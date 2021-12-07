Barbie on relationship with Diego: â€˜We chose to be strongâ€™

Barbie on relationship with Diego: ‘We chose to be strong’

Love, for all we know, is not enough to make a relationship last. A healthy relationship requires more than pure emotion especially when the going gets tough. What do you do? Do you turn your back and walk away, or do you fight for the one you love?

Barbie Imperial is firm with her words and, certainly, she has all the rights to keep her relationship with Diego Loyzaga on the right track. It was only recently when something awry came up that landed their names in showbiz news headlines.

The 23-year-old Kapamilya actress recently guested on Kumu’s The Best Talk and poured her emotions regarding the issue that linked her and Diego to it. She assured the controversy didn’t ruin their relationship but it all the more made them stronger.

“We’re okay, Tito Boy,” said Barbie before she proceeded to tell her side of the story. “We talked about the issues and it’s clear that we’ve become stronger. Kasi dalawang bagay lang ‘yun — pwedeng sirain kami ng nangyari o mas maging strong kami. We chose to be strong. It’s tough because this is the first time that the man I love is also accepted by people. Dati kasi ang daming nagagalit, palaging may say yung mga tao at ito yung first time kay Diego maraming masaya.”

She was understandably in anger and pain caused by nasty rumors. “Nung una gigil na gigil ako na gusto ko hanapin yung number n’ya.”

Barbie was referring to Xian Gaza who posted a blind item about a social media couple who broke up because of a “Star Magic artist.” It went viral after netizens began the guessing game, naming the social media couple as Wil Dasovich and Alodia Gosiengfiao, and Barbie as the “Star Magic artist.”

Instead of confronting Xian, Barbie had chosen to say a prayer “because I know that’s what he wanted to happen (confrontation). So, hindi ko ‘yun ibibigay sa kanya. Alam namin ni Diego na wala kaming ginagawang masama. Masaya kaming mag-kasama kaya bakit pa namin pagtutuunan ng pansin yung tao na naninira sa amin.”

Barbie believed their relationship was put to the test. “Sa isang taon namin ni Diego, wala kaming naging pagsubok na ganun kalalim.”

Another post from Xian mentioned that Diego visited AJ Raval in Pampanga while Barbie was waiting for him in Manila. Barbie said there was no truth to that. Diego is not a womanizer, she stressed, as opposed to what Xian had insinuated.

According to her, the videos released by Xian were from tapings. Diego and AJ worked together in Death of a Girlfriend. The latter was then the girlfriend of Barbie’s bestfriend Axel Torres.

“Never sila na nagkaroon ng thing na seryoso talaga,” said Barbie pertaining to Diego and AJ.

“One more thing, about AJ, for me, if wala kang kinalaman or alam mo naman na hindi ka kabit ni Diego, magsalita ka.

“So, parang for me, bakit parang gusto mo na nangyayari ito lahat, na nagka-thing kayo ni Diego?” she went on.

Barbie also heard that AJ and Xian are friends “that they really talk about…she feeds him mga info, ng mga chismis. So, parang sa akin, ‘O, gusto mo pala ito,’” added Barbie who revealed that she and AJ were friends before.

Perhaps, every couple goes through a rough patch that could deepen or damage the relationship. But Barbie and Diego’s love for each other keeps them together.

(This column is open to the reactions of AJ Raval and Xian Gaza!)