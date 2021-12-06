
































































 




   







   















   ^


         

            

               

               








               

               

                  

                                          

                        
Entertainment
                        
Vietnam wins Miss Grand International 2021; here's Philippines' performance
                        

                           
Earl D.C. Bracamonte - Philstar.com
December 6, 2021 | 7:54am

                           

                        

                                                                        
Vietnam wins Miss Grand International 2021; here's Philippines' performance
Vietnam's Nguyen Thuc Tuy Tien is crowned as Miss Grand International 2021
MGI via Facebook
                        

                        
MANILA, Philippines — Miss Grand Vietnam Nguyen Thuc Tuy Tien bested 58 other hopefuls to be crowned as the 9th Miss Grand International 2021 at glitzy rites in Bangkok's Show DC Hall.



One of the early fan favorites, she topped the swimwear online poll after the Chalong Pier preliminary. Binibining Pilipinas Grand International 2021 Samantha Alexandra Panlilio was, unfortunately, unplaced. 





Nguyen's royal court is comprised of Andrea Aguilera of Ecuador, Lorena Rodrigues of Brazil, Viviane Diaz Arroyo of Puerto Rico (who won Best in Swimsuit), and Jeane Van Dam of South Africa as runners-up in descending order.



The other candidates who made it to the Top 10 were:



    
	
  • Sothida Pokimtheng, Malaysia (as automatic finalist for topping the online votes);
    • 
	
  • Vanessa Coello Coraspe, Venezuela;
    • 
	
  • Adriana Moya, Costa Rica;
    • 
	
  • Sophia Rogan, Indonesia;
    • 
	
  • and Alba Dunkerbeck, Spain.
    • 




The evening's competition started with a production number with the contestants dancing to an upbeat number sang by outgoing queen Abena Akuaba Appian. The three versions of the ladies' bodysuits lent a Vegas vibe to the collective performance.



The other ladies who qualified for the semifinal round were:



    
	
  • Erodie Sirulnick (France);
    • 
	
  • Angolina Amores (Australia);
    • 
	
  • Lishalliny Khanaran, Malaysia (who won the online poll to automatically be in the Top 20, as well as win one of the three Best National Costume awards);
    • 
	
  • Manika Sheokand (India);
    • 
	
  • Mariana Jaramillo (Colombia);
    • 
	
  • Amara Shune Lei (Myanmar);
    • 
	
  • Nathalie Yasmin (Netherlands);
    • 
	
  • Patience Christopher (Nigeria);
    • 
	
  • Luisa Victoria Malz (Germany);
    • 
	
  • Stephanie Medina (Dominican Republic);
    • 
	
  • and Marcia de Menezes, Angola (who also won as Best in National Costume).
    • 




The other minor award recipients were:



    
	
  • Indy Johnson, Thailand (who won Best in Gown)
    • 
	
  • and Samantha Batallanos, Peru (who also won Best National Costume).
    • 




Prior to the evening gown final round, all 10 finalists gave their respective statements on the organization's mission to "Stop War and Violence."



This year's virtual selection committee was comprised of Miss Grand International 2013 Janelee Chaparro, Miss Grand International 2014 Daryanne Lees, Miss Grand International 2016 Ariska Putri Pertiwi, Miss Grand International 2017 Maria Jose Lora, and Miss Grand International 2018 Clara Sosa.



Hosted by Matthew Deane, the three-hour extravaganza was beamed live through Grand TV's YouTube, Facebook, and Instagram channels. Next year's 10th edition will be held in Jakarta, Indonesia and will unfold on October 25, 2022.


                        


                        


                        
                        

                           





                        

                        
                        

                           

                        


                        

                                                      MISS GRAND INTERNATIONAL
                                                      

                        

                     
                        

      

         
      
         
      


                        

                           

                              
Philstar

                              
                              

                           


                           

                              
                              
                              


                           


                           
                        

                     


                     


                     

                        

                           
    
                              
  • Latest
  • Trending
    • 
                           

                        

                     


                     

                        

                           

                              

                                 
Trending

                              

                              

                                 
Latest

                              

                           

                        

                     


                     

                        

                           
Trending

                        

                           

                              

                                 Marian Rivera addresses bashers after confirming she's a Miss Universe judge
                              


                                                         


                           

                              
                              
Marian Rivera addresses bashers after confirming she's a Miss Universe judge


                              

                                                                  By Jan Milo Severo |
                                 1 day ago                              


                                                            
Kapuso star Marian Rivera confirmed rumors that she will be a part of the 70th Miss Universe judging panel to be held in Israel...

                                                         


      

         

            
Entertainment
fbtw

      

   

                        

                        

                           

                              

                                 Henry Cavill on pushing for changes in The Witcher 2, meeting Pinoy fans
                              


                                                         


                           

                              
                              
Henry Cavill on pushing for changes in The Witcher 2, meeting Pinoy fans


                              

                                                                  By Nathalie Tomada |
                                 1 day ago                              


                                                            
British actor Henry Cavill is returning as the lead star in the second season of Netflix’s epic fantasy series The...

                                                         


      

         

            
Entertainment
fbtw

      

   

                        

                        

                           

                              

                                 'Bored with their life': Diego Loyzaga on bashers of his relationship with Barbie Imperial
                              


                                                         


                           

                              
                              
'Bored with their life': Diego Loyzaga on bashers of his relationship with Barbie Imperial


                              

                                                                  By Jan Milo Severo |
                                 1 day ago                              


                                                            
Actor Diego Loyzaga set the record straight that he and girlfriend Barbie Imperial are so happy despite the controversies...

                                                         


      

         

            
Entertainment
fbtw

      

   

                        

                        

                           

                              

                                 Derek&rsquo;s mom on son&rsquo;s marriage to Ellen: &lsquo;My prayers were answered&rsquo;
                              


                                                         


                           

                              
                              
Derek’s mom on son’s marriage to Ellen: ‘My prayers were answered’


                              

                                                                  By Pat-P Daza |
                                 7 days ago                              


                                                            
Several showbiz couples have tied the knot lately, such as Carla Abellana and Tom Rodriguez, Jennylyn Mercado and Dennis Trillo,...

                                                         


      

         

            
Entertainment
fbtw

      

   

                        

                        

                           

                              

                                 John Lloyd Cruz excited for Bea Alonzo, Alden Richards movie; wants to be &lsquo;extra&rsquo;&nbsp;                                 
play

                                 
                              


                                                         


                           

                              
                              
John Lloyd Cruz excited for Bea Alonzo, Alden Richards movie; wants to be ‘extra’ 


                              

                                                                  By Deni Rose M. Afinidad-Bernardo |
                                 2 days ago                              


                                                            
Bea Alonzo hinted that she was supposed to be John Lloyd Cruz’s leading lady in his new GMA sitcom.

                                                         


      

         

            
Entertainment
fbtw

      

   

                        

                        

                           
Latest



                        

                           

                              

                                 Pagod Na Ako is Janine Berdin&rsquo;s &lsquo;song of release&rsquo;
                              


                                                         


                           

                              
                              
Pagod Na Ako is Janine Berdin’s ‘song of release’


                              

                                                                  By Charmie Joy Pagulong |
                                 9 hours ago                              


                                                            
Tawag ng Tanghalan alumnus Janine Berdin acknowledged life’s pains and struggles through the self-penned single Pagod...

                                                         


      

         

            
Entertainment
fbtw

      

   

                        

                        

                           

                              

                                 What I learned watching Filipino silent movies
                              


                                                         


                           

                              
                              
What I learned watching Filipino silent movies


                              

                                                                  By Juaniyo Arcellana |
                                 1 day ago                              


                                                            
The Filipino complement tries to keep up with the masters if not put out a respectable showing, with mixed results. The best...

                                                         


      

         

            
Entertainment
fbtw

      

   

                        

                        

                           

                              

                                 John Lloyd & Bea&rsquo;s &lsquo;love team&rsquo; still going strong after almost 20 years
                              


                                                         


                           

                              
                              
John Lloyd & Bea’s ‘love team’ still going strong after almost 20 years


                              

                                                                  By Bot Glorioso |
                                 1 day ago                              


                                                            
Anyone can certainly find that their chemistry is perfect. That’s why fans find joy in seeing John Lloyd Cruz and Bea...

                                                         


      

         

            
Entertainment
fbtw

      

   

                        

                        

                           

                              

                                 AJ Raval says relationship with Aljur Abrenica not a priority
                              


                                                         


                           

                              
                              
AJ Raval says relationship with Aljur Abrenica not a priority


                              

                                                                  By Jan Milo Severo |
                                 1 day ago                              


                                                            
Sexy actress AJ Raval reiterated that she and Aljur Abrenica have no romantic relationship yet as they have their own priorities...

                                                         


      

         

            
Entertainment
fbtw

      

   

                        

                        

                           

                              

                                 AJ Raval breaks silence on 'kabit' issue with Diego Loyzaga, Barbie Imperial
                              


                                                         


                           

                              
                              
AJ Raval breaks silence on 'kabit' issue with Diego Loyzaga, Barbie Imperial


                              

                                                                  By Jan Milo Severo |
                                 1 day ago                              


                                                            
Sexy actress AJ Raval set the record straight that actor Diego Loyzaga never courted her. 

                                                         


      

         

            
Entertainment
fbtw

      

   

                        

                        

                           
Recommended


                           
                        


                        


                        
                     

                  

               

            
 
         
 









   

   

      

         

            
               

                  

                  

                  

                  

                  

                  

                  

                  

               


               

               

                  
Are you sure you want to log out?

                  
                  
               


               

                  
X


                  


                  

                     
Login


                     
Philstar.com is one of the most vibrant, opinionated, discerning communities of readers on cyberspace. With your meaningful insights, help shape the stories that can shape the country. Sign up now!

                  

                     

                     

                     

                     

                     

                         

                        FORGOT PASSWORD?
                     


                     
SIGN IN


                     

                        


                        

                           or sign in with