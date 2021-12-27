

















































 
























Entertainment
 
Gentle reminders to make the New Year safer
 


RAZZLE-DAZA  - Pat-P Daza - The Philippine Star
December 27, 2021 | 12:00am





 


Let’s continue to give despite feeling donor fatigue. Instead of being tired from giving, let’s count our blessings and be thankful that we are in a position to give.


Today is Dec. 27 and this is my last article for 2021. As always, I look forward to a new year filled with new beginnings and new hope while also taking stock of the year that was and hopefully, learn from past mistakes.


All of us probably wish that the past two years of the pandemic could be erased. We were deprived of countless occasions to be with family and loved ones. The lockdowns made it impossible to travel with our favorite people, hug and kiss them, and enjoy their company. Fortunately, restrictions have been loosened and mobility has improved, thanks to the massive vaccination rollout, with NCR enjoying a vaccination rate of almost 80 percent.


If there was one thing good the pandemic brought us, it was the wiping out of traffic during the lockdown. How wonderful it was to travel from Ortigas Center to Timog Ave. in Quezon City in under 15 minutes when number coding was suspended. Now that we’re under alert level 2, EDSA is back to pre-pandemic numbers, with over 400,000 vehicles traversing it daily.


The heartbreaking videos and photos of the victims of Typhoon Odette are made even more depressing because of the realization that a typhoon in December is no longer unusual because of climate change.


On Dec. 16, 2011, Super Typhoon Sendong ravaged Cagayan de Oro City, Iligan and Dumaguete, leaving more than a thousand dead, missing and injured. This doesn’t even factor in the damage it cost in terms of property and livelihood.


Exactly 10 years later, on Dec. 16, 2021, Typhoon Odette wreaked her havoc in Visayas and Mindanao, making nine landfalls. Because of the imminent threat of looting, Gov. Art Yap of Bohol has pleaded for food supplies and police reinforcement because thousands are hungry, cold and desperate. There are even areas that still don’t have electricity and it is uncertain if power can be restored before the year ends.


Here in Metro Manila, on the other hand, the malls are full, EDSA is a virtual parking lot, Christmas lights abound, and everyone seems to be manifesting the “new normal” holiday spirit.


Though I don’t want to be a grinch, I’d like to share a few gentle reminders to help make the New Year safer, more memorable and more meaningful:


Share. Let’s continue to give despite feeling donor fatigue. Instead of being tired from giving, let’s count our blessings and be thankful that we are in a position to give. I’ve always believed that charity begins at home. You don’t have to look far to practice generosity… your kasambahay, neighbors and co-workers who have less will be grateful for whatever you can share. If you have money, food, and clothes to spare, share these with the less fortunate. If I could send all the food I received during the holiday season to the typhoon victims in evacuation centers, I would. But since I can’t, I give to street beggars or share with my officemates and our condominium’s personnel.


Pray. If it’s difficult for you to share because you’re facing financial challenges yourself, be generous with prayers, which have always been a selfless expression of love.


Forgive. For many, this might be the most difficult thing to do, especially if they feel that they’ve been wronged, betrayed and deceived. Because of the pandemic, I’ve tried to let go of all past hurts and just be grateful for what I have been blessed with. Harboring ill feelings will take an emotional toll and are simply not worth the aggravation. Life is short and precious, so let’s enjoy our time in this world and be happy.


Here’s to a glorious, COVID-free 2022 for us all!


 










 









