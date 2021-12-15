
































































 




   







   















   ^


         

            

               

               








               

               

                  

                                          

                        
Entertainment
                        
Tracy Maureen Perez's  beauty with a purpose project selected in Miss World 2021 Top 10 shortlist
                        

                           
Earl D.C. Bracamonte - Philstar.com
December 15, 2021 | 9:17am

                           

                        

                                                                        
Tracy Maureen Perez's  beauty with a purpose project selected in Miss World 2021 Top 10 shortlist
Miss World Philippines 2021 Tracy Maureen Perez
Tracy Maureen Perez, @themarknetodiaz via Instagram
                        

                        
MANILA, Philippines — After securing a spot in the Top 30 as one of the Top 4 finalists in the Head-to-head challenge, Miss World Philippines 2021 Tracy Maureen Perez is selected as one of ten outstanding advocacy projects in the Beauty with a Purpose fast track challenge.



Tracy's "Para Kay Nanay" (For My Mother) initiative for single mothers in her community in Cebu was chosen alongside projects of candidates from Sri Lanka, India, Kenya, England, Czech Republic, USA, Madagascar, South Africa, and Nepal.



"A Single Mother's Journey to Love - that is my Beauty with a Purpose project and is dedicated to my late mother and to all single mothers in my community," Tracy shared.



"Being a mother is the most important job. It's the most important role; yet oftentimes, they are neglected. We fight so much - we talk so much of women empowerment - so why don't we start by empowering our mothers, most especially those who go through so much difficulties having to raise their families all on their own," she added.






"Here in Miss World, we are given the chance to fight for causes and to fight for meaningful conversations about problems that are otherwise neglected. And, here I am, hoping to bring light and to spark a change - positive changes - in the lives of single mothers."



"Back in my community in Cordova, Cebu, there are 2,000 single mothers. So, imagine how much more there are in the rest of the world. But they are not given the support. They are not given the help that they need. But with my project, we give them a safe space; a community to feel loved, that they're heard, where they are understood."



"More importantly, we give them continuous BPO and computer trainings that they can use - to equip them with skills to land them better opportunities out there, especially amidst the pandemic. It gives them hope that they can still go out there and learn new things and build a good life for their families."



"Because that is what I want for them. That is what they deserve. And that is what I wanted for my mom, too, if she were still here. That is my commitment and that is my dream. Thank you!" shared Tracy during her speech.



Catch the Miss World 2021 final on Friday, Dec 17, 8 am (Philippine time) on CNN Philippines network. Stay tuned!



RELATEDPhilippines' Tracy Maureen Perez secures Miss World 2021 Top 30 spot, stuns in goddess national costume


                        


                        


                        
                        

                           





                        

                        
                        

                           

                        


                        

                                                      MISS WORLD ORGANIZATION
                                                      TRACY MAUREEN PEREZ
                                                      

                        

                     
                        

      

         
      
         
      


                        

                           

                              
Philstar

                              
                              

                           


                           

                              
                              
                              


                           


                           
                        

                     


                     


                     

                        

                           
    
                              
  • Latest
  • Trending
    • 
                           

                        

                     


                     

                        

                           

                              

                                 
Trending

                              

                              

                                 
Latest

                              

                           

                        

                     


                     

                        

                           
Trending

                        

                           

                              

                                 Analysis: Beatrice Luigi Gomez makes new Miss Universe record for the Philippines
                              


                                                         


                           

                              
                              
Analysis: Beatrice Luigi Gomez makes new Miss Universe record for the Philippines


                              

                                                                  By Earl D.C. Bracamonte |
                                 1 day ago                              


                                                            
This year's selection committee was comprised of Miss Universe 2016 Iris Mittenaere, Victoria Secret model Adriana Lima, entrepreneur...

                                                         


      

         

            
Entertainment
fbtw

      

   

                        

                        

                           

                              

                                 'Story of my life': Netizens commend Marian Rivera for good job at Miss Universe 2021
                              


                                                         


                           

                              
                              
'Story of my life': Netizens commend Marian Rivera for good job at Miss Universe 2021


                              

                                                                  By Jan Milo Severo |
                                 1 day ago                              


                                                            
Filipino social media users commended Kapuso actress Marian Rivera for doing a good job at judging the 70th Miss Universe...

                                                         


      

         

            
Entertainment
fbtw

      

   

                        

                        

                           

                              

                                 Marian Rivera thanks 'water boy' Dingdong Dantes for Miss Universe all-out support
                              


                                                         


                           

                              
                              
Marian Rivera thanks 'water boy' Dingdong Dantes for Miss Universe all-out support


                              

                                                                  By Jan Milo Severo |
                                 1 hour ago                              


                                                            
Kapuso actress Marian Rivera showed her appreciation to husband Dingdong Dantes for the all-out support she received on her...

                                                         


      

         

            
Entertainment
fbtw

      

   

                        

                        

                           

                              

                                 FULL TEXT: Miss Universe 2021 final Question & Answer segment
                              


                                                         


                           

                              
                              
FULL TEXT: Miss Universe 2021 final Question & Answer segment


                              

                                                                  By Jan Milo Severo |
                                 1 day ago                              


                                                            
In the final round of the competition, Miss India, Miss South Africa and Miss Paraguay were asked by host Steve Harvey the...

                                                         


      

         

            
Entertainment
fbtw

      

   

                        

                        

                           

                              

                                 Angeline Quinto confirms she's pregnant with non-showbiz boyfriend
                              


                                                         


                           

                              
                              
Angeline Quinto confirms she's pregnant with non-showbiz boyfriend


                              

                                                                  By Jan Milo Severo |
                                 3 days ago                              


                                                            
Kapamilya singer Angeline Quinto confirmed that she’s five months pregnant with her non-showbiz boyfriend. 

                                                         


      

         

            
Entertainment
fbtw

      

   

                        

                        

                           
Latest



                        

                           

                              

                                 'Truly a great experience': Marian Rivera on judging Miss Universe 2021
                              


                                                         


                           

                              
                              
'Truly a great experience': Marian Rivera on judging Miss Universe 2021


                              

                                                                  By Jan Milo Severo |
                                 2 hours ago                              


                                                            
Kapuso actress Marian Rivera is honored to be part of the 70th Miss Universe, saying being one of judges is a great expe...

                                                         


      

         

            
Entertainment
fbtw

      

   

                        

                        

                           

                              

                                 Benjamin Alves promises to surprise FANS IN next project
                              


                                                         


                           

                              
                              
Benjamin Alves promises to surprise FANS IN next project


                              

                                                                  By Jerry Donato |
                                 12 hours ago                              


                                                            
For a nearly decade-long stint at GMA, Benjamin Alves has carried on to become a dependable leading man and actor. All this...

                                                         


      

         

            
Entertainment
fbtw

      

   

                        

                        

                           

                              

                                 On QC roof deck, sounds of a conservatory
                              


                                                         


                           

                              
                              
On QC roof deck, sounds of a conservatory


                              

                                                                  By Juaniyo Arcellana |
                                 12 hours ago                              


                                                            
In this case, one involving a certain roof deck in Quezon City, any first line might have to do with sounds of a conservatory,...

                                                         


      

         

            
Entertainment
fbtw

      

   

                        

                        

                           

                              

                                 PBB&rsquo;s Karen Bordador bounces back
                              


                                                         


                           

                              
                              
PBB’s Karen Bordador bounces back


                              

                                                                  By Kane Errol Choa |
                                 12 hours ago                              


                                                            
After a dark chapter in her life, Karen never lost faith and believed she would be cleared of the wrong accusations. With...

                                                         


      

         

            
Entertainment
fbtw

      

   

                        

                        

                           

                              

                                 'Belfast,' 'Power of the Dog' top nominations for Golden Globe Awards 2022
                              


                                                         


                           

                              
                              
'Belfast,' 'Power of the Dog' top nominations for Golden Globe Awards 2022


                              

                                                                  By Agence France-Presse |
                                 23 hours ago                              


                                                            
"Belfast" and "The Power of the Dog" topped Monday's Golden Globes nominations, as the troubled awards seek to shrug off a...

                                                         


      

         

            
Entertainment
fbtw

      

   

                        

                        

                           
Recommended


                           
                        


                        


                        
                     

                  

               

            
 
         
 









   

   

      

         

            
               

                  

                  

                  

                  

                  

                  

                  

                  

               


               

               

                  
Are you sure you want to log out?

                  
                  
               


               

                  
X


                  


                  

                     
Login


                     
Philstar.com is one of the most vibrant, opinionated, discerning communities of readers on cyberspace. With your meaningful insights, help shape the stories that can shape the country. Sign up now!

                  

                     

                     

                     

                     

                     

                         

                        FORGOT PASSWORD?
                     


                     
SIGN IN


                     

                        


                        

                           or sign in with