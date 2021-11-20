
































































 




   







   















   ^


         

            

               

               








               

               

                  

                                          

                        
Entertainment
                        
Tracy Maureen Perez sets sights on winning the country's second Miss World title
                        

                           
Earl D.C. Bracamonte - Philstar.com
November 20, 2021 | 2:27pm

                           

                        

                                                                        
Tracy Maureen Perez sets sights on winning the country's second Miss World title
Miss World Philippines 2021 Tracy Maureen Perez
Miss World Philippines via Instagram
                        

                        
MANILA, Philippines — After an intimate send-off at the Kingsford Hotel Manila recently, Miss World Philippines 2021 Tracy Maureen Perez is focused on bringing home the country's second crown after Megan Lynn Young's victory in 2013.



In her introduction video for the San Juan City finals in Puerto Rico, the beautiful industrial engineer considers her birthplace a lucky charm in this once-in-a-lifetime journey.



"The gentle winds of the north, the burning fire of the south, the fertile land of the east, with the pacific waters of the west, I have moved from different directions to find my purpose to understand life's meaning, as defined by experiences, both difficult and easy. And as destiny would have it, I hail from the country's queen city - Cebu!



"But unlike a real-life queen, my life's story is not written in gold. I was born a miracle baby, surrounded by life's perplexities as my mom struggled to make ends meet. As a child, I have witnessed how my mom single-handedly raised me 'til she entered into eternal rest. I grew up accepting that while I grew up independently, I am meant to be of service to others.










"This is my Miss World journey - from the humble pageant platform to the grand and glorious stage, I am living my purpose. In the words of Puerto Rico's most celebrated poet, 'I am not merely the elegant lady, I am life, I am strength, I am woman.' Hasta pronto, Puerto Rico!"



As the winner of the national pageant's Best in Swimsuit award, Tracy's chances at winning the crown remain rosy, especially this year when the Miss World Organization is bringing sexy back!



The Miss World originally started as a bikini contest in 1951, with Kiki Haakonen of Sweden as its first - and last - titleholder to be crowned while wearing a two-piece swimwear! 



It was dropped from the contest in 2014 to focus on "brains and personality" and not "physical beauty." But with it came a major drop in viewership. As fans would succinctly put it, "a pageant without swimsuits is boring.'



With the candidates' vital statistics now part of the game once again, Filipino pageant fans are optimistic that Tracy will deliver her A-game to the hilt, and eventually bring home the bacon.



The 70th Miss World coronation night will unfold on December 16 in San Juan, Puerto Rico. Stay tuned for updates in the weeks and days leading to the final show.


                        


                        


                        
                        

                           





                        

                        
                        

                           

                        


                        

                                                      TRACY MAUREEN PEREZ
                                                      

                        

                     
                        

      

         
      
         
      


                        

                           

                              
Philstar

                              
                              

                           


                           

                              
                              
                              


                           


                           
                        

                     


                     


                     

                        

                           
    
                              
  • Latest
  • Trending
    • 
                           

                        

                     


                     

                        

                           

                              

                                 
Trending

                              

                              

                                 
Latest

                              

                           

                        

                     


                     

                        

                           
Trending

                        

                           

                              

                                 Friendship over? Vice Ganda, Billy Crawford unfollow each other amid 'It's Showtime' fiasco
                              


                                                         


                           

                              
                              
Friendship over? Vice Ganda, Billy Crawford unfollow each other amid 'It's Showtime' fiasco


                              

                                                                  By Jan Milo Severo |
                                 1 day ago                              


                                                            
Is it friendship over for Vice Ganda and Billy Crawford?

                                                         


      

         

            
Entertainment
fbtw

      

   

                        

                        

                           

                              

                                 Philippines' Bea Gomez showcases catwalk power as Miss Universe 2021 nears finals
                              


                                                         


                           

                              
                              
Philippines' Bea Gomez showcases catwalk power as Miss Universe 2021 nears finals


                              

                                                                  By Earl D.C. Bracamonte |
                                 22 hours ago                              


                                                            
Albeit needing a few minor tweaks here and there, Bea's runway skills are near perfect. 


                                                         


      

         

            
Entertainment
fbtw

      

   

                        

                        

                           

                              

                                 South Africa withdraws support for Miss Universe 2021 bet due to Israel venue
                              


                                                         


                           

                              
                              
South Africa withdraws support for Miss Universe 2021 bet due to Israel venue


                              

                                 1 day ago                              


                                                            
The South African government said last Sunday it was dissociating itself from a decision by the reigning Miss South Africa to...

                                                         


      

         

            
Entertainment
fbtw

      

   

                        

                        

                           

                              

                                 Miss Globe 2021 Maureen Montagne takes home crown for good
                              


                                                         


                           

                              
                              
Miss Globe 2021 Maureen Montagne takes home crown for good


                              

                                                                  By MJ Marfori |
                                 14 hours ago                              


                                                            
Not all winners get to keep their 3,000 euro crown with them after winning the Miss Globe title. 

                                                         


      

         

            
Entertainment
fbtw

      

   

                        

                        

                           

                              

                                 Diego Loyzaga shares cryptic post following Xian Gaza's blind item
                              


                                                         


                           

                              
                              
Diego Loyzaga shares cryptic post following Xian Gaza's blind item


                              

                                                                  By Jan Milo Severo |
                                 2 days ago                              


                                                            
Actor Diego Loyzaga posted about girlfriend Barbie Imperial after Barbie was dragged into the breakup of influencers Alodia...

                                                         


      

         

            
Entertainment
fbtw

      

   

                        

                        

                           
Latest



                        

                           

                              

                                 Daniel Padilla, Angel Locsin condemn Quiboloy for alleged sex trafficking ops in US
                              


                                                         


                           

                              
                              
Daniel Padilla, Angel Locsin condemn Quiboloy for alleged sex trafficking ops in US


                              

                                                                  By Jan Milo Severo |
                                 1 hour ago                              


                                                            
Kapamilya celebrities Daniel Padilla and Angel Locsin condemned Pastor Apollo Quiboloy who was indicted for allegedly...

                                                         


      

         

            
Entertainment
fbtw

      

   

                        

                        

                           

                              

                                 Japan's hit 'One Piece' anime marks 1,000th episode
                              


                                                         


                           

                              
                              
Japan's hit 'One Piece' anime marks 1,000th episode


                              

                                                                  By Yassine Khiri |
                                 3 hours ago                              


                                                            
Two decades after "One Piece" introduced the world to a swashbuckling pirate in a straw hat, fans of the Japanese cartoon...

                                                         


      

         

            
Entertainment
fbtw

      

   

                        

                        

                           

                              

                                 Three acts join forces in This Bandang Juans
                              


                                                         


                           

                              
                              
Three acts join forces in This Bandang Juans


                              

                                                                  By Baby A. Gil |
                                 14 hours ago                              


                                                            
The three music acts in This Bandang Juans will perform their hits tonight in an online concert, filmed at the historic Metropolitan...

                                                         


      

         

            
Entertainment
fbtw

      

   

                        

                        

                           

                              

                                 Viral Scandal&rsquo;s Charlie Dizon, Joshua Garcia open up on dealing with negative issues
                              


                                                         


                           

                              
                              
Viral Scandal’s Charlie Dizon, Joshua Garcia open up on dealing with negative issues


                              

                                                                  By Charmie Joy Pagulong |
                                 14 hours ago                              


                                                            
Charlie Dizon and Joshua Garcia went into the details of their characters in ABS-CBN Entertainment’s Viral Scandal,...

                                                         


      

         

            
Entertainment
fbtw

      

   

                        

                        

                           

                              

                                 Julie Anne highlights healing in Part 2 of Limitless trilogy
                              


                                                         


                           

                              
                              
Julie Anne highlights healing in Part 2 of Limitless trilogy


                              

                                                                  By Jerry Donato |
                                 14 hours ago                              


                                                            
Julie Anne San Jose wants to keep herself relatable and relevant to others and somehow contribute something to their everyday...

                                                         


      

         

            
Entertainment
fbtw

      

   

                        

                        

                           
Recommended


                           
                        


                        


                        
                     

                  

               

            
 
         
 









   

   

      

         

            
               

                  

                  

                  

                  

                  

                  

                  

                  

               


               

               

                  
Are you sure you want to log out?

                  
                  
               


               

                  
X


                  


                  

                     
Login


                     
Philstar.com is one of the most vibrant, opinionated, discerning communities of readers on cyberspace. With your meaningful insights, help shape the stories that can shape the country. Sign up now!

                  

                     

                     

                     

                     

                     

                         

                        FORGOT PASSWORD?
                     


                     
SIGN IN


                     

                        


                        

                           or sign in with