
































































 




   







   















   ^


         

            

               

               








               

               

                  

                                          

                        
Entertainment
                        
BTS makes it to the Grammys anew
                        

                           
SOUNDS FAMILIAR - Baby A. Gil - The Philippine Star
November 30, 2021 | 12:00am

                           

                        

                                                                        
BTS makes it to the Grammys anew
BTS can now boast of a second Grammy nomination. The group got one last year for Dynamite. It is just in one category, Best Pop/Duo or Group Performance and BTS is up against formidable competition. Think Justin Bieber, Coldplay, Doja Cat and the revered duo of Tony Bennett and Lady Gaga.
STAR /  File
                        

                        
To those armies who were not able to stay up late to watch the announcement of the Grammy nominations live, the answer is a resounding yes! BTS can now boast of a second Grammy nomination. They got one last year for Dynamite.



It is just in one category, Best Pop/Duo or Group Performance and BTS is up against formidable competition. Think Justin Bieber, Coldplay, Doja Cat and the revered duo of Tony Bennett and Lady Gaga. Another one in the Record of the Year or Song of the Year would have been nice. But it is still a Grammy nomination.



That means a lot more than the adulation of fan armies. Becoming a “regular” at the Grammys is a major step forward towards the recognition of not just K-Pop but also of more Asian Acts in the global realm of popular music.



Top guy at the 2022 Grammys is the multi-talented Jon Batiste with a whopping 11 nods.  Surprised? A lot of music fans are. But I say, listen to him. He sounds fantastic. Justin, Doja Cat and H.E.R. came in next with eight, while Billie Eilish and Olivia Rodrigo tied with seven.



But don’t you dare think that the Grammys have ditched its geriatric tendencies. Despite a lot of young bloods, legacy acts continue to flourish from Paul McCartney and AC/DC to Jay-Z and Kanye West and the guy expected to go home with the major prizes, the 95-year-old Tony.



Here are the 64th Grammy Awards nominees:



Record of the Year: I Still Have Faith in You, ABBA; Freedom, Jon Batiste; I Get a Kick Out of You, Tony Bennett and Lady Gaga; Peaches, Justine Bieber ft. Daniel Caesar and Giveon; Right on Time, Brandi Carlile; Kiss Me More, Doja Cat ft. SZA; Happier Than Ever, Billie Eilish; Montero (Call Me by Your Name), Lil Nas X; driver’s license, Olivia Rodrigo; Leave the Door Open, Silk Sonic.



Album of the Year: We Are, Jon Batiste; Love for Sale, Tony Bennett and Lady Gaga; Justice, Justin Bieber; Planet HER, Doja Cat; Happier Than Ever, Billie Eilish; Back of my Mind, H.E.R.; Montero (Call Me by your Name), Lil Nas X; evermore, Taylor Swift; Donda, Kanye West.



Song of the Year: Bad Habits, Ed Sheeran; A Beautiful Noise, Brandi Carlile; driver’s license, Olivia Rodrigo; Fight for You, H.E.R.; Happier Than Ever, Billie Eilish; Kiss Me More, Doja Cat ft. SZA; Leave the Door Open, Silk Sonic; Montero (Call Me by your Name), Lil Nas X; Peaches, Justin Bieber; Right on Time, Brandi Carlile.



Best New Artist: Arooj Aftab; Jimmie Allen; Baby Keem; FINNEAS; Glass Animals; Japanese Breakfast; Kid LAROI; Arlo Parks, Olivia Rodrigo; Saweetie.



Pop Solo Performance: Anyone, Justin Bieber; Right on Time, Brandi Carlile; Happier Than Ever, Billie Eilish; Positions, Ariana Grande; driver’s license, Olivia Rodrigo.



Pop Duo/Group Performance: I Get a Kick Out of You, Tony Bennett and Lady Gaga; Lonely, Justin Bieber and benny blanco; Butter, BTS; Higher Power, Coldplay; Kiss Me More, Doja Cat ft. SZA.



Traditional Pop Album: Love for Sale, Tony Bennett and Lady Gaga; Til’ We Meet Again (Live), Norah Jones; A Tori Kelly Christmas, Tori Kelly; Ledisi Sings Nina, Ledisi; That’s Life, Willie Nelson; Holly Dolly Christmas, Dolly Parton.



Pop Vocal Album: Justice (Triple Chuck Deluxe), Justin Bieber; Planet HER, Doja Cat; Happier Than Ever, Billie Eilish; Positions, Ariana Grande; Sour, Olivia Rodrigo.



Dance Electronic Recording: Hero, Afrojack and David Guetta; Loom, Olafur Arnalds ft. Bonobo; Before, James Blake; Heartbreak, Bonobo and Totally Enormous Extinct Dinosaurs; You Can Do It, Caribou; Alive, Rufus Du Sol; The Business, Tiesto.



Dance/Electronic Album: Subconsciously, Black Coffee; Fallen Embers, ILLENIUM; Music is the Weapon (Reloaded), Major Lazer; Shockwave, Marshmello; Free Love, Sylvan Esso; Judgement, Ten City.



Rock Performance: Shot in the Dark, AC/DC; Know You Better (Live from Capitol Studio A), Black Pumas; Nothing Compares 2U, Chris Cornell; Ohms, Deftones; Making a Fire, Foo Fighters.



Rock Song: All My Favorite Songs, Weezer; The Bandits, Kings of Leon; Distance, Mammoth WVH; Find My Way, Paul McCartney; Waiting on a War, Foo Fighters.



Rock Album: Power Up, AC/DC; Capitol Cuts Live, Black Pumas; No One Sings Like You Anymore, Volume 1, Chris Cornell; Medicine at Midnight, Foo Fighters; McCartney III, Paul McCartney.



R&B Performance: Lost You, Snoh Aalegra; Peaches, Justin Bieber ft. Daniel Caesar and  Giveon; Damage, H.E.R.; Leave the Door Open, Silk Sonic; Pick Up Your Feelings, Jazmine Sullivan.



R&B Song: Damage, H.E.R.; Good Days, SZA; Heartbreak Anniversary, Giveon; Leave The Door Open, Silk Sonic; Pick Up Your Feelings, Jazmine Sullivan.



R&B Album: Temporary Highs on the Violet Skies, Snoh Aalegra; We Are, Jon Batiste; Gold-Diggers Sound, Leon Bridges; Back of my Mind, H.E.R.; Heaux Tales, Jazmine Sullivan.



Rap Performance: Family Ties, Baby Keem ft. Kendrick Lamar; Up, Cardi B; M Y  L I F E, J. Cole ft. 21 Savage and Morray; Way 2 Sexy, Drake ft. Future and Young Thug; That’S***, Meghan the Stallion.



Rap Song: Bath Salts, DMX ft. Jay-Z and Nas; Best Friend, Saweetie ft. Doja Cat; Family Ties, Baby Keem and Kendrick Lamar; Jail, Kanye West ft. Jay-Z; M Y  L I F E by J. Cole ft. 21 Savage and Morray.



Rap Album: The Off-Season, J. Cole; Certified Lover Boy, Drake; King’s Desire, Nas; Call Me if You Get Lost, Tyler the Creator; Donda, Kanye West.



Best Music Video: Shot in the Dark, AC/DC; Freedom, Jon Batiste; I Get a Kick Out of You, Tony Bennett and Lady Gaga; Peaches, Justin Bieber; Happier Than Ever, Billie Eilish; Montero (Call Me by Your Name), Lil Nas X; Good 4 U, Olivia Rodrigo.



Do check out the Grammy website for the rest of the nominations.


                        


                        


                        
                        

                           





                        

                        
                        

                           

                        


                        

                                                      BTS
                                                      

                        

                     
                        

      

         
      
         
      


                        

                           

                              
Philstar

                              
                              

                           


                           

                              
                              
                              


                           


                           
                        

                     


                     


                     

                        

                           
    
                              
  • Latest
  • Trending
    • 
                           

                        

                     


                     

                        

                           

                              

                                 
Trending

                              

                              

                                 
Latest

                              

                           

                        

                     


                     

                        

                           
Trending

                        

                           

                              

                                 Philippines' Beatrice Luigi Gomez safely arrives in Israel for Miss Universe 2021; pageant to continue despite Omicron
                              


                                                         


                           

                              
                              
Philippines' Beatrice Luigi Gomez safely arrives in Israel for Miss Universe 2021; pageant to continue despite Omicron


                              

                                                                  By Earl D.C. Bracamonte |
                                 15 hours ago                              


                                                            
Miss Universe Philippines (MUPH) 2021 Beatrice Luigi Gomez left Manila over the weekend on board a Turkish Airlines business...

                                                         


      

         

            
Entertainment
fbtw

      

   

                        

                        

                           

                              

                                 Sharon Cuneta gets cozy with ex Rowell Santiago, reveals 'Ang Probinsyano' character
                              


                                                         


                           

                              
                              
Sharon Cuneta gets cozy with ex Rowell Santiago, reveals 'Ang Probinsyano' character


                              

                                                                  By Deni Rose M. Afinidad-Bernardo |
                                 3 days ago                              


                                                            
"Megastar" Sharon Cuneta is making her highly-anticipated debut in an ABS-CBN series through “FPJ’s Ang Probinsyano”...

                                                         


      

         

            
Entertainment
fbtw

      

   

                        

                        

                           

                              

                                 Lin-Manuel Miranda and his &lsquo;very special affinity&rsquo; with Pinoys
                              


                                                         


                           

                              
                              
Lin-Manuel Miranda and his ‘very special affinity’ with Pinoys


                              

                                                                  By Nathalie Tomada |
                                 2 days ago                              


                                                            
Years before his now highly-acclaimed directorial film debut in Tick, Tick...BOOM! or even before the astronomical success...

                                                         


      

         

            
Entertainment
fbtw

      

   

                        

                        

                           

                              

                                 'I&rsquo;m genuinely happy': Ruffa Gutierrez reacts to being linked to Herbert Bautista
                              


                                                         


                           

                              
                              
'I’m genuinely happy': Ruffa Gutierrez reacts to being linked to Herbert Bautista


                              

                                                                  By Jan Milo Severo |
                                 6 days ago                              


                                                            
Actress Ruffa Gutierrez shared her thoughts about privacy and happiness after getting linked to actor and politician Herbert...

                                                         


      

         

            
Entertainment
fbtw

      

   

                        

                        

                           

                              

                                 'Walang katotohanan': Barbie Imperial on Xian Gaza's accusations vs her, Diego Loyzaga
                              


                                                         


                           

                              
                              
'Walang katotohanan': Barbie Imperial on Xian Gaza's accusations vs her, Diego Loyzaga


                              

                                                                  By Jan Milo Severo |
                                 2 days ago                              


                                                            
Kapamilya actress Barbie Imperial broker her silence on the issue surrounding an alleged brawl between her and boyfriend Diego...

                                                         


      

         

            
Entertainment
fbtw

      

   

                        

                        

                           
Latest



                        

                           

                              

                                 Hellbound&rsquo;s Yoo Ah-in feels &lsquo;empowered&rsquo; by global interest in  Korean content
                              


                                                         


                           

                              
                              
Hellbound’s Yoo Ah-in feels ‘empowered’ by global interest in  Korean content


                              

                                                                  By Nathalie Tomada |
                                 1 hour ago                              


                                                            
Hellbound director Yeon Sang-ho learned his lead star Yoo Ah-in was going to be part of his supernatural horror series through...

                                                         


      

         

            
Entertainment
fbtw

      

   

                        

                        

                           

                              

                                 Anton Antenorcruz reveals most important lesson learned from singing career
                              


                                                         


                           

                              
                              
Anton Antenorcruz reveals most important lesson learned from singing career


                              

                                                                  By Boy Abunda |
                                 1 hour ago                              


                                                            
The Brooklyn Bridge in New York has always been a memorable place for Anton Antenorcruz not only because strolling across...

                                                         


      

         

            
Entertainment
fbtw

      

   

                        

                        

                           

                              

                                 BINI & BGYO all hyped up for first international show in Dubai
                              


                                                         


                           

                              
                              
BINI & BGYO all hyped up for first international show in Dubai


                              

                                                                  By Charmie Joy Pagulong |
                                 1 hour ago                              


                                                            
Fresh from their successful two-day One Dream: The BINI x BGYO Concert, rising P-pop stars BINI and BGYO are in for another...

                                                         


      

         

            
Entertainment
fbtw

      

   

                        

                        

                           

                              

                                 Derek&rsquo;s mom on son&rsquo;s marriage to Ellen: &lsquo;My prayers were answered&rsquo;
                              


                                                         


                           

                              
                              
Derek’s mom on son’s marriage to Ellen: ‘My prayers were answered’


                              

                                                                  By Pat-P Daza |
                                 1 day ago                              


                                                            
Several showbiz couples have tied the knot lately, such as Carla Abellana and Tom Rodriguez, Jennylyn Mercado and Dennis Trillo,...

                                                         


      

         

            
Entertainment
fbtw

      

   

                        

                        

                           

                              

                                 Artists hope 1MX Dubai & Manila 2021 shows bring back sense of normalcy
                              


                                                         


                           

                              
                              
Artists hope 1MX Dubai & Manila 2021 shows bring back sense of normalcy


                              

                                                                  By Charmie Joy Pagulong |
                                 1 day ago                              


                                                            
Peace. That’s the word Moira dela Torre used to describe how she will feel once she steps on the global stage for a...

                                                         


      

         

            
Entertainment
fbtw

      

   

                        

                        

                           
Recommended


                           
                        


                        


                        
                     

                  

               

            
 
         
 









   

   

      

         

            
               

                  

                  

                  

                  

                  

                  

                  

                  

               


               

               

                  
Are you sure you want to log out?

                  
                  
               


               

                  
X


                  


                  

                     
Login


                     
Philstar.com is one of the most vibrant, opinionated, discerning communities of readers on cyberspace. With your meaningful insights, help shape the stories that can shape the country. Sign up now!

                  

                     

                     

                     

                     

                     

                         

                        FORGOT PASSWORD?
                     


                     
SIGN IN


                     

                        


                        

                           or sign in with