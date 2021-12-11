'Sabay Sabay Tayo': Marian Rivera brings iconic dance moves to Miss Universe 2021 prelims

MANILA, Philippines — Kapuso actress Marian Rivera brought her iconic dance moves at the 70th Miss Universe preliminary competition held in Israel earlier today.

Marian was trending during the preliminary competition as she was seen dancing with her co-judge, Bollywood actress Urbashi Rautela, during one of the outtakes for the pageant.

Marian Rivera taught her co-Miss Universe 2021 judge Urvashi from India the choreography of "Sabay Sabay Tayo."

"Go Marian! Caviteña ghourl represent!" Twitter user @nelsonadrian wrote.

Marian was seated alongside supermodel and former Victoria's Secret Angel Adriana Lima, who is also part of the judging committee.

While waiting for the NatCos Competition to start at 1AM (PH Time), Marian Rivera taught her co-Miss Universe 2021 judge Urvashi Rautela from India the choreo of ???????????????????? ???????????????????? ????????????????. Go Marian! Caviteña ghourl represent! ???????????? #MissUniverse2021 pic.twitter.com/aEOjVe4BPN — Nelson Adrian (@nelsonnadrian) December 10, 2021

Hosts Carson Kressley and Miss Universe 2020 Andrea Mesa introduced Marian as an award-winning actress, TV host, and the most followed Filipino celebrity on Facebook.

“This award winning actress and host is the Philippines most follow celebrity on Facebook let's give her like and follow to Marian Rivera,” Andrea introduced Marian.

Here are some comments about Marian's viral Miss Universe video from Twitter users:

Pinoy Pride! ????????



She is highly regarded as the most sought after celebrity endorser with over twenty-five active endorsements and brand partnerships. She is THE QUEEN in social media in the Philippines... ????#MissUniverse#MissUniverse2021



Dingdong Dantes

Marian Rivera pic.twitter.com/9Dl1bKuPQG — The Goddess Queen M (@marianmyloves) December 9, 2021

MARIAN RIVERA IS SO ICONIC AND YOU CAN’T TELL ME OTHERWISE!!! #MissUniverse pic.twitter.com/EQIPYdifv2 — ???????????????????? (@lncxmbtzn) December 10, 2021

Marian: Bigyan mo ng 10 points si Philippines



Urvashi: Deal momshie.!! Basta 10 points din si India.



???????????? #MissUniverse #MissUniverse2021 #GoMezUniverse pic.twitter.com/Z62s8jz5UC — John Villanueva Puzon (@JohnRPuzon_) December 10, 2021

I HAVE A FEELING THAT MARIAN RIVERA WILL GONNA BE ON TOP 5 ????#MissUniverse

Marian Rivera pic.twitter.com/ThWt6LdMbd — ???????????????? she/her (@02abbyy) December 8, 2021

