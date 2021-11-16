â€˜Di naman end of the world': Alodia Gosiengfiao explains breakup with Wil Dasovich

‘Di naman end of the world': Alodia Gosiengfiao explains breakup with Wil Dasovich

MANILA, Philippines — Gaming and cosplay sensation Alodia Gosiengfiao explained her breakup with content creator Wil Dasovich.

While playing “League of Legends: Wild Rift” on Facebook yesterday, Alodia said that their relationship was not perfect.

“The decision was because we’re not compatible, I guess,” Alodia said.

“To be honest, ‘di naman perfect relationship namin. It just looks like it. Behind the scenes, it’s different, I guess,” she added.

Alodia also said that she believed that there are better things ahead for both of them.

“Yung sentiment ko lang is 'sayang.' That’s all. Again, things happen for a reason. I trust that gut feeling na may better plan for the both of us. ‘Yon lang naiisip ko,” she said.

The cosplayer said that it’s not the end of the world for her and for Wil.

“‘Wag nang pilitin kung ‘di naman talaga. It’s not meant to be. I mean, we tried naman, 'di ba? So carry along. ‘Di naman end of the world,” she said.

“Life goes on."

Alodia confirmed that she and YouTube star have broken up last Sunday.

“To those asking, wala na kame,” Alodia announced in a Facebook post.

Rumors about their relationship first started when Alodia flew to the US last 2017 to support Wil’s battle against cancer. They then confirmed their romance on Valentine’s Day of 2018.

