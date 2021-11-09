
































































 




   







   















   ^


         

            

               

               








               

               

                  

                                          

                        
Entertainment
                        
Kris Aquino, Mel Sarmiento go on fast food date wearing gown, barong
                        

                           
Jan Milo Severo - Philstar.com
November 9, 2021 | 4:28pm

                           

                        

                                                                        
Kris Aquino, Mel Sarmiento go on fast food date wearing gown, barong
Engaged couple Kris Aquino and Mel Sarmiento
Kris Aquino via Instagram
                        

                        
MANILA, Philippines — “Queen of All Media” Kris Aquino shared that she and fiancé Mel Sarmiento had a memorable first date eating in a fast food restaurant while wearing gown and Barong Tagalog. 



In her Instagram account, Kris explained that she and Mel came from a wedding in Cavite and decided to stop over in McDonald’s Silang. 



“It was more than 3 hrs to get back kaya nag stop sa fast food and it’s been YEARS since I’ve entered that particular brand and after the pandemic naaliw sa kin everyone with me especially Mel, because i said ang sarap maging normal, regular person,” she said. 



Kris thanked the fast food’s crew for being gracious to them. She said they won’t forget them because it was their first date. 



 









 





 



 







 








 







 



 



 







 



 







 



 



 









 



 





A post shared by KRIS AQUINO (@krisaquino)








 



“Sinira ni @rbchanco because sabi nya wala raw nag da-dine in naka gown and nagpapa picture lahat ng crew. I said walang basagan ng trip… i just want to say thank you to the service crew at McDo Silang for having been so gracious & opening up an area for us. 1st time Mel & i ever ate out so you can say it was our 1st date - we won’t forget you,” she said. 



Kris and Mel announced their engagement last October 24. 



RELATED: Celebrities congratulate Kris Aquino for engagement with Mel Sarmiento


                        


                        


                        
                        

                           





                        

                        
                        

                           

                        


                        

                                                      KRIS AQUINO
                                                      

                        

                     
                        

      

         
      
         
      


                        

                           

                              
Philstar

                              
                              

                           


                           

                              
                              
                              


                           


                           
                        

                     


                     


                     

                        

                           
    
                              
  • Latest
  • Trending
    • 
                           

                        

                     


                     

                        

                           

                              

                                 
Trending

                              

                              

                                 
Latest

                              

                           

                        

                     


                     

                        

                           
Trending

                        

                           

                              

                                 Johnny Manahan, ex-Kapamilyas welcome John Lloyd Cruz as official Kapuso
                              


                                                         


                           

                              
                              
Johnny Manahan, ex-Kapamilyas welcome John Lloyd Cruz as official Kapuso


                              

                                                                  By Jan Milo Severo |
                                 4 hours ago                              


                                                            
After spending much of his earlier showbiz career in ABS-CBN, award-winning actor John Lloyd Cruz is now officially a Ka...

                                                         


      

         

            
Entertainment
fbtw

      

   

                        

                        

                           

                              

                                 LJ Reyes is slowly moving forward with life in New York
                              


                                                         


                           

                              
                              
LJ Reyes is slowly moving forward with life in New York


                              

                                                                  By Boy Abunda |
                                 17 hours ago                              


                                                            
It was great to finally see LJ Reyes after a long time. We recently met for an interview at The Buren, the café bar...

                                                         


      

         

            
Entertainment
fbtw

      

   

                        

                        

                           

                              

                                 Sharon Cuneta joins ex Rowell Santiago in first ABS-CBN teleserye 'Ang Probinsyano'
                              


                                                         


                           

                              
                              
Sharon Cuneta joins ex Rowell Santiago in first ABS-CBN teleserye 'Ang Probinsyano'


                              

                                                                  By Jan Milo Severo |
                                 5 hours ago                              


                                                            
"Megastar" Sharon Cuneta officially joined ABS-CBN's longest-running teleserye "Ang Probinsyano."

                                                         


      

         

            
Entertainment
fbtw

      

   

                        

                        

                           

                              

                                 Sharon Cuneta remembers best friend FPJ, reacts to Coco Martin's 'Ang Probinsyano' performance
                              


                                                         


                           

                              
                              
Sharon Cuneta remembers best friend FPJ, reacts to Coco Martin's 'Ang Probinsyano' performance


                              

                                                                  By Jan Milo Severo |
                                 3 hours ago                              


                                                            
Kapamilya actress Sharon Cuneta is thankful to Coco Martin for honoring her best friend Fernando Poe Jr. through “FPJ’s...

                                                         


      

         

            
Entertainment
fbtw

      

   

                        

                        

                           
Latest



                        

                           

                              

                                 Marlo Mortel finds therapy in music
                              


                                                         


                           

                              
                              
Marlo Mortel finds therapy in music


                              

                                                                  By Charmie Joy Pagulong |
                                 17 hours ago                              


                                                            
After battling with anxiety and depression last year, Marlo Mortel hopes to inspire us through his music.

                                                         


      

         

            
Entertainment
fbtw

      

   

                        

                        

                           

                              

                                 TikTok personalities form boy group
                              


                                                         


                           

                              
                              
TikTok personalities form boy group


                              

                                                                  By Bot Glorioso |
                                 17 hours ago                              


                                                            
Beyond Zero may be the newest addition to the list of today’s all-Filipino boy groups but its members, namely Duke Cruz,...

                                                         


      

         

            
Entertainment
fbtw

      

   

                        

                        

                           

                              

                                 Rappers Travis Scott, Drake sued over deadly Texas concert crush
                              


                                                         


                           

                              
                              
Rappers Travis Scott, Drake sued over deadly Texas concert crush


                              

                                 1 day ago                              


                                                            
Rappers Travis Scott and Drake have been sued for having "incited mayhem" after eight people were killed and dozens injured...

                                                         


      

         

            
Entertainment
fbtw

      

   

                        

                        

                           

                              

                                 'Proud of you boo': Kylie Verzosa lauds Jake Cuenca for visiting driver hurt in car chase
                              


                                                         


                           

                              
                              
'Proud of you boo': Kylie Verzosa lauds Jake Cuenca for visiting driver hurt in car chase


                              

                                                                  By Deni Rose M. Afinidad-Bernardo |
                                 1 day ago                              


                                                            
Jake Cuenca visited the delivery driver who was hit by a stray bullet during the car chase that happened between the actor...

                                                         


      

         

            
Entertainment
fbtw

      

   

                        

                        

                           

                              

                                 Tips on decorating for Christmas
                              


                                                         


                           

                              
                              
Tips on decorating for Christmas


                              

                                                                  By Pat-P Daza |
                                 1 day ago                              


                                                            
With barely 50 days until the Big Day, Christmas is just around the corner. 

                                                         


      

         

            
Entertainment
fbtw

      

   

                        

                        

                           
Recommended


                           
                        


                        


                        
                     

                  

               

            
 
         
 









   

   

      

         

            
               

                  

                  

                  

                  

                  

                  

                  

                  

               


               

               

                  
Are you sure you want to log out?

                  
                  
               


               

                  
X


                  


                  

                     
Login


                     
Philstar.com is one of the most vibrant, opinionated, discerning communities of readers on cyberspace. With your meaningful insights, help shape the stories that can shape the country. Sign up now!

                  

                     

                     

                     

                     

                     

                         

                        FORGOT PASSWORD?
                     


                     
SIGN IN


                     

                        


                        

                           or sign in with