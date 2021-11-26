Sharon Cuneta gets cozy with ex Rowell Santiago, reveals 'Ang Probinsyano' character

MANILA, Philippines — "Megastar" Sharon Cuneta is making her highly-anticipated debut in an ABS-CBN series through “FPJ’s Ang Probinsyano” tonight on Kapamilya Channel, A2Z and TV5.

“November 26 na po ang simula ko sa FPJ’s ANG PROBINSYANO!!! Kita-kits po!!!” Sharon said in a post on her Instagram account as she shared a moody video teaser featuring her character Aurora, who is said to have a major impact in Cardo’s (Coco Martin) life and his ongoing quest to protect the country.

Sharon also posted photos of her with co-star Tirso Cruz III and Malu Sevilla, one of the series’ directors.

She wrote in her caption, “We are such a happy family here. Where has this show been all my life?!! I wish I could’ve joined sooner but what I will do is thank the good Lord for bringing this show to me and making me a part of it!!! Sana ‘di matapos ever ang show na ito! Happy na ako dito forever!!!!”

The teaser for Sharon’s character introduction was also accompanied by the show’s new theme song, “‘Di Ka Nag-Iisa,” an emotional ballad sung by "Asia's Songbird" Regine Velasquez.

In another post, Sharon shared a picture with her ex-boyfriend Rowell Santiago, who plays as President Oscar in the series.

"Why @raymartsantiago is my baby brother! With one of my bestest, dearest friends on the planet, my director in concerts and one of the best-quality men I have ever been blessed to know, @direkrowell Rowell Santiago! Love you Choy!!! Tichoy pa rin direk ko!!!," she said in the caption, explaining that although she and Rowell did not end up together, they have remained friends and have worked together in her concerts.

As the story of “FPJ’s Ang Probinsyano” continues this week, Cardo and Mara’s (Julia Montes) groups have temporarily joined forces to escape their powerful enemies. Apart from Cardo, President Oscar (Rowell Santiago) is also the main target of Lily (Lorna Tolentino), the first lady of the Philippines, as she continues her search for them by declaring a national crisis and placing the entire city under lockdown.

Will Aurora bring guidance or more trouble into Cardo’s life?

Don’t miss “FPJ’s Ang Probinsyano,” weeknights on Kapamilya Channel, A2Z, TV5, CineMo, Kapamilya Online Live on ABS-CBN Entertainment’s YouTube channel and Facebook page, iWantTFC, WeTV and iflix. Viewers who use any digital TV box at home such as the TVplus box only need to rescan their device to be able to watch “FPJ’s Ang Probinsyano” on TV5 and A2Z.

“FPJ’s Ang Probinsyano,” which according to ABS-CBN topped the list of the most watched TV programs among US multicultural Asian homes in September, is also available to viewers in and out of the Philippines on iWantTFC, while viewers outside of the Philippines can watch on The Filipino Channel (TFC) on cable and IPTV.

