Nadine Lustre, family bond with rumored boyfriend in Siargao

MANILA, Philippines — Actress Nadine Lustre was once again spotted with rumored boyfriend Christopher Bariou in Siargao but this time, together with her family.

In the Facebook account of Nadine's father, Ulysses Lustre, there were posted photos of their vacation with Christopher.

They stayed in Maison Bukana Resort, founded and managed by Nadine's rumored boyfriend.

In another post, the Lustre patriarch greeted Nadine on her birthday.

"You're a good daughter, sister, and friend. An inspiration, a nature advocate, and pride to your fans. I wish for you to continue to grow, inspire, and shine. Happy birthday,” Ulysses wrote.

Nadine and James Reid announced their breakup in January 2020.

Fans of the singer-actor were asking James if Cebuana singer-songwriter Jolianne Salvado is the one who replaced Nadine in his heart.

James recently posted photos of his trip to Cebu with his Careless record label crew, including the viral photo of him with a lechon.

In one of the photos uploaded on Instagram, eagle-eyed social media users noticed that James is holding the wrist of Jolianne.

