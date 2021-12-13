'Rebirth': Beatrice Luigi Gomez explains tattoo at Miss Universe 2021 semis

Miss Philippines, Beatrice Gomez, presents herself during the swimsuit competition of the 70th Miss Universe beauty pageant in Israel's southern Red Sea coastal city of Eilat on December 13, 2021

MANILA, Philippines — Miss Universe Philippines Beatrice Luigi Gomez explained the meaning of her arm tattoo.

At the announcement of the Top 16 where Beatrice was included, returning host Steve Harvey asked Beatrice what’s the special meaning of her tattoo.

“You have a tattoo with a special meaning. Tell us about it,” Steve asked Beatrice.

Beatrice answered that it means rebirth.

Here she comes...Philippines! Welcome to the Top 10! #MISSUNIVERSE



The 70th MISS UNIVERSE Competition is airing LIVE around the world from Eilat, Israel on @foxtv pic.twitter.com/DrlxAySOYY — Miss Universe (@MissUniverse) December 13, 2021

“So we're talking about this the one that I wear on my sleeve, it actually means of rebirth and new beginning,” Beatrice explained.

“So this is a cherry blossom. I got it on my 23rd birthday, and I got it to celebrate my womanhood. Thank you,” she added.

Beatrice entered the competition’s Top 10, the country’s first since Catriona Gray in 2018.

