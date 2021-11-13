Taylor Swift's 10-minute 'All Too Well' version confirms it's about ex Jake Gyllenhaal

Taylor Swift attends the "All Too Well" premiere at AMC Lincoln Square on November 12, 2021 in New York.

MANILA, Philippines — International music star Taylor Swift broke the internet by releasing the re-recorded edition of her 2012 album "Red" including a 10-minute version of her hit single "All Too Well."

The 10-minute re-recorder version confirmed that the 2012 hit song is no doubt all about former flame Jake Gyllenhaal.

Taylor and Jake dated for three months in 2010. Two years later, Taylor recorded her album "Red."

Fans of Taylor took to Twitter to post their reaction regarding the former couple after the singer released the 10-minute version.

Here are their reactions.

Taylor swift really said ‘lemme remind y’all how shitty jake gyllenhaal was’ then proceeded to declare her love for joe pic.twitter.com/YUfSfclln3 — ven ‎? is crying over Kanej (@CHERRYMADW0MAN) November 11, 2021

taylor swift to jake gyllenhaal pic.twitter.com/s3TrHtqr36 — golden st?rfish ???????? (@athenacentro_) November 8, 2021

Taylor Swift after tearing Jake Gyllenhaal apart for 10 damn minutes #RedTaylorsVersion ? pic.twitter.com/UCg89Rbyin — Wirjil (@Wirjil) November 12, 2021

jake gyllenhaal right now after knowing that taylor swift just dropped #RedTaylorsVersion pic.twitter.com/Mr9j6QIjgD — ces???? (@swifolkfolk) November 12, 2021

taylor swift coming back to end jake gyllenhaal again for a second time pic.twitter.com/ZW0aUUhj2D — gi (@giannaiscrying_) November 5, 2021

me simultaneously explaining the reasoning for and importance of the re-recordings, All Too Well + the new 10-minute version, why we hate Jake Gyllenhaal, and the entire album Red to my boyfriend after he casually asked if I was excited for Taylor Swift on SNL next weekend pic.twitter.com/F7BeyG29FF — Madison (@_madisonike) November 8, 2021

If Taylor Swift is doing this to Jake Gyllenhaal. John Mayer better be fleeing the country as we speak. — Audrey Ratajack (@Audrey_Ratajack) November 5, 2021