â€˜Di naman end of the world': Alodia Gosiengfiao explains breakup with Wil Dasovich

Entertainment
                        
‘Di naman end of the world': Alodia Gosiengfiao explains breakup with Wil Dasovich
                        

                           
Jan Milo Severo - Philstar.com
November 16, 2021 | 3:27pm

                           

                        

                                                                        
Former celebrity couple Alodia Gosiengfiao and Wil Dasovich 
Wil Dasovich via Instagram
                        

                        
MANILA, Philippines — Gaming and cosplay sensation Alodia Gosiengfiao explained her breakup with content creator Wil Dasovich. 



While playing “League of Legends: Wild Rift” on Facebook yesterday, Alodia said that their relationship was not perfect. 



“The decision was because we’re not compatible, I guess,” Alodia said. 



“To be honest, ‘di naman perfect relationship namin. It just looks like it. Behind the scenes, it’s different, I guess,” she added. 



 









 





 



 







 








 







 



 



 







 



 







 



 



 









 



 





A post shared by Alodia Gosiengfiao (@alodia)








 



Alodia also said that she believed that there are better things ahead for both of them. 



“Yung sentiment ko lang is 'sayang.' That’s all. Again, things happen for a reason. I trust that gut feeling na may better plan for the both of us. ‘Yon lang naiisip ko,” she said.



The cosplayer said that it’s not the end of the world for her and for Wil. 



“‘Wag nang pilitin kung ‘di naman talaga. It’s not meant to be. I mean, we tried naman, 'di ba? So carry along. ‘Di naman end of the world,” she said. 



“Life goes on."



Alodia confirmed that she and YouTube star have broken up last Sunday. 



“To those asking, wala na kame,” Alodia announced in a Facebook post.



Rumors about their relationship first started when Alodia flew to the US last 2017 to support Wil’s battle against cancer. They then confirmed their romance on Valentine’s Day of 2018.



RELATED'Keep moving forward': Wil Dasovich posts on social media after breakup with Alodia Gosiengfiao


                        


                        


                        
                        

                           





                        

                        
                        

                           

                        


                        

