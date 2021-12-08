
































































 




   







   















   ^


         

            

               

               








               

               

                  

                                          

                        
Entertainment
                        
Rachel Alejandro relives childhood memories with dad in new album
                        

                           
Charmie Joy Pagulong - The Philippine Star
December 8, 2021 | 12:00am

                           

                        

                                                                        
Rachel Alejandro relives childhood memories with dad in new album
Rachel makes a comeback with Rachel Alejandro: The Great OPM Songbook Vol. 1 album.
STAR /  File
                        

                        
After 11 years of absence from the recording scene, Rachel Alejandro came back stronger with the release of her latest album, Rachel Alejandro: The Great OPM Songbook Vol. 1, her first under Star Music.



It featured eight Original Pilipino Music (OPM) classics, which were given new interpretations to capture the hearts of the younger listeners and the young-at-heart.



The reimagined album covers are Ang Pag-ibig Kong Ito, Catch Me, I’m Falling, Hanggang, Ikaw, Kahit Habang Buhay, Kung Ako Ba Siya, Kung Ako Na Lang Sana and Sabi Na Nga Ba.



Rachel can’t help but feel nostalgic over the songs included in the album. When she was offered by Star Music’s Roxy Liquigan and Jonathan Manalo the opportunity to record for ABS-CBN’s music label, the first thing that crossed her mind was the old songs that she grew up with. And one of them is the key track and Leah Navarro’s hit, Ang Pag-ibig Kong Ito.



“I used to sing that song since I was young. Bumili ang lola ko ng plaka, memorize ko na yung kanta na yun. Leah Navarro was very famous back then, and of course, (my father) Hajji Alejandro, Celeste Legaspi, yung mga kapanahunan nila,” she told The STAR in a virtual call.



It has always been her ultimate dream to sing Ang Pag-ibig Kong Ito one day. “I always picture, ‘pag kinakakanta ko yun sa bahay, ‘pag kinakanta ko yun sa lola ko or sa mga bisita na dumadating sa bahay, talagang damang-dama ko na someday, ako naman.”



And now, she was able to fulfill that wish through this album, a record which is also very special to her because it “brings back memories of childhood and growing up.”



The singer-actress shared to The STAR her fond memories with her dad, Hajji, a hitmaker back in the day, during that phase of her life. “Kasi super barkada kami. Hindi yan lumalakad ng hindi kami kasama, kami ang mga anino niya. So, whether it’s a recording session or musical na nag-re-rehearse siya, I’m always with him to the point na parang memorize ko lahat ng lines ng mga ka-partner niya sa mga scenes.”



She really had a “very, very happy childhood,” and thanks to her dad, who immensely influenced her, and “ended up to be exactly in the same business” as he has in the entertainment industry.



Rachel was on the set of the upcoming drama, psychological thriller series, The Broken Marriage Vow, when she graced the digital media conference for her album launch. She plays Nathalia Lucero in the series, which is based on the British drama Doctor Foster. The Broken Marriage Vow stars Jodi Sta. Maria, Zanjoe Marudo, Sue Ramirez and Zaijian Jaranilla. She last starred in the films Ang Larawan in 2017 and Quezon’s Game in 2019.



The signing of the deal with Star Music was conceived a year ago, while she was in New York. “I was sitting on a couch and honestly, I was looking into my future, and parang hindi ko talaga makita. It’s like, ‘Relevant pa ba ako?’ ‘Kakanta pa ba ako?’ Parang ang layo, layo na ng possibility na magkaka-concert ulit at magkaka-album pa ulit.”



“But for some reason, one thing happened after another,” she recalled. First was the telerserye offer, then the contract agreement with Star Magic and Star Music.



It was a “very proud” moment for her, returning to the local scene after being away for quite a long time. “Pag ganun kasi iniisip mo parang gusto pa ba ako ng mga tao? Nandiyan pa ba mga fans, yung mga sumaybay sa mga awitin ko, yung mga luma kong kanta? Hopefully, nandiyan pa nga sila,” she mused.



With her timeless tracks Paalam Na, Nakapagtataka, Kay Tagal and Mr. Kupido, Rachel remains a multigenerational artist and actress, dubbed as the original “Queen of Heartbreak Songs.” She hopes to collaborate with young talents like Iñigo Pascual and Krystal Brimner someday.



At 47, Rachel maintains her ageless looks and glow. What’s her “secret to the fountain of youth?” Aside from her “dad’s genes,” she eats healthy, nutritious food (thanks to her health food service company The Sexy Chef), does regular work out, and goes outdoors to get fresh air and sunshine (Vitamin D).



Meanwhile, Rachel is in a long-distance relationship (LDR) setup with her husband of 10 years, Carlos Santamaria. Despite being apart for most of their marriage, she is not bothered with any infidelity and trust issues.



She admitted that the pandemic lockdown was the longest time that they had spent together and she will be going home for the holidays to be with her Spanish journalist other half.



“Ang important sumasagot sa mga messages at sinasagot ang telepono (laughs),” shared Rachel on the LDR. “Because I know him so well, hindi ko na naiisip na there would be a third party or mambababae or anything like that. That’s really out of the question. If you know him, you would agree with me.”



“Siguro dahil he knows me very well din na I’m trustworthy. He always says that I’m very reliable. I think maybe after 10 years of knowing each other, we can trust each other,” she concluded.



(Rachel Alejandro: The Great OPM Songbook Vol. 1 is out now on various digital music platforms.)


                        


                        


                        
                        

                           





                        

                        
                        

                           

                        


                        

                                                      RACHEL ALEJANDRO
                                                      

                        

                     
                        

      

         
      
         
      


                        

                           

                              
Philstar

                              
                              

                           


                           

                              
                              
                              


                           


                           
                        

                     


                     


                     

                        

                           
    
                              
  • Latest
  • Trending
    • 
                           

                        

                     


                     

                        

                           

                              

                                 
Trending

                              

                              

                                 
Latest

                              

                           

                        

                     


                     

                        

                           
Trending

                        

                           

                              

                                 Miss Universe 2021 officially names Filipinos Marian Rivera, Patrick Starrr as selection committee members
                              


                                                         


                           

                              
                              
Miss Universe 2021 officially names Filipinos Marian Rivera, Patrick Starrr as selection committee members


                              

                                                                  By Earl D.C. Bracamonte |
                                 1 day ago                              


                                                            
Upon arriving in Eilat from their pilgrims tours in Jerusalem, the Miss Universe candidates went down and dirty on the banks...

                                                         


      

         

            
Entertainment
fbtw

      

   

                        

                        

                           

                              

                                 Vietnam wins Miss Grand International 2021; here's Philippines' performance
                              


                                                         


                           

                              
                              
Vietnam wins Miss Grand International 2021; here's Philippines' performance


                              

                                                                  By Earl D.C. Bracamonte |
                                 1 day ago                              


                                                            
Miss Grand Vietnam Nguyen Thuc Tuy Tien bested 58 other hopefuls to be crowned as the 9th Miss Grand International 2021 at...

                                                         


      

         

            
Entertainment
fbtw

      

   

                        

                        

                           

                              

                                 GMA-7 releases teaser of John Lloyd Cruz sitcom 'Happy ToGetHer'
                              


                                                         


                           

                              
                              
GMA-7 releases teaser of John Lloyd Cruz sitcom 'Happy ToGetHer'


                              

                                                                  By Jan Milo Severo |
                                 9 hours ago                              


                                                            
GMA-7 released a teaser of actor John Lloyd Cruz's sitcom "Happy ToGetHer," his first Kapuso show. 

                                                         


      

         

            
Entertainment
fbtw

      

   

                        

                        

                           

                              

                                 Marian Rivera addresses bashers after confirming she's a Miss Universe judge
                              


                                                         


                           

                              
                              
Marian Rivera addresses bashers after confirming she's a Miss Universe judge


                              

                                                                  By Jan Milo Severo |
                                 3 days ago                              


                                                            
Kapuso star Marian Rivera confirmed rumors that she will be a part of the 70th Miss Universe judging panel to be held in Israel...

                                                         


      

         

            
Entertainment
fbtw

      

   

                        

                        

                           

                              

                                 Derek&rsquo;s mom on son&rsquo;s marriage to Ellen: &lsquo;My prayers were answered&rsquo;
                              


                                                         


                           

                              
                              
Derek’s mom on son’s marriage to Ellen: ‘My prayers were answered’


                              

                                                                  By Pat-P Daza |
                                 9 days ago                              


                                                            
Several showbiz couples have tied the knot lately, such as Carla Abellana and Tom Rodriguez, Jennylyn Mercado and Dennis Trillo,...

                                                         


      

         

            
Entertainment
fbtw

      

   

                        

                        

                           
Latest



                        

                           

                              

                                 Kyle Echarri: No regrets, just lessons learned after PBB
                              


                                                         


                           

                              
                              
Kyle Echarri: No regrets, just lessons learned after PBB


                              

                                                                  By Nathalie Tomada |
                                 48 minutes ago                              


                                                            
Kyle Echarri said he was happy with his stay inside the Pinoy Big Brother house because it was an opportunity to show who...

                                                         


      

         

            
Entertainment
fbtw

      

   

                        

                        

                           

                              

                                 Ben&Ben is Most Streamed Artist at the Awit Awards
                              


                                                         


                           

                              
                              
Ben&Ben is Most Streamed Artist at the Awit Awards


                              

                                                                  By Baby A. Gil |
                                 48 minutes ago                              


                                                            
Could there have been anybody else?

                                                         


      

         

            
Entertainment
fbtw

      

   

                        

                        

                           

                              

                                 Andi Eigenmann thanks Nadine Lustre for volunteering in Ellie's SEA patrol group
                              


                                                         


                           

                              
                              
Andi Eigenmann thanks Nadine Lustre for volunteering in Ellie's SEA patrol group


                              

                                                                  By Jan Milo Severo |
                                 4 hours ago                              


                                                            
Actress Andi Eigenmann thanked Nadine Lustre for volunteering in her daughter Ellie’s Siargao Environmental Awareness...

                                                         


      

         

            
Entertainment
fbtw

      

   

                        

                        

                           

                              

                                 BTS to take extended period of rest after 2021 Jingle Ball Tour
                              


                                                         


                           

                              
                              
BTS to take extended period of rest after 2021 Jingle Ball Tour


                              

                                                                  By Jan Milo Severo |
                                 4 hours ago                              


                                                            
After creating their respective personal Instagram accounts, South Korean boyband sensation BTS said that they have been...

                                                         


      

         

            
Entertainment
fbtw

      

   

                        

                        

                           

                              

                                 Marian Rivera brings Dingdong Dantes, own glam team to Miss Universe 2021
                              


                                                         


                           

                              
                              
Marian Rivera brings Dingdong Dantes, own glam team to Miss Universe 2021


                              

                                                                  By Jan Milo Severo |
                                 9 hours ago                              


                                                            
Kapuso actress Marian Rivera is on her way to Israel with her husband Dingdong Dantes for the 70th edition of Miss Universe...

                                                         


      

         

            
Entertainment
fbtw

      

   

                        

                        

                           
Recommended


                           
                        


                        


                        
                     

                  

               

            
 
         
 









   

   

      

         

            
               

                  

                  

                  

                  

                  

                  

                  

                  

               


               

               

                  
Are you sure you want to log out?

                  
                  
               


               

                  
X


                  


                  

                     
Login


                     
Philstar.com is one of the most vibrant, opinionated, discerning communities of readers on cyberspace. With your meaningful insights, help shape the stories that can shape the country. Sign up now!

                  

                     

                     

                     

                     

                     

                         

                        FORGOT PASSWORD?
                     


                     
SIGN IN


                     

                        


                        

                           or sign in with