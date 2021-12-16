
































































 




   







   















James Reid back to sporting heartthrob JaDine look in new short film
                        

                           
Marane A. Plaza - Philstar.com
December 16, 2021 | 9:28am

                           

                        

                                                                        
James Reid back to sporting heartthrob JaDine look in new short film
MANILA, Philippines — After sporting a scruffy look for a while, actor, artist and music producer James Reid is back to the cute, heartthrob looks his fans swooned for back in his days as half of the popular real- and reel-life love team JaDine with ex-girlfriend Nadine Lustre.



In his new short video, James celebrates the people who have been present throughout his milestones by gifting them with a bottle of Johnnie Walker. He talks about how he decided to defy expectations as he pursued his passion for music through his own recording label Careless Music, and his singing career.



In this endeavor, he highlights the importance of the people around him who have been instrumental to his success. He dramatically ends the 30-seconder film by brandishing the brand's famous tagline: Keep Walking. 



“I resonate with the message of the video so much because it’s what my story has been about and I have many, many people to thank,” Reid shared.



“I hope this Christmas season, and even beyond that, this video encourages people to remember, celebrate, and raise a glass to those who have stood by them and to those who continue to keep walking with them.” 




The film is part of the 200-year old liquor brand’s campaign to celebrate the festive season. A global campaign being done in other parts of the world, the video is in line with the brand's ethos to promote progress in all its forms. The label invites everyone to do the same and raise a glass to those who have played a part in your progress.



“For over two centuries now, (our brand) has been a favorite gift to give and to receive. And to be able to marry it in this video with what the brand stands for, which is progress, is a very powerful thing,” shared Merell Beltran, Marketing Manager for Culture & Advocacy of Diageo Philippines.



“James Reid is an icon in the country, and we couldn’t have thought of a better individual to present this story.” 



The film with James Reid is just one in a slew of exciting products and activities lined up for the holiday season.



On December 17, the Scotch brand will be premiering a special 45-minute YouTube live performance featuring Reid, She’s Only Sixteen, and Loner. Viewers may catch this concert exclusively at the brand's YouTube channel. 



“Before the pandemic hit, the holidays were the liveliest times in the year. During this time bars would be teeming with merrymakers enjoying the company of friends with good music,” shared Merell Beltran, Marketing Manager for Culture & Advocacy of Diageo Philippines. “(The liquor brand) wants to revitalize this thriving cultural scene and this concert is a step towards that.”  



The brand also partnered with various bars to give back to your favorite bar staff. Order and enjoy limited edition bespoke Highballs, and 20% of the proceeds will be donated to the staff of the 17 participating bars, including Tablo, Las Flores and Rambla. Festive gift packs, available in Red Label, Black Label, Double Black, Gold Label Reserve, and 18 Year Old, are also available for a limited time in all leading supermarkets nationwide and in Lazada and Shopee. 



