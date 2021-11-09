Kris Aquino, Mel Sarmiento go on fast food date wearing gown, barong

MANILA, Philippines — “Queen of All Media” Kris Aquino shared that she and fiancé Mel Sarmiento had a memorable first date eating in a fast food restaurant while wearing gown and Barong Tagalog.

In her Instagram account, Kris explained that she and Mel came from a wedding in Cavite and decided to stop over in McDonald’s Silang.

“It was more than 3 hrs to get back kaya nag stop sa fast food and it’s been YEARS since I’ve entered that particular brand and after the pandemic naaliw sa kin everyone with me especially Mel, because i said ang sarap maging normal, regular person,” she said.

Kris thanked the fast food’s crew for being gracious to them. She said they won’t forget them because it was their first date.

“Sinira ni @rbchanco because sabi nya wala raw nag da-dine in naka gown and nagpapa picture lahat ng crew. I said walang basagan ng trip… i just want to say thank you to the service crew at McDo Silang for having been so gracious & opening up an area for us. 1st time Mel & i ever ate out so you can say it was our 1st date - we won’t forget you,” she said.

Kris and Mel announced their engagement last October 24.

