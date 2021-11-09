Kris Aquino shares details of wedding with Mel Sarmiento

'Queen of All Media' Kris Aquino with former Interior Secretary Mel Sarmiento

MANILA, Philippines — “Queen of All Media” Kris Aquino revealed that her upcoming wedding with former Interior Secretary Mel Sarmiento will be “tiny” and “super private.”

In her recent Instagram post, a fan commented that she anticipates a grand wedding for Kris and Mel.

“I super love Ms Kris but now Kris (heart emoji) Mel na god bless you both anticipating your grandest wedding entrance Ms Kris excited much,” the fan wrote.

Kris, however, replied to a fan and said that the grand wedding will not happen.

“I don’t mean to be a spoiler nor disappoint you, but our wedding is going to be TINY and super private,” she said.

“Totally not what you’re expecting,” she added.

Kris revealed that she said “yes” to spend the rest of her life with Mel last October.

“To my best friend and the man I said yes to spend the rest of my life with, thank you for as Bimb said loving me for me, with no agenda, and for being just an overall good and patient man. It’s unreal how much more calm & peaceful I feel now that you’re here,” she said.

RELATED: Kris Aquino, Mel Sarmiento go on fast food date wearing gown, barong