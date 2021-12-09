Diego and Barbie consider each other as ‘The One’


































































 




   







   















Charmie Joy Pagulong - The Philippine Star
December 9, 2021 | 12:00am

                           

                        

                                                                        
Diego Loyzaga and Barbie Imperial star in Vivamax’s Dulo, their first movie as a couple. The real-to-reel sweethearts seemed to be committed to deepening their relationship with plans to buy a house and seal an investment, saying: ‘Of course, it is in our best interest that we reach the end (together).’
STAR /  File
                        

                        
To set the record straight, Diego Loyzaga, on behalf of girlfriend Barbie Imperial, asserted that they are “so happy” amid recent controversies testing their relationship.



“I’ll set the record straight, right here, right now. Barbie and I are so happy,” he emphasized during the virtual media conference for their first movie together as a couple under Vivamax, Dulo.



“We have so many blessings. Andami naming trabaho despite the pandemic,” he continued detailing their busy schedule for the next few months – their anniversary on Dec. 11, a day after the premiere of their film, a planned getaway after Christmas and new projects in January.



A cheating allegation surfaced few weeks ago after infamous social media personality Xian Gaza made a post on Facebook, insinuating that Diego made visits to AJ Raval’s home in Pampanga.



Diego and sexy actress AJ previously starred in Viva Film Death of a Girlfriend early this year.



In another blind item post, Xian purportedly claimed that a “Star Magic” artist caused the breakup of online influencers Alodia Gosiengfiao and Wil Dasovich. Online rumor has it that the artist he was referring to was Barbie.



Before the digital media conference proper, Diego announced he would only entertain questions pertaining to the movie and that they “don’t have to say anything at all” about the issue.



He thanked the press for attending the event and said, “Hindi rin kami ni Barbie yung tipong kailangan manira or magsalita tungkol sa ibang tao para malinis yung mga pangalan namin. Because there is nothing we need to clean in the first place. And I wanna leave it at that.”



“Good vibes lang. Happy kami! Happy kami!” stressed Diego.



Directed by Fifth Solomon, Dulo is about a young couple Dex (Diego) and Bianca (Barbie), in their 20s, who met through a dating app, had sex and started living under the same roof.



A year after of being together, old issues and problems arise in their fast-paced love affair to the point of almost breaking up. They went on a road trip to save their relationship. Will their romance end as fast as how they started?



Regardless of the movie ending, the real-to-reel life sweethearts seemed to be committed to deepen their relationship and revealed that they have already made plans for their future, including buying a house and sealing an investment.



“If you are dating someone, you are working your way eventually towards getting married with that person. If your dating period goes well, kung nag-click talaga kayo, (it’s possible),” said Diego.



“We are building something more…we both have plans. We both agreed to each other’s plan. We both said we help each other to get towards those plans. Siyempre, it is in our best interest na umabot kami sa dulo,” he added.



Cheating, that’s the only thing that would hinder their relationship to not reach the “end.”



“’Pag na-feel ko na rin na hindi siya honest. Kunwari nag-cheat, kahit ibang bagay na sobrang dami ng lies and sobrang dami ng tinatago. Kapag siguro yung paulit-ulit na lang yung story na same lang yung ginagawa, paulit-ulit na lang, yun talaga yung dulo for me,” explained Barbie.



Diego shared the same opinion on cheating, being an “ultimate betrayal,” “We both agree na that’s the point, that’s the limit. If something like that happens, it’s hard…She’s my girlfriend (now) but we are moving towards the way that eventually magiging kami talaga na kasal.”



In the Dulo trailer, there was a heavy and emotional scene where Barbie (as Bianca) confronted Diego (as Dex) about another girl.



The STAR queried if they could relate to this sort of “jealousy moment” and how did they deal with it in real life.



Barbie admitted she had experienced it and so Diego teased, “Wow, inamin,” then hugged his partner, “Love ko ‘to because she’s a baby. You have to protect the innocent (laughs).”



Barbie responded, “Dapat ikaw (to answer) kasi siya po yung maraming bed scenes (laughs),” in his previous films.



The actor explained that Barbie understood because it is just part of their work. He, too, felt a slight “pinch in the heart” whenever he saw Barbie in a sweet, love scene with a co-actor on screen. “You have to tell your brain it’s just work. When you watch that, your heart kinda hurts with the visuals of the person you love (with) somebody else.”



Nevertheless, they talk about it (jealousy issue) afterwards and hear each other’s side to clarify things.



The pair’s timely advice for lovers to keep their relationship strong until the end is, “don’t lie. Don’t cheat,” stated Barbie. “Just be honest even if it hurts, rather than make your partner look like a fool.”



For guys, understanding is the key, according to Diego. “Let’s be honest. You got to put your girl first. Every relationship, you learn something new about people. Sometimes, when it comes to the end of that relationship, ‘di ‘ba months later, you’ll figure it out na parang, ‘Dapat pala ginawa ko ‘to nung time na pwede ko pang gawin. Sana pala hindi ko ginawa ng ganyan para hindi nasira lahat.”



Solve the issue as early as possible to avoid regrets later, he furthered.



On the important lesson he learned from his character Dex, who has abandonment issues, Diego related this to his personal life.



“Kinda true to my real life. I didn’t really grow up (with a) complete family. (I have a) broken family. There’s a reason why people do certain things. I realized siguro maybe that’s the reason why I want to have a family already, that’s something I can call my own,” he told The STAR in a previous press conference.



Without a second thought, Barbie and Diego answered, in unison, a resounding “yes” when asked if they think that they are “the one” for each other.



(Watch Dulo on Dec. 10 on Vivamax.)


                        


                        


                        
                        

                           





                        

                        
                        

                           

                        


                        

