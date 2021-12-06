
































































 




   







   















Entertainment
                        
Marian accepts the challenge to be Miss Universe judge
                        

                           
Jerry Donato - The Philippine Star
December 6, 2021 | 12:00am

                           

                        

                                                                        
Marian accepts the challenge to be Miss Universe judge
Marian Rivera flies to Eilat, Israel today, Dec. 6, to begin her work as a member of the selection committee for the 2021 Miss Universe pageant.
                        

                        
MANILA, Philippines — She is a stunner. Her Eurasian beauty would give her an easy ticket to enter a pageant screening. She could have joined this and that competition of pulchritude and represented the Philippines in a Big Four pageant.



But life had other plans for her. Marian Rivera went on to become an actress and host, and wife and mother.



Lo and behold, Marian can still raise the Philippine flag, in a way, as she will sit as a judge at the 70th Miss Universe in Eliat, Israel on Dec. 12.



As a member of the 2021 selection committee, she has geared herself up in choosing the successor of Mexico’s Andrea Meza, whose crowning glory will be adorned by a Mouawad crown. Eighty national beauties, including our own Beatrice Luigi Gomez, will vie for the coveted title.



“I’m not sure if I’m allowed to share,” said Marian in Filipino about what her daily grind would be like once she got settled at her hotel in Israel, during a recent virtual media conference. “From the time of our arrival until the day of the pageant, we’ll be doing a lot of things.” From the looks of things, her entire stay will see Marian working with the Miss Universe Organization (MUO), which expects her to leave for Israel today, Dec. 6.



Perhaps, while en route there, Marian will craft the questions she will ask the candidates for the closed-door interview.



“Siguro maiisip ko yan kapag nasa eroplano na ako,” shared she. “I will just express (what I feel like asking) on that day. It’s nice if the questions are organic, na hindi masyadong, ay kailangan ganito ang itanong ko, siguro kung ano yung na-fe-feel ko.” That’s Marian’s game plan for another crucial part of the competition, in which Miss Universe candidates reveal their personality and mind, as well as beliefs and advocacies.



Her performance as a judge will also be scrutinized, especially by some Filipino pageant fans, who can easily turn to social media and post their comments. Marian has to remind herself that she can’t please everyone.



“I will go there, perform my duty and be fair (in my judging), and at the same time, I will express myself according to what I’m feeling at the moment,” said the actress-host. “Nasa alapaap ako ngayon (I’m now on Cloud 9). I’m thankful and very honored for having been given this chance. I will grab the opportunity. I will wholeheartedly accept it.”






Marian is now the latest addition to that circle of Filipino judges (such as Carlos P. Romulo, 1974; Josie Cruz Natori, 1989; Kuh Ledesma, 1991; Emilio Yap, 1994; Lea Salonga, 2011; Manny Pacquiao, 2014; Miss Universe 2015 Pia Wurtzbach, 2017; Monique Lhuillier and Richelle Singson-Michael, 2018) at the Miss Universe.



Having a hand in choosing the fairest of them all, judges like Marian know that all candidates are beautiful and they also have to look beyond physical.



“What’s important is how she deals with others and how others look at her in giving them inspiration,” shared Marian of her idea of beauty. “Para sa akin, yung ganong kalooban na ma-i-sha-share mo sa ibang tao, that’s priceless.”



Being part of the selection committee is not a new task to Marian, who was once tapped as a judge at the 2008 Bb. Pilipinas edition. She recalled that her young self also joined pageants, but the opportunity to pursue a career in show business, after college, came her way. Her interest in pageantry took a backseat. Marian forayed into show business and established herself as a reliable Kapuso artist.



However, in this time of the pandemic, the chance to be Miss Universe judge unexpectedly landed on her lap.



“My management called me up and informed me about it,” said Marian. “I didn’t know how the Miss Universe Organization got in touch with them.”



According to director Mike Tuviera, CEO of Triple A (which also co-manages Marian’s career), Eat, Bulaga’s creative head was contacted by the producer of Miss Universe to invite Marian as part of this year’s Miss Universe selection committee. The actress was consulted and eventually gave it a go.



“To be honest, siyempre naisip ko minsan lang itong dumating, bakit hindi ko (ito) tatanggapin (it is a once-in-a-lifetime chance and why not grab it),” said Marian, who enjoyed the idea of working from home for her weekend show, Tadhana, and took a break from acting. “Para sa akin, isang malaking karangalan ito. Ngayon kung tatanungin mo ako kung mahirap para sa akin naiwan ang mga anak ko, of course, mahirap. Pero naniniwala ako balang araw maiintindihan nila ang kahalagahan ng sakripisyong ito na gagawin ko.”



As a judge, Marian’s stance and mindset are “to appreciate and witness the beauty of women across the world,” said she, who will wear Francis Libiran for Miss Universe, according to a TV interview. “Not just their beauty but also their bravery… despite the radical changes we all have gone through due to the pandemic. That’s something I look forward to, and also (I would like) to get to know and see them (up close).” Her body of work as a Filipina was possibly the reason why Miss Universe Organization considered and chose her as a judge, Marian thought.



When she received the good news, Marian had mixed emotions of disbelief and “kilig” (feeling of excitement).



Marian then phoned her husband Dingdong Dantes to share her upcoming participation at the Miss Universe. “Sobrang supportive ng asawa ko,” recalled she. ‘Wow, nakaka-proud naman. You have to go there,’ he told me. Nakakatuwa na ganun yung suporta niya.”



Will she also be equally supportive to daughter Zia if the latter decides to become a beauty contestant in the future?



“Well, if that’s what she wants, I will support her,” answered Marian. “But she has to make sure that she is joining dahil maganda yung adhikain niya para sa ibang tao (because she has a good intention for others).”



That piece of advice from Miss Universe judge Marian is also for girls and ladies out there aspiring to become a phenomenal beauty wannabee and winner years from now.


                        


                        


                        
                        

                           





                        

                        
                        

                           

                        


                        

