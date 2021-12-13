Philippines' Beatrice Luigi Gomez enters Miss Universe 2021 Top 16 semifinals, here's full list

Beatrice Luigi Gomez, Miss Universe Philippines 2021 competes on stage in her evening gown of choice during the MISS UNIVERSE® Preliminary Competition at the Universe Arena in Eilat, Israel on December 10, 2021.

MANILA, Philippines — Miss Universe Philippines 2021 Beatrice Luigi Gomez entered the Top 16 of the 70th Miss Universe held at the Universe Arena in Eilat, Israel earlier today.

Gomez was called in the final batch of the Top 16, which was announced in groups of five by returning host Steve Harvey, who hosted the pageant since 2015 except 2020.

Gomez was predicted by side commentator Carson Kressley as among his top picks for the semi-finals.

"We're supposed to be in Israel... This is Israel," Harvey joked as the crowd cheered for Gomez.

Harvey asked what Bea's tattoo means, to which she explained: "Rebirth and new beginnings... I got it in my 23rd birthday to celebrate my womanhood."

The Bahamas made it to the semi-finals for the first time in the pageant's history.

From 80 countries, 16 were selected as semi-finalists. They are:

Miss Universe France Clémence Botino is a fashion lover and women's health volunteer. Miss Colombia Valeria Maria Ayos Bossa is a 27-year-old model and presenter. Miss Universe Singapore Nandita Banna is a 21-year-old data analyst and model. Miss Universe Panama Brenda Smith Lezama is a 27-year-old actress model and an Afro-Latin culture advocate. Miss Universe Puerto Rico Michelle Marie Colón Ramírez is a model, and the founder of the C.A.R.E. Empowering Program. Miss Universe Bahamas Chantel O'Brian is a 27-year-old peer mentor. Miss Universe Japan Juri Watanabe is a social entrepreneur and mental health advocate. Miss Universe Great Britain Emma Collingridge created #DrawtheLine campaign to alleviate gender-based violence. Miss Universe United States Elle Smith is a 23-year-old journalist and model, with a Political Science degree from the Florence University of the Arts in Florence, Italy. Miss Universe India Harnaaz Sandhu is an advocate of sustainability and limiting your carbon footprint. Miss Universe Vietnam Nguyen Huynh Kim Duyen is 25 years old. She is the co-founder of the Spread of Love fund and has a degree in Business Administration. Miss Universe Aruba Thessaly Zimmerman is a 24-year-old model and has two college degrees: international communication and media studies, and music marketing and management. Miss Universe Paraguay Nadia Ferreira is a business owner. Miss Universe Philippines Beatrice Luigi Gomez is a community development worker and a Philippine Navy Marine Reservist. Miss Universe Venezuela Luiseth Emiliana Materán Bolaño is a 24-year-old journalist, actress and model. Miss Universe South Africa Lalela Lali Mswane is a 24-year-old who’s a talented vocalist and model.

