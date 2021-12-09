Who is Angelica Panganiban when no one is watching?

Angelica: ‘What you see is what you get.’

I had an interesting conversation with Angelica Panganiban on Who Are You When No One Is Watching on The Boy Abunda Talk Channel on YouTube and on my podcast.

She looked back and talked about her previous acting projects and her memorable experiences with the directors she worked with. Throughout the years, she has proven her versatility by portraying various roles in teleseryes and movies.

Angelica, or Angge as she is fondly called, started in showbiz as a child actress. “I remember the first time I saw myself on television. I was with my playmates from Balut, Tondo. We were in the living room and we were all amazed. Bakit nandito ako at nasa TV din ako? I could not understand and explain,” she recalled. Angge had several projects but she didn’t realize at that point that she was a talented artist. “Hindi po. Feeling ko nakakaiyak lang ako kasi bata ako. Mabilis talaga akong umiyak.”

Some people describe her acting style as “slow burn.” She explained, “I first heard it from direk Mae (Cruz-Alviar). She told me, ‘Diesel ka noh?’ Then I asked, ‘Anong meaning noon?’ She said, ‘Matagal kang uminit pero pag uminit ka na, suwabe ka. Parang ang sarap mong i-drive.’ Oo, nga naman because when you give me a character, di ako iyong alam na alam ko na ito. It’s trial and error, then ‘pag nakuha ko na, non-stop, talagang dire-diretso talaga ako.”

Angge shared about her process as an actor. “It’s experimental. Walang tamang timpla. There’s no right process. You have to include the people who work with you like the different directors and artists. You need to be sensitive sa kung anong ibinibigay sa iyo ng katrabaho mo. Then doon tayo maglalaro, doon tayo sasayaw. Ito iyong beat mo, sige game.”

The brilliant actress admitted she turned down a role in Four Sisters and a Wedding. “Hanggang ngayon hindi ko siya pinapanood,” she said.

Angge announced that she was quitting from doing teleseryes. Her last drama on the small screen was Walang Hanggang Paalam. “Until now, difficult pa rin siya. Siguro gusto ko talagang panindigan dahil may ibang direksyon na akong gustong gawin ngayon na hindi ko nakikita na matutupad iyon kung sobrang involved pa rin ako sa paggawa ng teleserye.”

What would make her change her mind and do another teleserye?

“Pag sinabi nila. Iyon naman ang usapan. Sabi ko naman kina Sir Carlo (Katigbak) and Tita Cory (Vidanes) ‘pag kailangang-kailangan na.”

Although it will take time to see her again in teleseryes, Angge is not completely closing her doors to other acting opportunities. Her latest project is The Kanks Show, where she is reunited with director Antoinette Jadaone. It will start streaming on WeTV on Dec. 17.

Here are excerpts from my exclusive interview with Angelica regarding her previous films:

I want to talk to you about some of the films you did in the past. Let’s start with Separada, directed by Chito Roño (1993).

“It was my first movie with Star Cinema. Talagang bagung-bago ako. Tapos ang kasama ko sina Maricel Soriano and Edu Manzano.”

Santa Santita, directed by Laurice Guillen (2004).

“It was the turning point of everything. I was no longer a teeny bopper, nagpapa-cute, may loveteam. Iba talaga. Talagang tumawid ako ng ganoong kabilis. Even my understanding of the craft na inaaral, iniintindi, isinasapuso pala ito. Binubuhay mo. My relationship with my being an artist deepened after I made the movie. I worked with Cherry Pie Picache, Hilda Koronel, and Johnny Delgado, who explained the difference between cinema and television (kung) gaano kanipis iyong dapat mong ibigay sa big screen kasi nga ang laki na niya, so hindi pwedeng big screen na, big acting ka pa.”

A Love Story, directed by Maryo J. de los Reyes (2007).

“Ang hirap din noon because I had three directors. May direk Maryo, may direk Aga Muhlach, at may direk Maricel Soriano. Naniniwala akong binalik nito iyong ‘kabit’ era kasi di ba lagi na tayong mga romantic films? Ito kasi kaiba. Who is the wife and who is the mistress? Iyon siguro ang nagbigay uli ng bagong flavors sa Philippine cinema noong early 2000.”

Here Comes the Bride by Chris Martinez (2010).

“This is one of my favorites, Tito Boy. I also learned that I was adopted when I was doing the film. I first turned it down dahil akala ko hindi ko kayang magpatawa. I told Tita Malou (Santos) to offer it instead to Toni (Gonzaga). Sabi ko, kaya ni Toni iyan. Tita Malou went to my dressing room in Banana Sundae. She told me na parang hindi raw gagawin ni direk Chris iyong movie kung hindi ako iyong gagawa ng role na bakla. I immediately gave Tita Malou a call after reading the script and I accepted the movie.”

Every Breath U Take by Mae Cruz-Alviar (2012).

“Isa sa mga pinaka-na-enjoy ko talaga. This is where my deep friendship with PJ (Piolo Pascual), direk Mae started. Kahit iyong mga staff hanggang ngayon magkakaibigan kami.”

One More Try by Ruel Bayani.

“Masaya ang movie na iyon. Direk Ruel Bayani was fun to be with. The scene where I said: ‘Ang pera natin hindi basta-basta nauubos pero ang pasensya ko konting-konti na lang.’ That was my original line. My ex and I were separating that time. When direk Ruel heard it, he said gamitin natin sa pelikula.”

That Thing Called Tadhana by Antoinette Jadaone (2014).

“Iyon siguro talagang nagbago kahit iyong viewers nagbago. Parang okay pala na manood ng pelikula na dalawa lang sila with no family problems, no best friend involved, no third party. It was enjoyed by many people.”

Ang Dalawang Mrs. Reyes by Jun Lana (2018).

“Fun! I’m very thankful for that project. I worked with Judy Ann Santos. Sobrang blessed ko doon sa project na iyon. It was my dream.”

Exes Baggage by Dan Villegas.

“Remarkable. Tito Boy, kahit naman pagbali-baligtarin natin ang mundo proud na proud ako sa pelikulang iyon. I really liked the movie. Ang ganda niyang film. Wala yatang hindi makaka-relate sa pelikula. Direk Dan had great respect for the artists and he discussed with us every scene to be filmed.”

Hayop Ka! for Netflix by Avid Liongoren (2020). How was that experience?

“Kakaiba s’yempre kasi sanay akong umarte na ‘pag nag-puppy eyes ka, nakakaawa ka na. Iyong boses mo may iba siyang kailangang i-prove na parang umiiyak talaga ako. I’m in pain and I’m angry or happy. It was a different level. Tumaas ang respeto ko sa mga dubbers.”

At the end of our conversation, Angge reveals who she is when no one is watching.

What are you wearing when no one is watching?

“Mahilig ako naka-T-shirt lang, tapos panty.”

What are you eating when no one is watching?

“Peanuts.”

Where are you when no one is watching?

“Bedroom.”

What are you watching when no one is watching?

“Crime.”

When no one is watching what makes you cry and laugh?

“K-drama.”

What makes you laugh?

“Myself.”

Who are you when no one is watching?

“Angge. What you see is what you get.”