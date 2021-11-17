
































































 




   







   















Entertainment
                        
KathNiel fans compare Taylor Swift's 'All Too Well' to 'The Hows of Us'
                        

                           
Jan Milo Severo - Philstar.com
November 17, 2021 | 11:03am

                           

                        

                                                                        
KathNiel fans compare Taylor Swift's 'All Too Well' to 'The Hows of Us'
Fans' comparison of a scene from Taylor's "All Too Well" short film (left) and "The Hows of Us" starring KathNiel.
Screengrab from @k4treng via Twitter
                        

                        
MANILA, Philippines — Fans of Kathryn Bernardo and Daniel Padilla compared one of the scenes of Cathy Garcia-Molina's "The Hows Of Us" to Taylor Swift's "All Too Well" short film. 



Twitter user @scorsaguin posted a clip of the blockbuster movie where Kathryn is doing the dishes. 





Daniel then offered help but Kathryn declined, leading to a confrontation scene. 



“All Too Well (Cathy Garcia-Molina Version) [From the Vault]” @scorsaguin wrote in the caption. 



 






 



In Taylor's short film, the girl character can be seen also coincidentally washing the dishes and is also in a toxic relationship. 



Twitter users commented their reaction to the post. 



"I added the music," @ingridprimo8 commented. 



 






 



"The hows of all too well," @k4treng added.

 




                        


                        


                        
                        

                           





                        

                        
                        

                           

                        


                        

                                                      DANIEL PADILLA
                                                      KATHRYN BERNARDO
                                                      TAYLOR SWIFT
                                                      

                        

                     
                        

      

         
      
         
      


                        

                           

                              
