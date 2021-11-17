KathNiel fans compare Taylor Swift's 'All Too Well' to 'The Hows of Us'
MANILA, Philippines — Fans of Kathryn Bernardo and Daniel Padilla compared one of the scenes of Cathy Garcia-Molina's "The Hows Of Us" to Taylor Swift's "All Too Well" short film.
Twitter user @scorsaguin posted a clip of the blockbuster movie where Kathryn is doing the dishes.
Daniel then offered help but Kathryn declined, leading to a confrontation scene.
“All Too Well (Cathy Garcia-Molina Version) [From the Vault]” @scorsaguin wrote in the caption.
All Too Well (Cathy Garcia-Molina Version) [From the Vault] pic.twitter.com/IaBZ38xa42— Netizen Patroller (@scorsaguin) November 13, 2021
In Taylor's short film, the girl character can be seen also coincidentally washing the dishes and is also in a toxic relationship.
Twitter users commented their reaction to the post.
"I added the music," @ingridprimo8 commented.
I added the music???? pic.twitter.com/HKw31DQCjg— ???????????????????????? ???????????????????????? ???????????? ???????? ???????????????????? (@IngridPrimo8) November 14, 2021
"The hows of all too well," @k4treng added.
the hows of all too well ???? #AllTooWellTheShortFilm pic.twitter.com/0cS8gBnjYo— ? ???????????????????????????? ; #2????2???????? (@k4treng) November 13, 2021
- Latest
- Trending