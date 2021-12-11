Donâ€™t Look Up cast to all: Trust science and the experts

Don’t Look Up cast to all: Trust science and the experts

Tyler Perry, Jennifer Lawrence, Leonardo DiCaprio, Tomer Sisley, Meryl Streep, Jonah Hill, Kid Cudi, Himesh Patel, Adam McKay, Ron Perlman and Paul Guilfoyle attend the Don’t Look Up world premiere at the Jazz at Lincoln Center in New York City.

A-listers only! Well, that seemed to be the invisible standard of the red carpet in New York City for Don’t Look Up.

One of Netflix’s most anticipated films of the year just wrapped its red carpet last Dec. 5 with stars, Oscar winners Leonardo DiCaprio, Meryl Streep, and pregnant and glowing Jennifer Lawrence headlining the event.

The movie also stars Jonah Hill, Ariana Grande, Mark Rylance, Ron Perlman, Timothée Chalamet, Scott Mescudi (a.k.a. Kid Cudi), Himesh Patel, Melanie Lynskey, Michael Chiklis and Tomer Sisley.

Known for her funny side comments, J Law said this about the cast: “I’ve never felt like such a piece of garbage in my life, they’re unbelievable and just everybody is so nice.”

Don’t Look Up is a disaster comedy about Kate Dibiasky (Jennifer), an astronomy grad student, and her professor Dr. Randall Mindy (Leonardo), who make an astounding discovery of a comet as big as the Mount Everest orbiting within the solar system. That is on a direct collision course with Earth and no one really seems to care. It will take six months before it may wreak havoc. The two astronomers then embark on a media tour to convince people to care.

The iconic Meryl Streep plays the role of the very indifferent President Orlean and is astounded how similar the script is to what we are going through the pandemic right now as human beings and the dissemination of information and facts. It was also very tough for her to make the film during the zenith of the protocols.

“We all masked up and shielded up and came to set and it was hard to get back to each other and even making it alive,” said she, “but we got into it and we got into the hardship of it and we got into the fact that that’s what the hardship is about all the denial in science and all the things leading us to a brick wall.”

Hopefully, the cast hopes that people will have a deep appreciation of the film’s message. Well-aware of his influence, that is the very reason why Leonardo took on the role.

“The message of the movie is still absolutely important and it is to believe in the scientific community. And that’s why I did the movie and I wanted to play this character,” said he. “I want to tip my hat to people who devote their lives to this issue, who know what they’re talking about.”

Leo also added that the film is close to his cause, which is climate change.

“It’s a dream come true we did this film based on the climate crisis, COVID hit we all shot this movie in the middle of COVID and we all got to play around and experiment and improvise constantly,” said he.

Don’t Look Up is written and directed by Academy Award winner Adam McKay (The Big Short) and it will drop on Netflix on Dec. 24.