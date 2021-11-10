Miss Universe 2021 opens voting site

MANILA, Philippines — The Miss Universe Organization (MUO) has officially opened its online poll for the 70th edition pageant in Eilat, Israel. Voting is now open through the missuniverse.choicely.com site.

Miss Universe Philippines 2021 Beatrice Luigi Gomez has her headshot on the site, together with many other entrants.

As previously promised, the MUO has posted the countries who will take part in the mid-December competition. Here are the official candidates to the 70th edition quest, starting with those who have their respective headshots:

- Albania

- Argentina

- Armenia

- Aruba

- Australia

- Bahamas

- Bolivia

- British Virgin Islands

- Bulgaria

- Cambodia

- Cameroon

- Canada

- Cayman Islands

- Chile

- Colombia

- Costa Rica

- Croatia

- Curacao

- Czech Republic

- Ecuador

- El Salvador

- Finland

- France

- Germany

- Ghana

- Great Britain

- Greece

- Guatemala

- Honduras

- Iceland

- India

- Ireland

- Israel

- Italy

- Japan

- Kazakhstan

- Korea

- Kosovo

- Malta

- Mexico

- Namibia

- Nepal

- Netherlands

- Nicaragua

- Paraguay

- Philippines

- Poland

- Portugal

- Puerto Rico

- Romania

- Singapore

- South Africa

- Spain

- Thailand

- Ukraine

- Venezuela

- Vietnam

The countries that have yet to post headshots are:

- Belgium

- Brazil

- China

- Denmark

- Dominican Republic

- Equitorial Guinea

- Haiti

- Hungary

- Jamaica

- Kenya

- Mauritius

- Morocco

- Nigeria

- Norway

- Panama

- Peru

- Russia

- Slovak Republic

- Sweden

- Turkey

- Uruguay

- USA

And despite cancellation of its national pageant, the site has left a space for the United Arab Emirates. It also has space for Laos, even if it signified non-participation this year. National directors were given until November 20 to crown their national winners or name their appointees.

Pageant fans are urged to cast their votes now. The first vote is free while subsequent votes will fall under several package options. Download the Miss Universe app or simply click the link https://miss universe.choicely.com/semifinal. Voting ends at 12 pm ET on December 11. Stay tuned!

