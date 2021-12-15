Tracy Maureen Perez's beauty with a purpose project selected in Miss World 2021 Top 10 shortlist

MANILA, Philippines — After securing a spot in the Top 30 as one of the Top 4 finalists in the Head-to-head challenge, Miss World Philippines 2021 Tracy Maureen Perez is selected as one of ten outstanding advocacy projects in the Beauty with a Purpose fast track challenge.

Tracy's "Para Kay Nanay" (For My Mother) initiative for single mothers in her community in Cebu was chosen alongside projects of candidates from Sri Lanka, India, Kenya, England, Czech Republic, USA, Madagascar, South Africa, and Nepal.

"A Single Mother's Journey to Love - that is my Beauty with a Purpose project and is dedicated to my late mother and to all single mothers in my community," Tracy shared.

"Being a mother is the most important job. It's the most important role; yet oftentimes, they are neglected. We fight so much - we talk so much of women empowerment - so why don't we start by empowering our mothers, most especially those who go through so much difficulties having to raise their families all on their own," she added.

"Here in Miss World, we are given the chance to fight for causes and to fight for meaningful conversations about problems that are otherwise neglected. And, here I am, hoping to bring light and to spark a change - positive changes - in the lives of single mothers."

"Back in my community in Cordova, Cebu, there are 2,000 single mothers. So, imagine how much more there are in the rest of the world. But they are not given the support. They are not given the help that they need. But with my project, we give them a safe space; a community to feel loved, that they're heard, where they are understood."

"More importantly, we give them continuous BPO and computer trainings that they can use - to equip them with skills to land them better opportunities out there, especially amidst the pandemic. It gives them hope that they can still go out there and learn new things and build a good life for their families."

"Because that is what I want for them. That is what they deserve. And that is what I wanted for my mom, too, if she were still here. That is my commitment and that is my dream. Thank you!" shared Tracy during her speech.

Catch the Miss World 2021 final on Friday, Dec 17, 8 am (Philippine time) on CNN Philippines network. Stay tuned!

