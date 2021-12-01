
































































 




   







   















   ^


         

            

               

               








               

               

                  

                                          

                        
Entertainment
                        
Bella Ciao, Money Heist: How will hit series end?
                        

                           
Nathalie Tomada - The Philippine Star
December 1, 2021 | 12:00am

                           

                        

                                                                        
Bella Ciao, Money Heist: How will hit series end?
A behind-the-scenes photo of The Professor (played by Alvaro Morte) getting friendly with his ‘nemesis,’ police officer Alicia Sierra (Najwa Nimri), in Netflix’s megahit Spanish series Money Heist: Part 5.
                        

                        
MANILA, Philippines — Who’s ready to say goodbye to Money Heist? Netflix’s Spanish thriller premieres its Part 5: Volume 2 on Dec. 3, as the ultimate culmination to its five-season run.



The STAR spoke to some of its stars Itziar Ituno (Lisboa), Rodrigo de la Serna (Palermo) and Darko Peric (Helsinki) before the show takes a final bow, and they teased that one of the most-watched Netflix titles ever will have an explosive ending.



Created by Alex Pina, Money Heist (La Casa De Papel in Spanish) follows a genius called The Professor (Alvaro Morte) who executes heists with his carefully selected band of robbers — all wearing the now-iconic red jumpsuits and Salvador Dali masks, and named after popular cities in the world.



After Part 5: Volume 1 last September, here’s what we know so far from the continuation of the last season or the remaining five episodes to end this heist: “Tokyo (Ursula Corbero) is dead. The enemy still lurks in the Bank of Spain, wounded but as dangerous as ever. Facing their darkest hour and greatest challenge yet, the gang hatch a bold plan to get the gold out without anyone noticing. To make matters worse, The Professor makes the biggest mistake of his life.”



On a more personal level, stars ended the show with loads of memories and some secretly stashed souvenirs.



When The STAR asked during a virtual interview (with another Asian journalist) what filming was like for the Season 5 finale, Itziar described it as a quite complex experience, especially since they had to shoot through a pandemic situation.



She said, “I mean, lots of action (that were) technically very difficult. So, it required a huge amount of effort. And everything was very military, very war-like. And so that was hard and the challenge was to be there, to be able to show all the emotions in the midst of that technical effort. And we were able, despite the pandemic, to finish filming it. We made it, which I believe is huge. And it was wonderful to work with all my colleagues, I got to work closely with them and got to know them better. So, that was amazing.”







Part 5: Volume 2 scene shows Jaime Lorente as Denver, Belen Cuesta as Manila, Miguel Herran as Rio, Itziar Ituno as Lisbon and Rodrigo de la Serna as Palermo.







Did they also get to keep some stuff from the production set to remember their time with the series? Darko responded: “That’s an interesting question that I unfortunately cannot answer (laughs).”



Rodrigo quipped, “I saw him take one book,” to which Darko admitted that “I (took) several books probably,” reasoning that he’s a “method actor” trained in the Stanislavski method. And so, as he placed himself in his character as a bank robber, he jokingly said he started “robbing from everyone” like “colleagues’ watches and (I) did take the ring from Helsinki.”



Itziar, on the other hand, swore she didn’t bring home a single thing from the set “only the love of all colleagues,” to which she got teased by her co-stars “liar”. As for Rodrigo, he just “stole a lot of hearts.”



They also had some theories – from the iconography to social commentary – as to why the show became such a global phenom. Money Heist remains to be one of the most popular non-English series on Netflix (currently No. 2 after Squid Game). As recently announced on Top10.Netflix.com, its Parts 3, 4 and 5 are ranked highly in their Top 10.



“Beyond the most iconic things like the mask and the red jumpsuits, and the fact it’s very different, fantastically made, I think the archetypal roles are kind of a very functional family for a robbery. And blend that with the unease of a global population with a very unjust system that taught people to be poor. I think the combination of these things, plus the human factor on set, the humanity of all the talent involved in making this TV series, was amazing. So, I believe that that comes across the screen,” Rodrigo said.



Darko believes the show came at a time when the world was looking for content that deviated from the usual. “I believe that the world needed a non-English speaking series and Money Heist was the first one to be that popular. We’re used to seeing films from the UK and the United States, but especially in your countries, I don’t think you have ever seen a TV series from Spain? Not only in your countries, but in many other countries as well. So, I believe that’s something special.”



In a separate interview, the stars hinted at what’s to come in the finale. Apart from being “very emotional,” Rodrigo said, “The ending is well-defined and there’s a well-traced dramatic arc which was a very interesting journey for each of us, as actors, though there was also a very powerful human factor.”



Rodrigo, who described his “cruel, conflicted character” Palermo as an actor’s gift, further said, “I arrived late (in the series), I was only there for two years. There are people who have been on this program for four years. And the last year, with the pandemic and everything, everything got very difficult, right? And that can push you apart, or bring you together as a group. And, in truth, there was a very powerful human group that came together.”



Darko, on the other hand, said that if the fourth season was “exciting with Nairobi’s death and everything,” Part 5 is going to be explosive. “And when I say explosive, I’m telling you the truth, because… Explosive. I mean, (laughs) that’s it.”



He also shared how much the role of Helsinki meant to him and impacted his life.



“Look, this is one of those roles that… Like they say in English, ‘Once in a lifetime,’ no? Obviously, it’s changed my life and, of course, I started out as kind of an extra, you know, because in the first season, for the first four episodes, I (didn’t) speak, I was there as some kind of, like a sound technician (laughs), with the gun like this... But then, they realized that, ‘Holy moly! The guy can talk!’ And then, little by little, well, you know,” Darko said.









Darko Peric as Helsinki.

Photos courtesy of Netflix











He recalled that before the Money Heist, he starred in some movies and TV shows in Spain but “always, always, always” was cast as an “evil Russian, a mafioso.” However, after playing Helsinki, “Boom! Everything changed.”



“It’s really crazy... Because, of course, people always judged me by my appearance, you know? The tattoos, beard, shaved head, big, the accent… And now, shoot, I always say, ‘Before, no one would sit next to me in the subway and now they’re asking for photos.’ And all of this… it’s all Helsi’s fault. So Helsinki, come on, Helsinki changed my life.”



As for what to expect from Lisboa, the police officer-turned-lover and accomplice of The Professor, in the fifth season, Itziar said that her character will have “a commanding presence as a result of all her police experience, since she’s also a former cop and knows a bit about that as well. She knows a bit about what war is, how to make war. So, inside (the heist) with Palermo, they’ll kind of be the thinkers, the ones deciding how to do things...”



She also looked back on her journey with Money Heist. “In the beginning, I remember that I came into the auditions with a bit of… I was a little bummed out about playing a cop again because I had just played another cop for 13 years on a different show and I said, ‘Not again!’ They’re going to typecast me as a cop.



“But, of course, I realized that the characters were completely different, and that this was a different show that was told in a different way, and that different things were happening to this officer. In fact, the best part, what I liked the most of the first and second seasons, is having this major contradiction of falling in love with the enemy. That was so cool! Because, of course, contradictions like that are what we actors live for.”


                        


                        


                        
                        

                           





                        

                        
                        

                           

                        


                        

                                                      MONEY HEIST
                                                      

                        

                     
                        

      

         
      
         
      


                        

                           

                              
Philstar

                              
                              

                           


                           

                              
                              
                              


                           


                           
                        

                     


                     


                     

                        

                           
    
                              
  • Latest
  • Trending
    • 
                           

                        

                     


                     

                        

                           

                              

                                 
Trending

                              

                              

                                 
Latest

                              

                           

                        

                     


                     

                        

                           
Trending

                        

                           

                              

                                 'Gusto mo maging kabit?': Barbie Imperial asks AJ Raval
                              


                                                         


                           

                              
                              
'Gusto mo maging kabit?': Barbie Imperial asks AJ Raval


                              

                                                                  By Jan Milo Severo |
                                 12 hours ago                              


                                                            
Kapamilya actress Barbie Imperial had a strong message to sexy actress AJ Raval after controversial social media personality...

                                                         


      

         

            
Entertainment
fbtw

      

   

                        

                        

                           

                              

                                 Albie Casi&ntilde;o claims losing millions due to paternity issue with Andi Eigenmann
                              


                                                         


                           

                              
                              
Albie Casiño claims losing millions due to paternity issue with Andi Eigenmann


                              

                                                                  By Jan Milo Severo |
                                 11 hours ago                              


                                                            
Kapamilya actor Albie Casiño revealed it is difficult for him to forgive ex-girlfriend Andi Eigenmann on the paternity...

                                                         


      

         

            
Entertainment
fbtw

      

   

                        

                        

                           

                              

                                 Gretchen Barretto creates new Instagram account after being hacked
                              


                                                         


                           

                              
                              
Gretchen Barretto creates new Instagram account after being hacked


                              

                                                                  By Jan Milo Severo |
                                 9 hours ago                              


                                                            
Actress Gretchen Barretto's Instagram account was hacked.

                                                         


      

         

            
Entertainment
fbtw

      

   

                        

                        

                           

                              

                                 Catriona Gray, Pia Wurtzbach among Miss Universe 2021 bets' favorites
                              


                                                         


                           

                              
                              
Catriona Gray, Pia Wurtzbach among Miss Universe 2021 bets' favorites


                              

                                                                  By Earl D.C. Bracamonte |
                                 9 hours ago                              


                                                            
The Miss Universe Organization recently posted a video titled "Up Front: Inspiring Miss Universes" wherein several candidates...

                                                         


      

         

            
Entertainment
fbtw

      

   

                        

                        

                           

                              

                                 Derek&rsquo;s mom on son&rsquo;s marriage to Ellen: &lsquo;My prayers were answered&rsquo;
                              


                                                         


                           

                              
                              
Derek’s mom on son’s marriage to Ellen: ‘My prayers were answered’


                              

                                                                  By Pat-P Daza |
                                 2 days ago                              


                                                            
Several showbiz couples have tied the knot lately, such as Carla Abellana and Tom Rodriguez, Jennylyn Mercado and Dennis Trillo,...

                                                         


      

         

            
Entertainment
fbtw

      

   

                        

                        

                           
Latest



                        

                           

                              

                                 Seth and Andrea depict a tale of love and loss in Saying Goodbye
                              


                                                         


                           

                              
                              
Seth and Andrea depict a tale of love and loss in Saying Goodbye


                              

                                                                  By Charmie Joy Pagulong |
                                 1 hour ago                              


                                                            
If you only had a short time to live, how would you spend it with your loved ones?

                                                         


      

         

            
Entertainment
fbtw

      

   

                        

                        

                           

                              

                                 Former child actor is now hit-making rapper
                              


                                                         


                           

                              
                              
Former child actor is now hit-making rapper


                              

                                                                  By Baby A. Gil |
                                 1 hour ago                              


                                                            
As a 17-year-old newbie rapper, Bernard Jose Castillano or simply Because had simple dreams. Foremost among these was creating...

                                                         


      

         

            
Entertainment
fbtw

      

   

                        

                        

                           

                              

                                 AJ Raval shares cryptic post following Barbie Imperial's 'kabit' statement
                              


                                                         


                           

                              
                              
AJ Raval shares cryptic post following Barbie Imperial's 'kabit' statement


                              

                                                                  By Jan Milo Severo |
                                 8 hours ago                              


                                                            
Sexy actress AJ Raval posted a cryptic meme after Kapamilya actress Barbie Imperial called her out on her involvement on Diego...

                                                         


      

         

            
Entertainment
fbtw

      

   

                        

                        

                           

                              

                                 Beauty pageants thriving&nbsp;despite pandemic
                              


                                                         


                           

                              
                              
Beauty pageants thriving despite pandemic


                              

                                                                  By Earl D.C. Bracamonte |
                                 8 hours ago                              


                                                            
With major pageants on the upswing, smaller platforms have joined the foray with their respective competitions - making November,...

                                                         


      

         

            
Entertainment
fbtw

      

   

                        

                        

                           

                              

                                 Hellbound&rsquo;s Yoo Ah-in feels &lsquo;empowered&rsquo; by global interest in  Korean content
                              


                                                         


                           

                              
                              
Hellbound’s Yoo Ah-in feels ‘empowered’ by global interest in  Korean content


                              

                                                                  By Nathalie Tomada |
                                 1 day ago                              


                                                            
Hellbound director Yeon Sang-ho learned his lead star Yoo Ah-in was going to be part of his supernatural horror series through...

                                                         


      

         

            
Entertainment
fbtw

      

   

                        

                        

                           
Recommended


                           
                        


                        


                        
                     

                  

               

            
 
         
 









   

   

      

         

            
               

                  

                  

                  

                  

                  

                  

                  

                  

               


               

               

                  
Are you sure you want to log out?

                  
                  
               


               

                  
X


                  


                  

                     
Login


                     
Philstar.com is one of the most vibrant, opinionated, discerning communities of readers on cyberspace. With your meaningful insights, help shape the stories that can shape the country. Sign up now!

                  

                     

                     

                     

                     

                     

                         

                        FORGOT PASSWORD?
                     


                     
SIGN IN


                     

                        


                        

                           or sign in with