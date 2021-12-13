
































































 




   







   















Philippines' Beatrice Luigi Gomez enters Miss Universe Top 10, here's full list
                        

                           
Marane A. Plaza - Philstar.com
December 13, 2021 | 9:32am

                           

                        

                                                                        
Philippines' Beatrice Luigi Gomez enters Miss Universe Top 10, here's full list
Beatrice Luigi Gomez, Miss Universe Philippines 2021 competes on stage in Gottex swimwear during the MISS UNIVERSE® Preliminary Competition at the Universe Arena in Eilat, Israel on December 10, 2021.
In a latest development, Miss Universe Philippines 2021 Beatrice Luigi Gomez has advanced to the Top 5. Read that story here.



 



MANILA, Philippines — Miss Universe Philippines 2021 Beatrice Luigi Gomez made it to the Top 10  of the 70th Miss Universe, held at the Universe Arena in Eilat, Israel earlier today.



The Cebuana beauty, who recently made headlines due to her breakup from ex-girtfriend Kate Jagon, has been applauded for being open about being a proud member of the LGBTQA+ community. She is also acknowledged for her charity works as one of the founders of BEyouthfulPH, an organization that builds communities for demoralized children in need.



The Philippines now holds a record 12 consecutive semifinals placements since 2010.



In her introduction member as a Top 10 finalist, she honored her mother, a single parent, as her inspiration for empowerment.



She said her mom showed her that whatever obstacles she is facing, she can overcome it if she faces it with full responsibility.



She also shared that she became part of the Philippines' reserve force and joined at height of pandemic last year.



"I joined to help the most vulnerable communities and my hometown Cebu City," she said.



Here are the Top 10 who are moving forward to the next round:



    
	
  1. Miss Universe Paraguay Nadia Ferreira is a business owner.
    2. 
	
  2. Miss Universe Puerto Rico Michelle Marie Colón Ramírez is a model, and the founder of the C.A.R.E. Empowering Program.
    3. 
	
  3. Miss Universe United States Elle Smith is a 23-year-old journalist and model, with a Political Science degree from the Florence University of the Arts in Florence, Italy.
    4. 
	
  4. Miss Universe India Harnaaz Sandhu is an advocate of sustainability and limiting your carbon footprint.
    5. 
	
  5. Miss Universe South Africa Lalela Lali Mswane is a 24-year-old who’s a talented vocalist and model.
    6. 
	
  6. Miss Universe Bahamas Chantel O'Brian is a 27-year-old peer mentor.
    7. 
	
  7. Miss Universe Philippines Beatrice Luigi Gomez is a community development worker and a Philippine Navy Marine Reservist.
    8. 
	
  8. Miss Universe France Clémence Botino is a fashion lover and women's health volunteer.
    9. 
	
  9. Miss Colombia Valeria Maria Ayos Bossa is a 27-year-old model and presenter.
    10. 
	
  10. Miss Universe Aruba Thessaly Zimmerman is a 24-year-old model and has two college degrees: international communication and media studies, and music marketing and management.
    11. 




RELATED: Philippines' Beatrice Luigi Gomez enters Miss Universe 2021 Top 16 semifinals, here's full list



