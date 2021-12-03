What if â€˜Money Heistâ€™ was shot in Manila? See for yourself in these 5 spots


































































 




   







   















Entertainment
                        
What if 'Money Heist' was shot in Manila? See for yourself in these 5 spots
                        

                           
Jan Milo Severo - The Philippine Star
December 3, 2021 | 4:00pm

                           

                        

                                                                        
What if Money Heist characters decided to set their next heist in the Philippines? You can see for yourself in these locations around the metro. Just remember to bring your smartphones to snap a selfie/wefie and brag about being part of these iconic scenes before they’re gone!
MANILA, Philippines — With Spain’s most popular series Money Heist coming to an end this month with Volume 5 Part 2, Netflix is surprising Filipino fans—and even non-fans—by taking over different buildings in the Philippines!



As the final season premieres today, December 3, everyone can reminisce about the most unforgettable scenes from the Emmy Award-winning drama series.



Now that almost half of the crew has succumbed to different tragic deaths and the military is forcing their way into the Bank of Spain, can Professor, Lisbon, Denver, Stockholm, Rio, Helsinki, Bogota, Palermo and Manila successfully complete the greatest heist of all time?



And what if these characters decided to set their next heist in the Philippines?



You can see for yourself in these five spots. Just remember to bring your smartphones to snap a selfie/wefie and brag about being part of these iconic scenes before they’re gone!



PET Plans Tower, EDSA Makati






Apart from his way of laughing, Denver had one of the best scenes of the series when he laid on a bed of money in the series’ Part 1. Now, Filipinos can see Denver in all his glory when they pass along EDSA Makati.



Uptown Mall, Taguig City






One of the most beloved characters in the series, Nairobi is one empowered woman who led the dirty jobs on sites. Remember her inspiring pep talk to the welders? Experience this at the Uptown Mall’s Fire Fountain at Bonifacio Global City. 



Best to be there at 7 p.m. when the fire dances and actually lights up Nairobi’s torch.



Venice Grand Canal Mall, Taguig City






The other favorite female in the story is fearless Tokyo. Who would have forgotten one of the most heartbreaking scenes in the series? Filipinos can see Tokyo’s dramatic goodbye through the hole at the Atrium of Venice Grand Canal Mall in Taguig.



Eastwood Palazzo, Quezon City






The mastermind of the heist who assembled the group: The Professor, is possibly one of the most intelligent characters ever seen on Netflix. Calm under pressure, a wise decision maker and a true leader, Filipinos can now see The Professor up close—very close—and personal!



His model of the Royal Mint of Spain will come to life with the Grand Eastwood Palazzo in Quezon City. But that's not the only place you'll find him. Watch out for The Palazzo of Uptown Parksuites in Taguig City!



One other takeover site to look out for is the actual canal of Venice Mall. Another outstanding scene awaits underwater as we welcome the final season of Money Heist.






Take note that four of these destinations are located in Taguig City—two at Bonifacio Global City and two at McKinley Hill. All will be up by December 5, so everyone can try visiting them in one day!



Just remember that when visiting these five spots, practice health protocols. Wear your masks and maintain safe distancing to avoid clustering.



If you can’t make it over to all the sites, fret not. Netflix launched another exciting gimmick for Filipinos on November 26. Instagram users can also see some of the show’s famous scenes through the Money Heist AR filter. Try it yourself to see how the iconic Money Heist blimp comes alive right in front of you—even Sofia the ferret, one of the most valuable members of La Banda, and more!



Catch the finale of Money Heist starting today, December 3. If you haven’t seen the series yet, don’t worry as previous seasons are available for streaming only on Netflix.



Watch the trailer below:






Get into the Money Heist fever today by visiting any or all of the building takeover sites or by trying out the AR filters in Instagram. Share photos to your social media accounts with the hashtags #VivaLaResistancia and #MoneyHeist.


                        


                        



                        
                        

                           





                        

                        
                        

                           

                        


                        

