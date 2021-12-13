
































































 




   







   















Entertainment
                        
'Strong performance': Catriona Gray, Pia Wurtzbach laud Beatrice Luigi Gomez at Miss Universe 2021
                        

                           
Jan Milo Severo - Philstar.com
December 13, 2021 | 12:25pm

                           

                        

                                                                        
'Strong performance': Catriona Gray, Pia Wurtzbach laud Beatrice Luigi Gomez at Miss Universe 2021
Miss Universe queens Catriona Gray (left) and Pia Wurtzbach 
Pia Wurtzbach via Instagram
                        

                        
MANILA, Philippines — Miss Universe queens Catriona Gray and Pia Wurtzbach are proud of Beatrice Luigi Gomez’s performance at the 70th Miss Universe earlier today.



The Miss Universe 2018 and 2015 winners took to their Twitter accounts to commend Beatrice's performance. 



"You made us so proud Bea!!!!" Catriona wrote. 



Catriona also welcomed India's Harnaaz Sandhu to the Miss Universe sisterhood after she won the pageant. 



 






 



"Congratulations INDIA, Harnaaz! Crown so well deserved! Can't wait to witness your reign. Welcome to the @MissUniverse sisterhood!" Catriona said. 



Pia said in her Twitter account that Beatrice had a strong performance. 



 






 



We are super proud of you Miss Philippines Bea!! Strong performance!" Pia said.   



She also congratulated Harnaaz for winning the pageant. 



“Congratulations Harnaaz Kaur Sandhu of India! Flag of India Our new Miss Universe! A deserving winner imho,” Pia said. 



RELATED: India's Harnaaz Sandhu wins Miss Universe 2021


                        


                        


                        
                        

                           





                        

                        
                        

                           

                        


                        

