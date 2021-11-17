
































































 




   







   















Entertainment
                        
'Nakailang comeback na kasi': Alodia Gosiengfiao reveals breaking up with Wil Dasovich many times before
                        

                           
Jan Milo Severo - Philstar.com
November 17, 2021 | 6:55pm

                           

                        

                                                                        
Former celebrity couple Alodia Gosiengfiao and Wil Dasovich 
MANILA, Philippines — Gaming and cosplay sensation Alodia Gosiengfiao revealed that she and ex-boyfriend Wil Dasovich have broken up many times before. 



While playing “League of Legends: Wild Rift” on Facebook last Monday, Alodia took time to answer her fans' queries.



“Mayroon pa bang comeback? We don’t know. Nakailang comeback na kasi, you know? Things happen for a reason,” Alodia said. 



“I’m very transparent and every time may nagtatanong, ‘Kayo pa ba?’ I don’t want to lie. It’s been a while na rin naman,” she said.  



“For now, I just don’t really want to talk about it... Medyo na-o-off ako when people talk about my personal life so hanggang du'n na lang tayo,” she added. 



She also said that she’s happy now because of her work. 



“To be honest, I’m very happy with what I’m doing kasi each person, each individual has different definitions of happiness so for me, my happiness is work,” she said.  



RELATED: 'Di naman end of the world': Alodia Gosiengfiao explains breakup with Wil Dasovich


                        


                        


                        
                        

                           





                        

                        
                        

                           

                        


                        

