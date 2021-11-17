KathNiel fans compare Taylor Swift's 'All Too Well' to 'The Hows of Us'

Fans' comparison of a scene from Taylor's "All Too Well" short film (left) and "The Hows of Us" starring KathNiel.

Screengrab from @k4treng via Twitter

MANILA, Philippines — Fans of Kathryn Bernardo and Daniel Padilla compared one of the scenes of Cathy Garcia-Molina's "The Hows Of Us" to Taylor Swift's "All Too Well" short film.

Twitter user @scorsaguin posted a clip of the blockbuster movie where Kathryn is doing the dishes.

Daniel then offered help but Kathryn declined, leading to a confrontation scene.

“All Too Well (Cathy Garcia-Molina Version) [From the Vault]” @scorsaguin wrote in the caption.

All Too Well (Cathy Garcia-Molina Version) [From the Vault] pic.twitter.com/IaBZ38xa42 — Netizen Patroller (@scorsaguin) November 13, 2021

In Taylor's short film, the girl character can be seen also coincidentally washing the dishes and is also in a toxic relationship.

Twitter users commented their reaction to the post.

"I added the music," @ingridprimo8 commented.

"The hows of all too well," @k4treng added.

