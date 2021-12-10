VisMin artists ready to make their music known

MANILA, Philippines — There are a number of artists from the Visayas and Mindanao region who are undoubtedly talented. Yet, they are not given the spotlight to shine and be recognized. Their talents remain untapped and undiscovered. It is for this reason that Curve Entertainment recently signed up artists from the south ready to unleash their hidden gems within.

Dandbroom is a five-member electro-pop-funk band from Dumaguete City’s Silliman University. Its name is simple and really not anything deep and well-thought-out. The three original members — Niño Ray Legaspi on vocals; Boy2 Laviste, guitars; and Hart Fortuito, bass — were the ones who gave the unique name of the group.

They usually spent their free time after classes, hanging out in the marching band’s “band room” and doing jamming sessions. The band room became an essential part of the group’s origin because the idea of forming the band was conceived within it.

Its first single, Spiral, was culled from the band’s upcoming four-track EP (Extended Play), titled WAYDO (What Are You Dreaming Of?). The two other members are Jerico Go on keyboards and Johnkyle Bersabal on drums.

Two decades ago, another five-member group, Insights, made its mark in the local music charts with hit singles, More Than A Heartbeat and Just For A While. Going through adulthood has taken its toll on the members, who pursued other personal interests and opted to be based in their hometown in Iligan City.

Insights, however, had its exposure in local TV shows like ASAP on ABS-CBN and Eat Bulaga on GMA 7. The group’s music did not change through the years. It is still into pop rock and love songs.

The original members were brothers Christian and Hajji Actub on guitars and drums, respectively; Dennis Alvarez, vocals; Lord Christian, bass guitar; and Totie Benavente, keyboards. They eventually had their families, so new members joined when they regrouped.

Hajji moved to Paris, France, so Christian was left with the group and was joined by their cousins Allen Actub on vocals; Richie, lead guitars; and Anthon Avila, bass. One OPM Music Group’s Jason Ramos helped them in regrouping. The group was reborn in 2020 and released its latest singles, Superhero and Let’s Start Over Again, under Curve Entertainment.

From Cagayan de Oro City comes the pop-alternative band, Inside City, with Clyde Aquino on vocals; Mark Chester Crisostomo, lead and rhythm guitar; Jay Mark Crisostomo, drums; Allan Satore, bass; and Kris Penero, keyboards.

The group earned the Top 15 wildcard finalist spot on ABS-CBN’s Your Moment reality talent competition in December 2019, and reached the Top 6. Although it was introduced as an alternative rock band, Inside City is not limiting its ability in creating music to single genre. After its debut single, Balik Tanaw, the group is recording new songs and willing to share with everyone.

Also from CDO is 19-year-old singer-songwriter-producer-rapper Jean Alejandro, who is set to release his debut single, Hostage, which will be one of the tracks in his debut album to be completed in summer 2022.

An aspiring lawyer inspired by the Hollywood TV series, Suits, Jean is also a foodie and loves cooking. More importantly, he is an advocate of political change, mental health and youth empowerment.

Jean is part of an upcoming artist collective in the city named Rooftop Music Group that includes 17-year-old rapper Nier V, who is in the middle of exploring his creative mettle by experimenting on musical genres, languages and visual arts. He aims to create music that does not merely challenge barriers set by the typical genres.

Nier V’s debut single, Push Mid, attempts at breaking through the language barrier. The song showcases his ability at seamlessly switching from one language to another, particularly from English to Tagalog, to Bisaya to Japanese. Rather than viewing the language barrier as a wall standing between him and his audience, he uses it as a tool to further emphasize his rhymes. His second single is Empire.

Nier V was born in the Philippines. At age two, he joined his family in Kuwait, where people speak Arabic, but he grew up in a family that speaks Tagalog at home. At a young age, he was exposed to various cultures, which helped mold his creativity. Nier V is back in Northern Mindanao, where the lingua franca is Cebuano and working on his music.

H20 is a seven-piece band from Iligan City, composed of a family of musicians and close friends. With three songs up its alley — Bet Kita, Pwede Ba and the newest, Pinagpalit, H20 is different from other groups in its city because the band’s passion is to create and take music to the next level.

The band members didn’t stop from learning new styles and ideas. Although conflicts inevitably arise and they often find themselves arguing, they consider it normal, as long as they speak to everyone with respect.