Vietnam wins Miss Grand International 2021; here's Philippines' performance

MANILA, Philippines — Miss Grand Vietnam Nguyen Thuc Tuy Tien bested 58 other hopefuls to be crowned as the 9th Miss Grand International 2021 at glitzy rites in Bangkok's Show DC Hall.

One of the early fan favorites, she topped the swimwear online poll after the Chalong Pier preliminary. Binibining Pilipinas Grand International 2021 Samantha Alexandra Panlilio was, unfortunately, unplaced.

Related Stories Samantha Panlilio steals show at Miss Grand International 2021 preliminaries

Nguyen's royal court is comprised of Andrea Aguilera of Ecuador, Lorena Rodrigues of Brazil, Viviane Diaz Arroyo of Puerto Rico (who won Best in Swimsuit), and Jeane Van Dam of South Africa as runners-up in descending order.

The other candidates who made it to the Top 10 were:

Sothida Pokimtheng, Malaysia (as automatic finalist for topping the online votes);

Vanessa Coello Coraspe, Venezuela;

Adriana Moya, Costa Rica;

Sophia Rogan, Indonesia;

and Alba Dunkerbeck, Spain.

The evening's competition started with a production number with the contestants dancing to an upbeat number sang by outgoing queen Abena Akuaba Appian. The three versions of the ladies' bodysuits lent a Vegas vibe to the collective performance.

The other ladies who qualified for the semifinal round were:

Erodie Sirulnick (France);

Angolina Amores (Australia);

Lishalliny Khanaran, Malaysia (who won the online poll to automatically be in the Top 20, as well as win one of the three Best National Costume awards);

Manika Sheokand (India);

Mariana Jaramillo (Colombia);

Amara Shune Lei (Myanmar);

Nathalie Yasmin (Netherlands);

Patience Christopher (Nigeria);

Luisa Victoria Malz (Germany);

Stephanie Medina (Dominican Republic);

and Marcia de Menezes, Angola (who also won as Best in National Costume).

The other minor award recipients were:

Indy Johnson, Thailand (who won Best in Gown)

and Samantha Batallanos, Peru (who also won Best National Costume).

Prior to the evening gown final round, all 10 finalists gave their respective statements on the organization's mission to "Stop War and Violence."

This year's virtual selection committee was comprised of Miss Grand International 2013 Janelee Chaparro, Miss Grand International 2014 Daryanne Lees, Miss Grand International 2016 Ariska Putri Pertiwi, Miss Grand International 2017 Maria Jose Lora, and Miss Grand International 2018 Clara Sosa.

Hosted by Matthew Deane, the three-hour extravaganza was beamed live through Grand TV's YouTube, Facebook, and Instagram channels. Next year's 10th edition will be held in Jakarta, Indonesia and will unfold on October 25, 2022.