Tracy Maureen Perez sets sights on winning the country's second Miss World title

MANILA, Philippines — After an intimate send-off at the Kingsford Hotel Manila recently, Miss World Philippines 2021 Tracy Maureen Perez is focused on bringing home the country's second crown after Megan Lynn Young's victory in 2013.

In her introduction video for the San Juan City finals in Puerto Rico, the beautiful industrial engineer considers her birthplace a lucky charm in this once-in-a-lifetime journey.

"The gentle winds of the north, the burning fire of the south, the fertile land of the east, with the pacific waters of the west, I have moved from different directions to find my purpose to understand life's meaning, as defined by experiences, both difficult and easy. And as destiny would have it, I hail from the country's queen city - Cebu!

"But unlike a real-life queen, my life's story is not written in gold. I was born a miracle baby, surrounded by life's perplexities as my mom struggled to make ends meet. As a child, I have witnessed how my mom single-handedly raised me 'til she entered into eternal rest. I grew up accepting that while I grew up independently, I am meant to be of service to others.

"This is my Miss World journey - from the humble pageant platform to the grand and glorious stage, I am living my purpose. In the words of Puerto Rico's most celebrated poet, 'I am not merely the elegant lady, I am life, I am strength, I am woman.' Hasta pronto, Puerto Rico!"

As the winner of the national pageant's Best in Swimsuit award, Tracy's chances at winning the crown remain rosy, especially this year when the Miss World Organization is bringing sexy back!

The Miss World originally started as a bikini contest in 1951, with Kiki Haakonen of Sweden as its first - and last - titleholder to be crowned while wearing a two-piece swimwear!

It was dropped from the contest in 2014 to focus on "brains and personality" and not "physical beauty." But with it came a major drop in viewership. As fans would succinctly put it, "a pageant without swimsuits is boring.'

With the candidates' vital statistics now part of the game once again, Filipino pageant fans are optimistic that Tracy will deliver her A-game to the hilt, and eventually bring home the bacon.

The 70th Miss World coronation night will unfold on December 16 in San Juan, Puerto Rico. Stay tuned for updates in the weeks and days leading to the final show.