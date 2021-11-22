
































































 




   







   















   ^


         

            

               

               








               

               

                  

                                          

                        
Entertainment
                        
WATCH: Philippines' Samantha Panlilio delivers explosive swimsuit performance at Miss Grand International 2021
                        

                           
Earl D.C. Bracamonte - Philstar.com
November 22, 2021 | 12:20pm

                           

                        

                                                                        
WATCH: Philippines' Samantha Panlilio delivers explosive swimsuit performance at Miss Grand International 2021
Samantha Alexandra Panlilio (Philippines)
Kimberly Fernandes 
                        

                        
MANILA, Philippines — They say a dramatic entrance is everything! And so it is!



Just like at the recent press conference and gala dinner night of the ongoing Miss Grand International (MGI) 2021 competition, where the candidates were whisked off to the Four Points Sheraton aboard a shining crimson Corvette C8 Mustang - wearing their national crowns and evening finery, the swimsuit preliminary did that as well - only, this time, the girls came to shore in a double-decked sailboat - the H.E. Hype Boat Club!



Garbed in bright yellow-orange maillots, the official MGI swimwear of the preliminary, all camera angles (from the bust frames, medium/long shots, to the several drone angles) captured the ladies' curves and contours (or the lack thereof) in the unforgiving glare of the mid-morning sun; intensifying the glamour and drama of the ongoing pageant!



Stephanie Medina of Dominican Republic delivered a whallop of a performance to snatch the top spot of the swimsuit parade - gliding through the quay like it was the most natural thing to do!



Adriana Moya (Costa Rica), Maria Jose Sazo (Guatemala), Sophia Rogan (Indonesia), and Samantha Alexandra Panlilio (Philippines) equally stood out in their respective pasarela routines down the gangplanks of the JL Marina.



 










 



The other candidates who stood out during the swimwear preliminary, in alphabetical order, were:



- Marcia de Menezes (Angola)

- Sothida Pokimtheng (Cambodia)

- Geysel Vaillant (Cuba)

- Iris Yasmin Guerra (El Salvador)

- Cecilia Monteroja (Honduras)

- Sen Yang (Hong Kong)

- Marnela Macias (Mexico)

- Patience Chenema Christopher (Nigeria)

- Jeane Van Dam (South Africa)

- Indy Johnson (Thailand), and

- Nguyen Thuc Tuy Tien (Vietnam)



Prior to the swimsuit preliminary, the candidates had their swimwear photo shoot at the beautiful beaches of Banana Island. 



And for a true Thai experience, the ladies planted rice at the paddies of the Old Phuket Farm dressed in farming getup. They were also taught how to winnow hand-milled rice grains.



Like last year, one lucky contestant will be fast-tracked to the Top 10 through online votes. Pageant fans can help their favorites by voting on the Star app by using *789. 



The National Costume competition is scheduled on November 30, while the preliminaries is set on December 2.



The Miss Grand International 2021 coronation night will happen on December 4 and will be beamed live to an international audience via Grand TV on YouTube and Facebook. Stay tuned for more updates in the weeks and days leading to the final show. — Video by Miss Grand International


                        


                        


                        
                        

                           





                        

                        
                        

                           

                        


                        

                                                      MISS GRAND INTERNATIONAL
                                                      

                        

                     
                        

      

         
      
         
      


                        

                           

                              
Philstar

                              
                              

                           


                           

                              
                              
                              


                           


                           
                        

                     


                     


                     

                        

                           
    
                              
  • Latest
  • Trending
    • 
                           

                        

                     


                     

                        

                           

                              

                                 
Trending

                              

                              

                                 
Latest

                              

                           

                        

                     


                     

                        

                           
Trending

                        

                           

                              

                                 Friendship over? Vice Ganda, Billy Crawford unfollow each other amid 'It's Showtime' fiasco
                              


                                                         


                           

                              
                              
Friendship over? Vice Ganda, Billy Crawford unfollow each other amid 'It's Showtime' fiasco


                              

                                                                  By Jan Milo Severo |
                                 3 days ago                              


                                                            
Is it friendship over for Vice Ganda and Billy Crawford?

                                                         


      

         

            
Entertainment
fbtw

      

   

                        

                        

                           

                              

                                 Daniel Padilla, Angel Locsin condemn Quiboloy for alleged sex trafficking ops in US
                              


                                                         


                           

                              
                              
Daniel Padilla, Angel Locsin condemn Quiboloy for alleged sex trafficking ops in US


                              

                                                                  By Jan Milo Severo |
                                 1 day ago                              


                                                            
Kapamilya celebrities Daniel Padilla and Angel Locsin condemned Pastor Apollo Quiboloy who was indicted for allegedly...

                                                         


      

         

            
Entertainment
fbtw

      

   

                        

                        

                           

                              

                                 Tracy Maureen Perez sets sights on winning the country's second Miss World title
                              


                                                         


                           

                              
                              
Tracy Maureen Perez sets sights on winning the country's second Miss World title


                              

                                                                  By Earl D.C. Bracamonte |
                                 1 day ago                              


                                                            
After an intimate send-off at the Kingsford Hotel Manila recently, Miss World-Philippines 2021 Tracy Maureen Perez is focused...

                                                         


      

         

            
Entertainment
fbtw

      

   

                        

                        

                           

                              

                                 'I was honestly inspired by Ate Angel': Liza Soberano on voicing out her opinions
                              


                                                         


                           

                              
                              
'I was honestly inspired by Ate Angel': Liza Soberano on voicing out her opinions


                              

                                                                  By Jan Milo Severo |
                                 1 day ago                              


                                                            
Kapamilya actress Liza Soberano revealed why she’s voicing out her opinion in different matters. 

                                                         


      

         

            
Entertainment
fbtw

      

   

                        

                        

                           

                              

                                 Viral Scandal&rsquo;s Charlie Dizon, Joshua Garcia open up on dealing with negative issues
                              


                                                         


                           

                              
                              
Viral Scandal’s Charlie Dizon, Joshua Garcia open up on dealing with negative issues


                              

                                                                  By Charmie Joy Pagulong |
                                 2 days ago                              


                                                            
Charlie Dizon and Joshua Garcia went into the details of their characters in ABS-CBN Entertainment’s Viral Scandal,...

                                                         


      

         

            
Entertainment
fbtw

      

   

                        

                        

                           
Latest



                        

                           

                              

                                 Belize wins historic Miss Earth 2021 crown; Philippines lands in top 8
                              


                                                         


                           

                              
                              
Belize wins historic Miss Earth 2021 crown; Philippines lands in top 8


                              

                                                                  By Earl D.C. Bracamonte |
                                 5 minutes ago                              


                                                            
Belizean Destiny Wagner bested 88 other Earth warriors to emerge as the winner of the 2021 Miss Earth virtual competitio...

                                                         


      

         

            
Entertainment
fbtw

      

   

                        

                        

                           

                              

                                 Morissette, SB19&rsquo;s Stell among featured artists in newly-launched Christian label
                              


                                                         


                           

                              
                              
Morissette, SB19’s Stell among featured artists in newly-launched Christian label


                              

                                                                  By Charmie Joy Pagulong |
                                 1 day ago                              


                                                            
Morissette, Stell of SB19 and other homegrown talents are among the featured artists in Waterwalk Records, the newly-launched...

                                                         


      

         

            
Entertainment
fbtw

      

   

                        

                        

                           

                              

                                 Janella &lsquo;personally handpicked&rsquo; by Darna director to be Valentina
                              


                                                         


                           

                              
                              
Janella ‘personally handpicked’ by Darna director to be Valentina


                              

                                                                  By Lyka Nicart |
                                 1 day ago                              


                                                            
The new Valentina has been revealed.

                                                         


      

         

            
Entertainment
fbtw

      

   

                        

                        

                           

                              

                                 Korina Sanchez: At midlife, I&rsquo;m far from done
                              


                                                         


                           

                              
                              
Korina Sanchez: At midlife, I’m far from done


                              

                                                                  By Nathalie Tomada |
                                 1 day ago                              


                                                            
In Korina Sanchez-Roxas’ social media nowadays, two things have been noticeably constant — her twins Pepe and...

                                                         


      

         

            
Entertainment
fbtw

      

   

                        

                        

                           

                              

                                 Japan's hit 'One Piece' anime marks 1,000th episode
                              


                                                         


                           

                              
                              
Japan's hit 'One Piece' anime marks 1,000th episode


                              

                                                                  By Yassine Khiri |
                                 2 days ago                              


                                                            
Two decades after "One Piece" introduced the world to a swashbuckling pirate in a straw hat, fans of the Japanese cartoon...

                                                         


      

         

            
Entertainment
fbtw

      

   

                        

                        

                           
Recommended


                           
                        


                        


                        
                     

                  

               

            
 
         
 









   

   

      

         

            
               

                  

                  

                  

                  

                  

                  

                  

                  

               


               

               

                  
Are you sure you want to log out?

                  
                  
               


               

                  
X


                  


                  

                     
Login


                     
Philstar.com is one of the most vibrant, opinionated, discerning communities of readers on cyberspace. With your meaningful insights, help shape the stories that can shape the country. Sign up now!

                  

                     

                     

                     

                     

                     

                         

                        FORGOT PASSWORD?
                     


                     
SIGN IN


                     

                        


                        

                           or sign in with