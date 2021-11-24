WATCH: Herbert Bautista reveals his real 'TOTGA'

MANILA, Philippines — Who is actor-politician Herbert Bautista's real "TOTGA" (The One That Got Away)?

In the upcoming episode of Philstar.com's Lifestyle & Entertainment show "Slam Book," the star of TV5 TV series "Puto" revealed who his real "TOTGA" is.

It can be recalled that engaged celebrity couple Kris Aquino and Mel Sarmiento recently reacted to Bautista’s "TOTGA" statement.

TV5’s "Puto" stars Bautista, reprising his role as Ivanhoe “Puto” Dela Cruz, the kind-hearted student who sells puto or steamed rice cakes in the original film. The series takes off some 30 years after the 1987 hit movie, with Ivanhoe now a devoted father to his only son, Uno, played by promising young actor McCoy De Leon.

The series aims to reflect the dynamics of Filipino families, with a dash of fantasy, making it an enjoyable viewing experience for families on weekends. Discover magic and mischief with Puto and his family on Saturdays, 6 p.m., on TV5, with catch-up airing on Sundays, 5 p.m., on Sari Sari Channel, available on Cignal Channel 3 and SatLite Channel 30. Viewers can also watch via TV5’s livestream on the Cignal Play app, available for free for iOS and Android users.

Catch Herbert's full "Slam Book" interview on December 3, 6 p.m. on Philstar.com and Philstar News Facebook and YouTube.