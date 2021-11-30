BTS makes it to the Grammys anew

BTS can now boast of a second Grammy nomination. The group got one last year for Dynamite. It is just in one category, Best Pop/Duo or Group Performance and BTS is up against formidable competition. Think Justin Bieber, Coldplay, Doja Cat and the revered duo of Tony Bennett and Lady Gaga.

To those armies who were not able to stay up late to watch the announcement of the Grammy nominations live, the answer is a resounding yes! BTS can now boast of a second Grammy nomination. They got one last year for Dynamite.

It is just in one category, Best Pop/Duo or Group Performance and BTS is up against formidable competition. Think Justin Bieber, Coldplay, Doja Cat and the revered duo of Tony Bennett and Lady Gaga. Another one in the Record of the Year or Song of the Year would have been nice. But it is still a Grammy nomination.

That means a lot more than the adulation of fan armies. Becoming a “regular” at the Grammys is a major step forward towards the recognition of not just K-Pop but also of more Asian Acts in the global realm of popular music.

Top guy at the 2022 Grammys is the multi-talented Jon Batiste with a whopping 11 nods. Surprised? A lot of music fans are. But I say, listen to him. He sounds fantastic. Justin, Doja Cat and H.E.R. came in next with eight, while Billie Eilish and Olivia Rodrigo tied with seven.

But don’t you dare think that the Grammys have ditched its geriatric tendencies. Despite a lot of young bloods, legacy acts continue to flourish from Paul McCartney and AC/DC to Jay-Z and Kanye West and the guy expected to go home with the major prizes, the 95-year-old Tony.

Here are the 64th Grammy Awards nominees:

Record of the Year: I Still Have Faith in You, ABBA; Freedom, Jon Batiste; I Get a Kick Out of You, Tony Bennett and Lady Gaga; Peaches, Justine Bieber ft. Daniel Caesar and Giveon; Right on Time, Brandi Carlile; Kiss Me More, Doja Cat ft. SZA; Happier Than Ever, Billie Eilish; Montero (Call Me by Your Name), Lil Nas X; driver’s license, Olivia Rodrigo; Leave the Door Open, Silk Sonic.

Album of the Year: We Are, Jon Batiste; Love for Sale, Tony Bennett and Lady Gaga; Justice, Justin Bieber; Planet HER, Doja Cat; Happier Than Ever, Billie Eilish; Back of my Mind, H.E.R.; Montero (Call Me by your Name), Lil Nas X; evermore, Taylor Swift; Donda, Kanye West.

Song of the Year: Bad Habits, Ed Sheeran; A Beautiful Noise, Brandi Carlile; driver’s license, Olivia Rodrigo; Fight for You, H.E.R.; Happier Than Ever, Billie Eilish; Kiss Me More, Doja Cat ft. SZA; Leave the Door Open, Silk Sonic; Montero (Call Me by your Name), Lil Nas X; Peaches, Justin Bieber; Right on Time, Brandi Carlile.

Best New Artist: Arooj Aftab; Jimmie Allen; Baby Keem; FINNEAS; Glass Animals; Japanese Breakfast; Kid LAROI; Arlo Parks, Olivia Rodrigo; Saweetie.

Pop Solo Performance: Anyone, Justin Bieber; Right on Time, Brandi Carlile; Happier Than Ever, Billie Eilish; Positions, Ariana Grande; driver’s license, Olivia Rodrigo.

Pop Duo/Group Performance: I Get a Kick Out of You, Tony Bennett and Lady Gaga; Lonely, Justin Bieber and benny blanco; Butter, BTS; Higher Power, Coldplay; Kiss Me More, Doja Cat ft. SZA.

Traditional Pop Album: Love for Sale, Tony Bennett and Lady Gaga; Til’ We Meet Again (Live), Norah Jones; A Tori Kelly Christmas, Tori Kelly; Ledisi Sings Nina, Ledisi; That’s Life, Willie Nelson; Holly Dolly Christmas, Dolly Parton.

Pop Vocal Album: Justice (Triple Chuck Deluxe), Justin Bieber; Planet HER, Doja Cat; Happier Than Ever, Billie Eilish; Positions, Ariana Grande; Sour, Olivia Rodrigo.

Dance Electronic Recording: Hero, Afrojack and David Guetta; Loom, Olafur Arnalds ft. Bonobo; Before, James Blake; Heartbreak, Bonobo and Totally Enormous Extinct Dinosaurs; You Can Do It, Caribou; Alive, Rufus Du Sol; The Business, Tiesto.

Dance/Electronic Album: Subconsciously, Black Coffee; Fallen Embers, ILLENIUM; Music is the Weapon (Reloaded), Major Lazer; Shockwave, Marshmello; Free Love, Sylvan Esso; Judgement, Ten City.

Rock Performance: Shot in the Dark, AC/DC; Know You Better (Live from Capitol Studio A), Black Pumas; Nothing Compares 2U, Chris Cornell; Ohms, Deftones; Making a Fire, Foo Fighters.

Rock Song: All My Favorite Songs, Weezer; The Bandits, Kings of Leon; Distance, Mammoth WVH; Find My Way, Paul McCartney; Waiting on a War, Foo Fighters.

Rock Album: Power Up, AC/DC; Capitol Cuts Live, Black Pumas; No One Sings Like You Anymore, Volume 1, Chris Cornell; Medicine at Midnight, Foo Fighters; McCartney III, Paul McCartney.

R&B Performance: Lost You, Snoh Aalegra; Peaches, Justin Bieber ft. Daniel Caesar and Giveon; Damage, H.E.R.; Leave the Door Open, Silk Sonic; Pick Up Your Feelings, Jazmine Sullivan.

R&B Song: Damage, H.E.R.; Good Days, SZA; Heartbreak Anniversary, Giveon; Leave The Door Open, Silk Sonic; Pick Up Your Feelings, Jazmine Sullivan.

R&B Album: Temporary Highs on the Violet Skies, Snoh Aalegra; We Are, Jon Batiste; Gold-Diggers Sound, Leon Bridges; Back of my Mind, H.E.R.; Heaux Tales, Jazmine Sullivan.

Rap Performance: Family Ties, Baby Keem ft. Kendrick Lamar; Up, Cardi B; M Y L I F E, J. Cole ft. 21 Savage and Morray; Way 2 Sexy, Drake ft. Future and Young Thug; That’S***, Meghan the Stallion.

Rap Song: Bath Salts, DMX ft. Jay-Z and Nas; Best Friend, Saweetie ft. Doja Cat; Family Ties, Baby Keem and Kendrick Lamar; Jail, Kanye West ft. Jay-Z; M Y L I F E by J. Cole ft. 21 Savage and Morray.

Rap Album: The Off-Season, J. Cole; Certified Lover Boy, Drake; King’s Desire, Nas; Call Me if You Get Lost, Tyler the Creator; Donda, Kanye West.

Best Music Video: Shot in the Dark, AC/DC; Freedom, Jon Batiste; I Get a Kick Out of You, Tony Bennett and Lady Gaga; Peaches, Justin Bieber; Happier Than Ever, Billie Eilish; Montero (Call Me by Your Name), Lil Nas X; Good 4 U, Olivia Rodrigo.

Do check out the Grammy website for the rest of the nominations.