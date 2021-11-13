
































































 




   







   















Entertainment
                        
Taylor Swift's 10-minute 'All Too Well' version confirms it's about ex Jake Gyllenhaal
                        

                           
Jan Milo Severo - Philstar.com
November 13, 2021 | 9:30am

                           

                        

                                                                        
Taylor Swift's 10-minute 'All Too Well' version confirms it's about ex Jake Gyllenhaal
Taylor Swift attends the "All Too Well" premiere at AMC Lincoln Square on November 12, 2021 in New York.
AFP / Angela Weiss
                        

                        
MANILA, Philippines — International music star Taylor Swift broke the internet by releasing the re-recorded edition of her 2012 album "Red" including a 10-minute version of her hit single "All Too Well." 



The 10-minute re-recorder version confirmed that the 2012 hit song is no doubt all about former flame Jake Gyllenhaal. 



Taylor and Jake dated for three months in 2010. Two years later, Taylor recorded her album "Red." 



Fans of Taylor took to Twitter to post their reaction regarding the former couple after the singer released the 10-minute version. 



Here are their reactions. 






 






 






 






 






 






 






 






 


                        


                        


                        
                        

                           





                        

                        
                        

                           

                        


                        

