Osang, Alma, Ara & Maui pass on the legacy to new breed of sexy stars

The ‘legends’ (clockwise, from top left) Maui Taylor, Ara Mina, Alma Moreno and Rosanna ‘Osang’ Roces reunite for the sexy comedy Pornstar 2, the sequel to Darryl Yap’s hit Vivamax film Paglaki Ko, Gusto Kong Maging Pornstar.

Former sexy stars Alma Moreno, Ara Mina, Maui Taylor and Rosanna “Osang” Roces come together again for the sequel to Darryl Yap’s Paglaki Ko, Gusto Kong Maging Pornstar.

In Pornstar 2: Pangalawang Putok, the “queens of bomba movies” will search for the “next local pornstar.” The new breed of sexy stars is composed of Sab Aggabao, Cara Gonzales, Ayanna Misola and Stephanie Raz. The four veteran actresses are somewhat “mentors” to the young talents.

In a digital media conference, Alma, Ara, Maui and Rosanna shared how they wished to have mentors who would have guided them when they were just starting out in showbiz.

Rosanna said no one taught her at first, the pieces of advice came after she had worked with veteran actress Perla Bautista, who became a mother figure to her.

“She taught me how to deliver lines. Pero ‘nung una, grabe, binabato kaya ako ng script. First movie ko pa lang, parang ayaw ng assistant director na tsumi-chika ako, binato niya ako ng script. Kesa daw ako magdadada, mag-memorize ako. He didn’t know, I’ve already memorized the script,” she recalled.

The former sexy stars mentor the newbies (from left) Ayanna Misola, Cara Gonzales, Stephanie Raz and Sab Aggabao in a scene from the movie.

Rosanna also cited some showbiz personalities who helped her, and the lessons she learned from them that she shared with her younger co-actors.

One that made a mark on her came from actress-singer Rosemarie Gil. “She said something to me that I will never ever forget. ‘Yung sinabi niya na showbiz is not forever, but family is forever. But in the showbiz industry, makakakuha ka rin ng magiging family mo na ituturing mo talagang kapatid, like direk Darryl. I consider him as family.”

“The newcomers now are quite lucky kasi wala sa kanila sumisigaw at tumatalak. We gave them the support that they needed. Kasi alam namin maselan yung gagawin nila kaya kailangan ng support talaga,” she added.

The same goes with Ara, who said that no one really mentored her. “My mom was an actress, but she didn’t really give me much advice because hers (acting career) was short-lived.”

It was Ara’s stint in the variety show That’s Entertainment that played a great role in her career. That’s where she acquired skills in singing, dancing and acting.

“Napagalitan din naman ako ng director nung bago pa lang ako kasi hirap akong umiyak dati. I’ve learned a lot from the directors I’ve worked with. May nakukuha akong tip at ‘yun ‘yung binabaon ko kada pelikulang ginagawa ko. They have different styles in directing and somehow nahasa ako dun… Habang nag-sho-shooting, para ka ring nag-wo-workshop,” shared Ara.

On the other hand, Alma gave credit to the late Marichu “Manay Ichu” Maceda, who guided her in her first movie Mrs. Eva Fonda, 16. The movie was helmed by Emmanuel Borlaza with Manay Ichu as the producer.

In her second film Ligaw na Bulaklak, she remembered, “While we were shooting, biglang may eksena dun na biglang may hassle na nangyari, nambato siya (director Ishmael Bernal) ng script tapos yung silya binato niya sa (set) eksena. I wasn’t affected that much because he warned me beforehand how he worked on set.”

Nevertheless, she felt lucky because she gained insights from the people she has worked with. “Natuturuan akong umarte. Hindi naman ako nasisigawan or napapagalitan.”

“I wish I had someone like what’s happening now,” shared Maui, who was 15 when she started her acting career from doing Anna Karenina to TGIS and May Bukas Pa.

“I wish I had someone to guide me on set. Kasi ‘nung time na ‘yun, it was basically more of on our own. Ang pinaka naging guide ko lang talaga is si Boss Vic,” she added, referring to the Viva big boss.

Maui had wished for someone older who would “tell me na like what I’m telling these girls now na, ‘O, galingan niyo na. ‘Wag na kayong paulit-ulit kasi nga nakakapagod.’ I never had that eh, so as far as experience-wise.”

She was almost kicked out of a show because she couldn’t speak straight Filipino. “Kasi nasigawan, nasabihan ako ng director ko na tanga kasi hindi ako marunong mag-Tagalog.” From there on, she “(took) on criticisms constructively and not destructively.”

The newbies, Sab, Cara, Ayanna and Stephanie, on the other hand, were glad that they have the “legends” and direk Darryl to support and guide them on set.

The seniors would remind them to always stay humble and remain respectful. “Lahat po sila tinuruan kami na keep feet on the ground lagi. Kay direk naman po, hindi naman niya kami pinabayaan sa lahat ng scene. He is always there to guide us,” Stephanie told The STAR.

“After the set, nandiyan na yung mga katuwaan namin. Chikahan. So parang family lang din lahat? We would help each other. It was fun,” shared Sab.

“Good vibes always para maganda ang outcome ng movie mo. Kailangan nasa puso din yung pag-act mo sa bawat scene para totoo yung feelings na maipakita ‘dun sa movie,” said Cara of her lessons learned from the veterans.

For her part, Ayanna would observe her senior co-actors and take in some acting and internalization techniques.

The four “legends” also commended and congratulated the new generation of stars on their movie debut.

“Sobrang sipag nila ‘tsaka walang arte. Malayong-malayo sa kung anong attitude namin ‘nung araw. They came to the set prepared. They did the daring scenes without much qualms,” said Rosanna.

Alma agreed by saying, “They were very professional. They really prepared for it, especially with the heavy scenes. I was impressed by what they had shown and they were respectful as well. Saludo ako sa kanila. Sana marating nilang lahat ‘yung pangarap nila.”

As for Ara, she noted their eagerness and professionalism. “We didn’t have problems with them. They adjusted well… They were not shy to ask for tips as well. Just continue what you are doing and you will get there.”

“To the four newbies, congrats in advance. As your ate on the set, the four of you have done a very good job. Keep up the good work. Tatandaan niyo palagi ‘yung sinasabi naming mga legends sa inyo, na ‘wag na ‘wag lalaki ang mga ulo ninyo. Feet on the ground palagi. Tiwala kami that the four of you will make it (in the industry),” concluded Maui.

(Pornstar 2: Pangalawang Putok will stream on Vivamax on Dec. 3.)