs of my childhood, it deserves its recognition. I hope that with this album and with my platform, my little voice, I’m hoping that one day, the world will be able to celebrate it the way that we do,” he added.

Troy, who was raised in Honolulu, Hawaii and now based in Los Angeles, has his roots in Barili, Cebu, where he would spend a lot of his childhood there. “We visit (Cebu) all the time. My mom is like the Cebuana queen (laughs). Bisaya kaayo ang akon mama (My mom is really a Bisaya native). We understand Cebuano. Cebuanos are such passionate people. Every time we go back home, we are just laughing and dancing, and eating lechon and all that,” he reminisced.

(Check out Troy’s GILIW album, now available on music streaming services worldwide.)