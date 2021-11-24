
































































 




   







   















   ^


         

            

               

               








               

               

                  

                                          

                        
Entertainment
                        
Vanessa Hudgens continues love affair with musical theater in Tick, Tick...BOOM!
                        

                           
Nathalie Tomada - The Philippine Star
November 24, 2021 | 12:00am

                           

                        

                                                                        
Vanessa Hudgens continues love affair with musical theater in Tick, Tick...BOOM!
In the adaptation of Jonathan Larson’s autobiographical musical, Fil-Am Hollywood star Vanessa Hudgens is Karessa (photo below), the musical muse of the late composer and playwright. Tick, Tick... BOOM! is now streaming on Netflix
Netflix
                        

                        
Being part of Lin-Manuel Miranda’s film Tick, Tick...BOOM! had Vanessa Hudgens looking back on her long and deep love affair with musical theater.



In the adaptation of Jonathan Larson’s autobiographical musical, the Filipino-American Hollywood star is Karessa, the musical muse of the late composer, playwright and theater wunderkind.



Tick, Tick…BOOM! follows Jon (Tony Award winner Andrew Garfield), a young theater composer who works as a waiter in a New York City diner in 1990 while working on what he hopes is the “next great American musical.” But in the days leading to a “make-or-break performance” to showcase his work, Jon is feeling the pressure from all corners. He finds that his girlfriend wants to pursue an artistic life beyond New York. His best friend has given up his dreams for a life of financial security. And the artistic community is suffering from the AIDS epidemic. With the clock ticking, Jon is confronted with the question: What are we meant to do with the time we have?



Sadly, Larson died of aortic aneurysm in 1996, just before the first Off-Broadway preview performance for his revolutionary rock opera Rent. While he never lived to see its eventual success on Broadway and impact on modern theater, his music endures 25 years after. Tick, Tick...BOOM!, which marks the movie directorial debut of the Pulitzer Prize and Tony Award winner Lin-Manuel, is the latest homage to Larson’s genius.



Vanessa was first introduced to Larson’s music when she played the female lead Mimi in the staging of Rent at the Hollywood Bowl. Later on, she was cast in the role of Maureen in the Fox TV production of Rent: Live.



In the Tick, Tick...BOOM! press notes, film producer Julie Oh said that they always knew Vanessa was going to play the person whom Larson writes music for. “He writes a new song knowing that she’s going to sing it. We couldn’t think of anyone to do that better than Vanessa,” she said. “She is just so watchable and talented, and has an incredible voice.”



During a recent one-on-one with The STAR, the 32-year-old actress said it was an immediate yes to be part of Tick, Tick...BOOM!.



“I grew up doing musical theater. I feel like I found myself through musical theater. It’s the thing that I love doing most — performing and being on the stage,” noted Vanessa who broke into Hollywood in 2006 via the wildly popular High School Musical film franchise.



“So, to know that I could do that and to have that captured on film is really unique because you don’t get to capture that on film. Normally, it’s on a stage and it’s a moment of time. And you do it and then it’s over. That’s it.”



With the movie version, she pointed out that the musical gets to live on.



Vanessa disclosed that she’s also a fan of its director, In The Heights and Hamilton creator Lin-Manuel. “I’ve been such a big fan of Lin for so long. When he called me and asked me if I would do this with him, I was like, well, it’s a no-brainer, of course, that I will.”



Ultimately, she wanted to be part of a project that celebrates Larson. “I’ve been such a fan of Jonathan Larson’s ever since I was introduced to him and his body of work is just so enormous,” she said. “And to be able to share this story with the world through the eyes of Lin, who is another musical genius, it just felt so special.”



Vanessa further noted that “no one did it like Jonathan did” — that is, to be able to produce Tick, Tick...BOOM! “which is his autobiographical, one-man show, and (to) pull back the curtain on his life and what it looks like to be a struggling artist in the ‘90s at the height of the AIDS crisis.”



Below are more highlights from the virtual interview with Vanessa.



On why she fell in love with Jonathan Larson’s work:



“I was first really introduced to him via Rent. The first time that I did it was at the Hollywood Bowl and Neil Patrick Harris directed it. And I played Mimi and I just fell in love with his stories and his music. You know, he was so groundbreaking and was doing musicals in a way that had never been done before for the MTV generation, as he would like to say. So, that really just captured my heart and my mind.



“When I found out that I could do Rent again and play yet another character, that just felt like I was being embedded almost into the Larson family because his sister and his dad came out and visited. It really just felt like his spirit was with us through his family.”



On how she connected with the film’s theme about the struggles of starting out in showbiz:



“Yeah (I had Tick, Tick...BOOM! moments). I mean, I am very fortunate and blessed to have had successes at such an early age. But that didn’t just happen overnight. I started doing musical theater when I was like six or seven years old, and was auditioning and auditioning for bigger things and being told no, because you are told no a lot in this industry. And as a child, it was hard to wrap my head around. But I just knew that I loved it and I wanted to do it. I would tell myself the next thing that comes along will be bigger and better. And here we are.”



On revisiting her musical theater roots via Tick, Tick...BOOM!:



“Yeah, for sure. I mean, musical theater is what I grew up doing, it is the thing that I fell in love with. I remember watching West Side Story for the first time. It was the first musical I ever saw. I was probably four years old and my parents had the VHS and I popped it into the TV and sat down on the floor inches away from the screen. And I was just so captivated by a world in which people can break into song and dance to express how they’re feeling. I think it really informed me the way that I look at the world. You know, you can kind of choose to create your own reality.”



On working with and having Lin-Manuel as director:



“So, I met Lin for the first time when I went to see Hamilton. I had just done Grease Live and Thomas Kail directed it and he also directed Hamilton. And I went backstage and Lin was standing there with his T-Birds Letterman jacket on, with open arms ready to pull me in for a hug. And I was just like, hey, this is so wild because (A) I am such a fan, (B) the humbleness. Like, I came to see his show and yet he’s wearing a costume from a show that I just did. And I feel like it really speaks of who he is. He is such a supporter and so generous and so giving and he’s so inclusive and he makes everyone feel so seen. And he’s a genius. That was my first encounter with him.



“Then, I did In The Heights at the Kennedy Center. And he would come and bring his son, and just sit in on rehearsals and watch. And you know, he’s such a family man. While he is this musical theater genius, he’s also so grounded and such a kind human being at the end of the day. His family is everything and I always really respect when people have those priorities.”



(Tick, Tick...BOOM! is now streaming worldwide on Netflix.)


                        


                        


                        
                        

                           





                        

                        
                        

                           

                        


                        

                                                      VANESSA HUDGENS
                                                      

                        

                     
                        

      

         
      
         
      


                        

                           

                              
Philstar

                              
                              

                           


                           

                              
                              
                              


                           


                           
                        

                     


                     


                     

                        

                           
    
                              
  • Latest
  • Trending
    • 
                           

                        

                     


                     

                        

                           

                              

                                 
Trending

                              

                              

                                 
Latest

                              

                           

                        

                     


                     

                        

                           
Trending

                        

                           

                              

                                 'I&rsquo;m genuinely happy': Ruffa Gutierrez reacts to being linked to Herbert Bautista
                              


                                                         


                           

                              
                              
'I’m genuinely happy': Ruffa Gutierrez reacts to being linked to Herbert Bautista


                              

                                                                  By Jan Milo Severo |
                                 7 hours ago                              


                                                            
Actress Ruffa Gutierrez shared her thoughts about privacy and happiness after getting linked to actor and politician Herbert...

                                                         


      

         

            
Entertainment
fbtw

      

   

                        

                        

                           

                              

                                 Marcoleta slammed for placing political ads on ABS-CBN after pushing for network's shutdown
                              


                                                         


                           

                              
                              
Marcoleta slammed for placing political ads on ABS-CBN after pushing for network's shutdown


                              

                                                                  By Jan Milo Severo |
                                 7 hours ago                              


                                                            
Kapamilya writer Jerry Gracio called out senatorial candidate Rodante Marcoleta for placing an ad on ABS-CBN after Marcoleta...

                                                         


      

         

            
Entertainment
fbtw

      

   

                        

                        

                           

                              

                                 Kris Aquino, Mel Sarmiento react to Herbert Bautista's TOTGA tweet                                 
play

                                 
                              


                                                         


                           

                              
                              
Kris Aquino, Mel Sarmiento react to Herbert Bautista's TOTGA tweet


                              

                                                                  By Jan Milo Severo |
                                 7 hours ago                              


                                                            
Engaged celebrity couple Kris Aquino and Mel Sarmiento reacted to the actress-host ex-boyfriend Herbert Bautista’s “The...

                                                         


      

         

            
Entertainment
fbtw

      

   

                        

                        

                           

                              

                                 Celebrities mourn 'Eat Bulaga,' 'Bubble Gang' director Bert de Leon's passing
                              


                                                         


                           

                              
                              
Celebrities mourn 'Eat Bulaga,' 'Bubble Gang' director Bert de Leon's passing


                              

                                                                  By Jan Milo Severo |
                                 7 hours ago                              


                                                            
Celebrities mourn the passing of veteran TV director Bert de Leon last Sunday. He was 74. 

                                                         


      

         

            
Entertainment
fbtw

      

   

                        

                        

                           

                              

                                 Friendship over? Vice Ganda, Billy Crawford unfollow each other amid 'It's Showtime' fiasco
                              


                                                         


                           

                              
                              
Friendship over? Vice Ganda, Billy Crawford unfollow each other amid 'It's Showtime' fiasco


                              

                                                                  By Jan Milo Severo |
                                 4 days ago                              


                                                            
Is it friendship over for Vice Ganda and Billy Crawford?

                                                         


      

         

            
Entertainment
fbtw

      

   

                        

                        

                           
Latest



                        

                           

                              

                                 Park Shin Hye pregnant, set to tie knot with Choi Tae Joon
                              


                                                         


                           

                              
                              
Park Shin Hye pregnant, set to tie knot with Choi Tae Joon


                              

                                                                  By Jan Milo Severo |
                                 7 hours ago                              


                                                            
South Korean stars Park Shin Hye and Choi Tae Joon are set to tie the knot and are expecting a baby. 

                                                         


      

         

            
Entertainment
fbtw

      

   

                        

                        

                           

                              

                                 Song Hye-kyo charms&nbsp;her way into the new Fendi Peekaboo video&nbsp;
                              


                                                         


                           

                              
                              
Song Hye-kyo charms her way into the new Fendi Peekaboo video 


                              

                                                                  By Seph Asong |
                                 15 hours ago                              


                                                            
The actress also made headlines recently as excitement drums up for her new romance K-drama “Now We Are Breaking Up,”...

                                                         


      

         

            
Entertainment
fbtw

      

   

                        

                        

                           

                              

                                 Review: Adele marks new era with &lsquo;30&rsquo;
                              


                                                         


                           

                              
                              
Review: Adele marks new era with ‘30’


                              

                                                                  By Seph Asong |
                                 16 hours ago                              


                                                            
‘30’ offers a glimpse into Adele’s elliptical, unspoken sadness.

                                                         


      

         

            
Entertainment
fbtw

      

   

                        

                        

                           

                              

                                 How Liza Soberano gained courage to &lsquo;start speaking up&rsquo;
                              


                                                         


                           

                              
                              
How Liza Soberano gained courage to ‘start speaking up’


                              

                                                                  By Boy Abunda |
                                 1 day ago                              


                                                            
Liza Soberano talks freely and honestly about anything. She also uses her social media as a platform for social change and...

                                                         


      

         

            
Entertainment
fbtw

      

   

                        

                        

                           

                              

                                 What Christmas in Our Hearts means during this pandemic
                              


                                                         


                           

                              
                              
What Christmas in Our Hearts means during this pandemic


                              

                                                                  By Charmie Joy Pagulong |
                                 1 day ago                              


                                                            
Jose Mari Chan, who released the iconic Filipino song Christmas in Our Hearts 31 years ago, says it’s a reminder that...

                                                         


      

         

            
Entertainment
fbtw

      

   

                        

                        

                           
Recommended


                           
                        


                        


                        
                     

                  

               

            
 
         
 









   

   

      

         

            
               

                  

                  

                  

                  

                  

                  

                  

                  

               


               

               

                  
Are you sure you want to log out?

                  
                  
               


               

                  
X


                  


                  

                     
Login


                     
Philstar.com is one of the most vibrant, opinionated, discerning communities of readers on cyberspace. With your meaningful insights, help shape the stories that can shape the country. Sign up now!

                  

                     

                     

                     

                     

                     

                         

                        FORGOT PASSWORD?
                     


                     
SIGN IN


                     

                        


                        

                           or sign in with