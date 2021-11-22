Belize wins historic Miss Earth 2021 crown; Philippines lands in top 8

MANILA, Philippines — Belizean Destiny Wagner bested 88 other Earth warriors to emerge as the winner of the 2021 Miss Earth virtual competition.

She is her country's first Miss Earth winner, and its first international titleholder, for that matter.

"My country has never placed in Miss Earth nor any international crown. I'm overwhelmed with emotions. Words and gratitude are hard to express but I'm very thankful," blurted the newly-crowned winner minutes after her proclamation.

Her court of elemental queens are composed of:

Marisa Butler (USA, Miss Earth Fire, who also won Best in Talent - Singing category),

Romina Denecken (Chile, Miss Earth Water),

and Baitong Jareerat Petsom (Thailand, Miss Earth Fire, who also won as Best in Sportswear, as well as the Eco Video challenge for Asia and Oceania).

Except for Petsom, all the other elemental queens hail from the Americas (North, Central, and South).

The other ladies who made it to the Top 8 were:

Maria Daniela Velasco (Venezuela, who won as Best in Beachwear, as well as the Eco Video challenge for The Americas),

Anastasia Almiasheva (Russia),

Saartje Langstraat (Netherlands, who won the Eco Video challenge for Europe),

and Naelah Alshorbaji (Philippines, who won Best in Evening Gown). The Top 8 interview was conducted by Miss Earth 2017 Karen Ibasco from the Philippines.

The candidates were first presented in their national costumes by continents, and the girls who made it to the semifinals were announced thereafter.

The other lucky ladies who made it to the semifinal round were:

Cecilie Dissing (Denmark),

Maria Perviy (Belarus),

Selena Ali (Belgium),

and Adela Stroffekota (Czech Republic, who won the Best in Talent/Creative category) - from Europe;

Nompumellelo Maduna (South Africa),

Mosa Dolly Balesamang (Botswana),

and Christine Teller (Nigeria, who won the Eco Video challenge for Africa) - from Africa;

Monica Francisca Khonado (Indonesia),

Eva Louise Wilson (New Zealand),

and Nish Thyananthan (Malaysia) - from Asia.

All of the semifinalists for The Americas qualified for the final round. Pola Ruiz of Colombia was voted by viewers to be part of the Top 20.

The other special award Gold winners are:

Marina Fernandez (Spain, Best in Talent/Dancing category),

and Cristina Mariel Rios (Puerto Rico, Best in Casual Chic).

This year's selection committee included musician Amel Rose, "Amazing Race's" Allan Wu, Adrienne Janic, vlogger Davonna Finley (The Sovereign), and Carousel Vice President Lorraine Schuck.

Hosted by James Deakin, with anchors Miss Earth 2008 Paula Henry and the outgoing queens - Miss Earth 2020 Lindsey Coffey, Miss Earth Air 2020 Stephany Zreik, Miss Earth Water 2020 Roxanne Allison Baeyens, and Miss Earth Fire 2020 Mikaela Rubenstein - the two-hour virtual extravaganza was beamed live to an international audience through Carousel Production's Facebook and YouTube channels, and locally, through the A2Z Kapamilya Channel.