
































































 




   







   















   ^


         

            

               

               








               

               

                  

                                          

                        
Entertainment
                        
Belize wins historic Miss Earth 2021 crown; Philippines lands in top 8
                        

                           
Earl D.C. Bracamonte - Philstar.com
November 22, 2021 | 12:46pm

                           

                        

                                                                        
Belize wins historic Miss Earth 2021 crown; Philippines lands in top 8
Miss Earth 2021 Destiny Wagner
Miss Earth
                        

                        
MANILA, Philippines — Belizean Destiny Wagner bested 88 other Earth warriors to emerge as the winner of the 2021 Miss Earth virtual competition.



She is her country's first Miss Earth winner, and its first international titleholder, for that matter.





"My country has never placed in Miss Earth nor any international crown. I'm overwhelmed with emotions. Words and gratitude are hard to express but I'm very thankful," blurted the newly-crowned winner minutes after her proclamation.



Her court of elemental queens are composed of:



    
	
  • Marisa Butler (USA, Miss Earth Fire, who also won Best in Talent - Singing category),
    • 
	
  • Romina Denecken (Chile, Miss Earth Water),
    • 
	
  • and Baitong Jareerat Petsom (Thailand, Miss Earth Fire, who also won as Best in Sportswear, as well as the Eco Video challenge for Asia and Oceania).
    • 




Except for Petsom, all the other elemental queens hail from the Americas (North, Central, and South).



The other ladies who made it to the Top 8 were:



    
	
  • Maria Daniela Velasco (Venezuela, who won as Best in Beachwear, as well as the Eco Video challenge for The Americas),
    • 
	
  • Anastasia Almiasheva (Russia),
    • 
	
  • Saartje Langstraat (Netherlands, who won the Eco Video challenge for Europe),
    • 
	
  • and Naelah Alshorbaji (Philippines, who won Best in Evening Gown). The Top 8 interview was conducted by Miss Earth 2017 Karen Ibasco from the Philippines.
    • 




The candidates were first presented in their national costumes by continents, and the girls who made it to the semifinals were announced thereafter. 



The other lucky ladies who made it to the semifinal round were:



    
	
  • Cecilie Dissing (Denmark),
    • 
	
  • Maria Perviy (Belarus),
    • 
	
  • Selena Ali (Belgium),
    • 
	
  • and Adela Stroffekota (Czech Republic, who won the Best in Talent/Creative category) - from Europe;
    • 
	
  • Nompumellelo Maduna (South Africa),
    • 
	
  • Mosa Dolly Balesamang (Botswana),
    • 
	
  • and Christine Teller (Nigeria, who won the Eco Video challenge for Africa) - from Africa;
    • 
	
  • Monica Francisca Khonado (Indonesia),
    • 
	
  • Eva Louise Wilson (New Zealand),
    • 
	
  • and Nish Thyananthan (Malaysia) - from Asia.
    • 
	
  • All of the semifinalists for The Americas qualified for the final round. Pola Ruiz of Colombia was voted by viewers to be part of the Top 20.
    • 




The other special award Gold winners are:



    
	
  • Marina Fernandez (Spain, Best in Talent/Dancing category),
    • 
	
  • and Cristina Mariel Rios (Puerto Rico, Best in Casual Chic).
    • 




This year's selection committee included musician Amel Rose, "Amazing Race's" Allan Wu, Adrienne Janic, vlogger Davonna Finley (The Sovereign), and Carousel Vice President Lorraine Schuck.



Hosted by James Deakin, with anchors Miss Earth 2008 Paula Henry and the outgoing queens - Miss Earth 2020 Lindsey Coffey, Miss Earth Air 2020 Stephany Zreik, Miss Earth Water 2020 Roxanne Allison Baeyens, and Miss Earth Fire 2020 Mikaela Rubenstein - the two-hour virtual extravaganza was beamed live to an international audience through Carousel Production's Facebook and YouTube channels, and locally, through the A2Z Kapamilya Channel.


                        


                        


                        
                        

                           





                        

                        
                        

                           

                        


                        

                                                      MISS EARTH PHI­LIPPINES
                                                      

                        

                     
                        

      

         
      
         
      


                        

                           

                              
Philstar

                              
                              

                           


                           

                              
                              
                              


                           


                           
                        

                     


                     


                     

                        

                           
    
                              
  • Latest
  • Trending
    • 
                           

                        

                     


                     

                        

                           

                              

                                 
Trending

                              

                              

                                 
Latest

                              

                           

                        

                     


                     

                        

                           
Trending

                        

                           

                              

                                 Friendship over? Vice Ganda, Billy Crawford unfollow each other amid 'It's Showtime' fiasco
                              


                                                         


                           

                              
                              
Friendship over? Vice Ganda, Billy Crawford unfollow each other amid 'It's Showtime' fiasco


                              

                                                                  By Jan Milo Severo |
                                 3 days ago                              


                                                            
Is it friendship over for Vice Ganda and Billy Crawford?

                                                         


      

         

            
Entertainment
fbtw

      

   

                        

                        

                           

                              

                                 Daniel Padilla, Angel Locsin condemn Quiboloy for alleged sex trafficking ops in US
                              


                                                         


                           

                              
                              
Daniel Padilla, Angel Locsin condemn Quiboloy for alleged sex trafficking ops in US


                              

                                                                  By Jan Milo Severo |
                                 2 days ago                              


                                                            
Kapamilya celebrities Daniel Padilla and Angel Locsin condemned Pastor Apollo Quiboloy who was indicted for allegedly...

                                                         


      

         

            
Entertainment
fbtw

      

   

                        

                        

                           

                              

                                 Tracy Maureen Perez sets sights on winning the country's second Miss World title
                              


                                                         


                           

                              
                              
Tracy Maureen Perez sets sights on winning the country's second Miss World title


                              

                                                                  By Earl D.C. Bracamonte |
                                 1 day ago                              


                                                            
After an intimate send-off at the Kingsford Hotel Manila recently, Miss World-Philippines 2021 Tracy Maureen Perez is focused...

                                                         


      

         

            
Entertainment
fbtw

      

   

                        

                        

                           

                              

                                 'I was honestly inspired by Ate Angel': Liza Soberano on voicing out her opinions
                              


                                                         


                           

                              
                              
'I was honestly inspired by Ate Angel': Liza Soberano on voicing out her opinions


                              

                                                                  By Jan Milo Severo |
                                 1 day ago                              


                                                            
Kapamilya actress Liza Soberano revealed why she’s voicing out her opinion in different matters. 

                                                         


      

         

            
Entertainment
fbtw

      

   

                        

                        

                           

                              

                                 Viral Scandal&rsquo;s Charlie Dizon, Joshua Garcia open up on dealing with negative issues
                              


                                                         


                           

                              
                              
Viral Scandal’s Charlie Dizon, Joshua Garcia open up on dealing with negative issues


                              

                                                                  By Charmie Joy Pagulong |
                                 2 days ago                              


                                                            
Charlie Dizon and Joshua Garcia went into the details of their characters in ABS-CBN Entertainment’s Viral Scandal,...

                                                         


      

         

            
Entertainment
fbtw

      

   

                        

                        

                           
Latest



                        

                           

                              

                                 WATCH: Philippines' Samantha Panlilio delivers explosive swimsuit performance at Miss Grand International 2021
                              


                                                         


                           

                              
                              
WATCH: Philippines' Samantha Panlilio delivers explosive swimsuit performance at Miss Grand International 2021


                              

                                                                  By Earl D.C. Bracamonte |
                                 2 hours ago                              


                                                            
They say a dramatic entrance is everything! And so it is!

                                                         


      

         

            
Entertainment
fbtw

      

   

                        

                        

                           

                              

                                 Morissette, SB19&rsquo;s Stell among featured artists in newly-launched Christian label
                              


                                                         


                           

                              
                              
Morissette, SB19’s Stell among featured artists in newly-launched Christian label


                              

                                                                  By Charmie Joy Pagulong |
                                 1 day ago                              


                                                            
Morissette, Stell of SB19 and other homegrown talents are among the featured artists in Waterwalk Records, the newly-launched...

                                                         


      

         

            
Entertainment
fbtw

      

   

                        

                        

                           

                              

                                 Janella &lsquo;personally handpicked&rsquo; by Darna director to be Valentina
                              


                                                         


                           

                              
                              
Janella ‘personally handpicked’ by Darna director to be Valentina


                              

                                                                  By Lyka Nicart |
                                 1 day ago                              


                                                            
The new Valentina has been revealed.

                                                         


      

         

            
Entertainment
fbtw

      

   

                        

                        

                           

                              

                                 Korina Sanchez: At midlife, I&rsquo;m far from done
                              


                                                         


                           

                              
                              
Korina Sanchez: At midlife, I’m far from done


                              

                                                                  By Nathalie Tomada |
                                 1 day ago                              


                                                            
In Korina Sanchez-Roxas’ social media nowadays, two things have been noticeably constant — her twins Pepe and...

                                                         


      

         

            
Entertainment
fbtw

      

   

                        

                        

                           

                              

                                 Japan's hit 'One Piece' anime marks 1,000th episode
                              


                                                         


                           

                              
                              
Japan's hit 'One Piece' anime marks 1,000th episode


                              

                                                                  By Yassine Khiri |
                                 2 days ago                              


                                                            
Two decades after "One Piece" introduced the world to a swashbuckling pirate in a straw hat, fans of the Japanese cartoon...

                                                         


      

         

            
Entertainment
fbtw

      

   

                        

                        

                           
Recommended


                           
                        


                        


                        
                     

                  

               

            
 
         
 









   

   

      

         

            
               

                  

                  

                  

                  

                  

                  

                  

                  

               


               

               

                  
Are you sure you want to log out?

                  
                  
               


               

                  
X


                  


                  

                     
Login


                     
Philstar.com is one of the most vibrant, opinionated, discerning communities of readers on cyberspace. With your meaningful insights, help shape the stories that can shape the country. Sign up now!

                  

                     

                     

                     

                     

                     

                         

                        FORGOT PASSWORD?
                     


                     
SIGN IN


                     

                        


                        

                           or sign in with